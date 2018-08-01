First Cricket
Highlights, India vs England, 1st Test, Day 1 at Birmingham, full cricket score: Ashwin bags four as England finish on 285/9 at Stumps

Date: Wednesday, 01 August, 2018 23:33 IST Match Status: Stumps
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

285/9
Overs
88.0
R/R
3.24
Fours
32
Sixes
0
Extras
13
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sam Curran Batting 24 67 3 0
James Anderson Batting 0 9 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 17 2 56 1
Ishant Sharma 17 1 46 1

  • So that's it from us today. A series that we all waited for this year has begun and if you are an Indian, you must be on cloud nine. The basic of Test cricket is to pick wickets and that India has done. Hopefully, in the first few overs tomorrow, they will wrap up England's innings. It will be then the test of the batsmen. Day 2 begins tomorrow at 3:30 PM IST. Catch you tomorrow again. Till then, take care and good bye.

    Full Scorecard

  • Gaurav Joshi analyses Day 1 of the first Test between India and England at Edgbaston. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin on his way to redemption

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Edgbaston

    India's day all ends up

    They have won the final session – 6 for 69 that passage of play – and it almost seems like a knockout blow. The whole Indian attack bowled well today, and Ashwin took centrestage with the wicket assisting some turn on Day 1. England have a mountain to climb from here already, and it sets up an intriguing second day's play. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Straight into the fielding coach's diary:

    1 drop by Rahane 

    1 drop by Karthik

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    England today:

    1st session: 83/1 (28 overs)
    2nd session: 80/2 (26 overs) 
    3rd session: 122/6 (34 overs)

    Overall: 285/9 (88 overs)

    Full Scorecard

  Stumps has been called and England are hanging on at 285/9 at the end of 88 overs. While they might take heart from the fact that they were not bowled out today, they would not be too happy as well with the way the middle order has performed. After Root and Bairstow's departure, England fell like nine pins. 

    On the other hand, Indian bowlers came back pretty well after the first session. The good work had begun by the second session and by the end of the third session, all the bowlers had come into groove. As a result, all of them have got a wicket at least. But the hero for today is Ravichandran Ashwin, who was doubted for his skills in England. What a way to make a statement. He bowled various variations and troubled the best and worst of England batting. India will begin second day, looking to pack up England as early as possible. England will know they have an uphill task tomorrow and by England, we mean the England bowlers.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 88 overs,England 285/9 ( Sam Curran 24 , James Anderson 0)

    Shami is back on. Looking to bring the ball into the left-hander Curran from round the wicket. He almost got Curran and ended the England innings but Karthik decided to drop a simple catch after 89.4 overs of good work done today. That's Test cricket for you and it is a learning every second. 

    Full Scorecard

  • A different perspective for Joe Root's 'conversion rate'

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Shami bowls a perfect out-swinger from round the wicket to Curran and the ball takes the edge off his bat, flies to left of Karthik who spills it while diving. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami is back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 87 overs,England 285/9 ( Sam Curran 24 , James Anderson 0)

    Marathon man Ashwin marches on, looking for his fifth wicket and even the opposition and its fans would agree that he deserves one here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 86 overs,England 284/9 ( Sam Curran 23 , James Anderson 0)

    Ishant continues. James Anderson is somehow dealing with Ishant here. He has been beaten on quite a few occasions. India looking to end the day on a high here.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Harbhajan Singh is the only Indian spinner to take a five-for in Tests in England in the 21st century. Can Ashwin join him in the list?

    Full Scorecard

  • Ishant continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 85 overs,England 283/9 ( Sam Curran 22 , James Anderson 0)

    Ashwin continues and strikes. This has been the trend today. He has been constantly good and results show the same. He is just one wicket away from taking his fifer and it does not look like Kohli will not allow him another go.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Edgbaston

    Ashwin has four!

    Four years ago, he didn't feature until the third Test of the series, now he is writing a redemption song. What a fine performance on day one of the series, primed for a five-for as left-handed James Anderson walks to the crease.

    Full Scorecard

  • James Anderson, left handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Too quick for Broad from Ashwin, he never expected the ball to come to him at such a rapid pace after pitching. It looked plumb. England are now 9 down. Broad lbw b Ashwin 1(7)

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 84 overs,England 283/8 ( Sam Curran 22 , Stuart Broad 1)

    Ishant strikes finally. The hard work has been paid off. He has looked disciplined in this spell. 5 runs from the over and a wicket. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Edgbaston

    England in danger of getting bowled out here. Ishant does damage and another partnership dismantled. Serious inswing off the pitch and Rashid is out lbw. The Indian bowlers have done a job today... now to bowl out England. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Ishant bowls a sharp in-swinger that comes in to Rashid and and hits him on pad. Umpire did not think it was out but Kohli went upstairs and the replay showed that the ball was hitting the middle stump. Adil Rashid lbw b Ishant 13(18)

    Full Scorecard

  • Ishant continues. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Edgbaston

    England have lost a wicket every time there has been a semblance of a partnership, same with Ben Stokes, and now this is a vital partnership for the hosts. They need to see it through the end. We are past the scheduled close of play here, but overs remaining to be completed. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 83 overs,England 278/7 ( Sam Curran 22 , Adil Rashid 13)

    Kohli knows the importance of the eighth wicket here and that is why he is sticking to Ashwin. This partnership was never expected but it is causing some concerns to India. Root and Co will be happy if Rashid and Curran are there till the stumps. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 82 overs,England 278/7 ( Sam Curran 22 , Adil Rashid 13)

    Ishant continues. Rashid and Curran has formed a decent partnership here, 35 runs. Ishant, in his quest to break the partnership, stuck to short balls but to no avail. Curran ducked well and evaded those bouncers. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ishant continues. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Tail-enders (8-11) batting average of 11.82 against India in Tests in the last two years - the lowest against any country.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 81 overs,England 276/7 ( Sam Curran 21