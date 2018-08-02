After 64 overs,India 217/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 97 , Umesh Yadav 0) Kohli is in no hurry. He defends couple of deliveries before bunting the third delivery to long on. Rashid traps Ishant off the fourth ball, but the review showed the googly would have turned so much that it would have missed the stumps. He didn't take the review and walked back. Yadav first gets forward and taps the full toss back to the bowler. Kohli will take strike in the next over. He is not out on 97.

CENTURY! Virat Kohli cuts it past point to bring up his maiden Test century in England. He was hungry for success in England and he has got it in the first test itself. Kisses the lokcet/ring that he has been wearing and lets out a roar. A voice that was within for four long years. Great century!

FOUR! Kohli pulls and pulls well. through mid wicket for another boundary to end the over. His mission is to get India as close to England's 287.

Indian players to score one century in each of the SENA countries:

Forget the two drops... that is an absolute masterclass... 22nd Test century... what brilliance... Virat Kohli has silenced his critics once and for all... came forward to play Anderson early on, looked ugly but dug deep, ran hard and well, cut out any mistakes whatsoever, with tailenders rotated strike well, and attacked Curran on the leg side with strong wrists.... and in doing this... he has kept India alive. What. A. Batsman!

After 65 overs,India 225/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 105 , Umesh Yadav 0) Kohli denies singles on couple of occasions early in the over. Monkey is off the back. Virat Kohli has runs everywhere in the World now. The personal milestone will mean very little for him as he sets his eyes on 287. Couple of boundaries to end Stokes' over. India still 62 runs behind.

After 66 overs,India 227/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 106 , Umesh Yadav 1) Yadav gets off the strike off the first ball. Kohli is looking to take on Adil as he attempts the slog sweep and he misses. Takes a single off the fifth ball.

FOUR! Short ball down the leg side and Kohli gets it fine for four. Kohli is single handedly running down England's total.

Five off Stokes' over as India only 55 runs behind now. Yadav wanted a second run off the last ball when Kohli just pulled it over square leg bit of comedy.

After 68 overs,India 237/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 112 , Umesh Yadav 1) Kohli continues to farm the strike and takes the single off the fifth delivery. The wrong'un from Rashid lands on leg stump and then it turns past Yadav to beat Bairstow behind the stumps and into the fence for 4 byes. India trail by 50.

After 69 overs,India 238/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 113 , Umesh Yadav 1) Lot of fielders in the deep on the leg side as Stokes bends his back to bowl the short stuff. kohli keeps pulling and denying singles. Stokes bowls his heart out and then Kohli gets a single off the final ball from a top edge to fine leg. Stokes covers his face with his hand.

FOUR! Kohli skips out of his crease and pumps it past long off for a boundary. Struck powerfully to beat the fielder in the deep.

After 70 overs,India 243/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 118 , Umesh Yadav 1) Rashid goes round the wicket to Kohli not allowing him to free his arm in a bid to restirct his strokeplay. He opens up and works it down to long off for a single. Yadav does well to keep out the final delivery. He has done his part. India trail by 44.

FOUR! SHOT! Kohli hits it on the up. Stands tall and lofts it to long off boundary.

FOUR! What a shot! Short ball and Kohli gets on top off it to pull it to mid wicket boundary. Excellent this!

After 71 overs,India 252/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 127 , Umesh Yadav 1) Couple of amazing shots from Virat Kohli as India go past 250. He does well to turn the strike off the fifth ball. He had to recieve it from over his head and tap it into the ground for one. Stokes bowls it wide outside off stump to Yadav and the number 11 batsman leaves it alone. India trail by 35. Can India get some lead?

This majestic Kohli knock ranks alongside Gavaskar The Oval 1979 and Dravid Headingley 2002 for sure

After 72 overs,India 253/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 128 , Umesh Yadav 1) After first balls. Kohli drives it along the ground for a single. Five men around the bat for the number 11. Yadav gets the big stride out to defend the first of the two deliveries he needs to keep out and he repeats it.

FOUR! Outside off and Kohli is drives it aerially through covers for a boundary. Kohli simply toying now. Stokes needs a breather.

After 73 overs,India 258/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 133 , Umesh Yadav 1) Kohli has been calling the shots in the last hour or so. In the entire 2014 tour, he had 134 runs. The Indian captain is batting on 132. Four boundary riders on the leg side and Naseer Hussain, calls it the 'leg theory' not the same though. Stokes bowls it back of a length outside off. Kohli taps it for a single, giving Yadav one ball to face. Stokes got his line right but Yadav gets the bat in.

FOUR! Short of a length from Rashid and Kohli rocks back to pull it over to deep mid wicket boundary.

in 2014: 134 runs (10 innings) Today in 2018 in the first innings of the tour: 135* (And going strong)

England are now catching up with the over rate... and Kohli is feasting on Adil Rashid... this is easy for him. The hosts have lost the plot here a bit after keeping India on the ropes all through the day.

FOUR! Kohli paddles it around the corner and the ball runs away to the fine leg fence. Kohli punches his bat, not in celebration but the fact Umesh will take strike in the next over.

After 74 overs,India 268/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 143 , Umesh Yadav 1) Kohli goes leg side and Anderson puts in the dive to save a couple of runs. Kohli is now 135. Misses the cut off the fourth ball. Field comes in. Kohli is calm. He hits couple of boundaries to end the over. 50-run stand up for the final wicket. Umesh has contributed much more than a run, though his part is immensely intangible. India just 19 runs away!

After 75 overs,India 268/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 143 , Umesh Yadav 1) Stokes continues his extended spell. He looks worn down as he sends down his 19th over of the day. Yadav doesn't block once or twice, he does it for six deliveries. Kohli applauds the effort.

SIX! Kohli smacks the first six of the match. Rocks back and hits it with straight bat over wide long on for the first six off the innings.

OUT! Virat Kohli is caught at backward point on 149. Slightly short in length and Kohli looked to sycthe it past point but has hit it straight to Stuart Broad, who takes a fine low catch, at backward point. What a player! What a brilliant knock! High quality batting. V Kohli c S Broad b A Rashid 149 (225)

India's innings comes to an close on 274. Trail by 13 to England. Rashid tosses up the first ball and Kohli drills it to cover for no run. Smashes it all along the ground to long on for another dot. Cuts to slightly deep backward point again doesn't run. Gets an inside edge to short fine leg for a single dot. Kohli hits the six of the match before being caught at backward point. He single handedly brought Indfia to touching distance of England's first innings score.

105 runs added since Ashwin got out... the tail has added 8 runs. Virat scored 91... and now he is gone... putting India on level footing with England... cutting to Rashid but the Indian innings has ended.. We still have 20 odd minutes left, but forget all that... for now just soak in the brilliance of Virat!

A very important knock by @ImVkohli . Lovely way to set up the Test series. Congrats on your Test hundred. #ENGvIND

England will be back in short while to resume their second innings. Cannot believe it is just the second day. Just under 20 minutes left in the day. How dearly would India like a wicket before close of play to have full control of the match. My hunch is we will see R Ashwin with the ball before stumps. Cook, Jennings and a nightwatchman will be padded up.

Mohammed Shami will bowl the first over. Alastair Cook on strike. Shami starts round the wicket. Three slips in place.

This is the first time Virat Kohli dismissed less than 150 after scoring a Test century since September, 2015.

After 1 over,England 4/0 ( Alastair Cook 0 , Keaton Jennings 0) Shami starts with couple of deliveries down the leg side, which Cook does chase but isn't able to get any connection. Healthy swing from Shami but misses his line and the ball keeps moving away from the diving Dinesh Karthik and runs down for four byes. Gets one right and past Cook's outside edge. Shami continues to get the ball back in sharply. Adil Rashid has his pads on. Four off the first over.

FOUR! Width provided by Ashwin, the length was there too and Jennings drives it through covers to get off the mark with a boundary.

After 2 overs,England 8/0 ( Alastair Cook 0 , Keaton Jennings 4) Starts with a good delivery that draws Jennings forward and gets an inside edge on the pads. Short leg and slip in position. Some turn on offer as well. Jennings with crisp boundary to get off the mark.

Spinners to open the bowling for India in Tests in England:

After 3 overs,England 8/0 ( Alastair Cook 0 , Keaton Jennings 4) Shami has struggled to find his lines, slants a couple down the leg side and Cook will happy to leave them alone. Maiden over from Shami. We will get one more after this.

OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin has Alastair Cook yet again! Identical dismissal to the first innings. Gem of a delivery from Ashwin. Pitched on middle, drew Cook forward and spins past the outside edge to hit the top of off. A Cook b R Ashwin 0 (14)

Stumps, Day 2 England end 9/1 in 3.4 overs, lead by 22. The wicket of Alastair Cook in the last over of the day means no other batsman will have to come out to bat today. India might have not taken the lead, but they have the upper hand in the Test. Thorough day of Test cricket, where we saw batsmen struggle to get runs with 12 wickets falling in the day. Kohli struggled in the first half off his innings, but he saw that period through and transformed into a colossal figure in the match, imprinting his authority on the Test, perhaps the series, as he took his team very close to England's first innings score. What a magnificient day for Virat Kohli and India! Take a bow!

Video replay... Cook is bowled in identical fashion to the first innings... Ashwin has him for the 9th time in Tests, a possible new bunny... and that's stumps. Started out as India's day and ended in the same fashion... thanks to the magnificence of Virat Kohli!

This was the first time that Alastair Cook was bowled twice in a same Test match.

Another gripping day of Test cricket between England and India comes to a close. A new page goes down in the legend of Virat Kohli as the modern day great constructed a magnificent century that helped his team from a weak position to a place of safety, perhaps authority. Remarkable day starred by an absolutely special player. As always thank you for your company as we look forward to tomorrow, the third day's play. Happy weekend, join us here from 3 pm onwards.

Day 1 report: A moment of magic from Virat Kohli stopped England in its tracks and helped give India the upper hand on the opening day of the first cricket test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The home team was in command after winning the toss in its 1,000th test match, but captain Kohli swooped on the ball with the score on 216-3, running out opposite number Joe Root for 80 with a direct-hit throw on the turn from midwicket after Jonny Bairstow had called for an ambitious two.

Root's dismissal sparked a collapse as England lost six wickets for 67 runs to end the day on 285-9.

Behind Root as he walked back to the pavilion, Kohli celebrated by blowing a kiss, mouthing some fruity advice and putting his finger to his lips.

He also produced a 'bat-drop' mime to mock a similar gesture last month from the England captain, after he had helped clinch the one-day series in Leeds with a second successive hundred for the hosts.

Bairstow, who had shared a stand of 104 for the fourth wicket with Root, chopped a ball from Umesh Yadav on to his stumps for 70 before Jos Buttler was trapped lbw by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for nought.

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad then also fell cheaply, leaving Sam Curran 24 not out at stumps alongside James Anderson (0).

Curran was given a lucky let-off when he was dropped by the diving wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik off Shami's penultimate ball of the day.

Ashwin was the chief destroyer for India, taking 4-60, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami chipped in with 2-64 on a wicket of even pace and true bounce that was good for batting.

India's powerful top-order will now be expected to pile on the runs when they bat.

Root was extremely disappointed to fall 20 runs short of his 14th test century, but he achieved a notable milestone, displacing Alastair Cook as England's quickest to 6,000 runs in this format.

Only Cook (13) fell in the first session of the day, his front-foot defense defeated by a perfect off-break from Ashwin as he was clean bowled in the seventh over.

Keaton Jennings survived on nine when Ajinkya Rahane dived in front of Kohli in the slips, but could not hold the edge.

The return of Shami for his second spell did for Jennings (42) and ended a 72-run second-wicket stand with Root in curious circumstances.

The opener pushed the ball down into his crease and then on to his foot before it trickled back on to the base of the stumps.

Dawid Malan then fell lbw to Shami for eight to leave England on 112-3.

"It is an opportunity missed," Jennings said of England's batting display. "It was a mixed-bag day. Hopefully we can come out tomorrow and land the ball in the right area.

"Unfortunately, that's cricket," he added of Root's run out. "It was a little bit sombre (in the dressing room after)."

India caused a surprise at the start by picking only one spin bowler.

"You can't say that we will miss an extra spinner," said Ashwin. "We have to play with what we have got, believe in the team selection and work harder, without thinking of what you are missing."

With inputs from AP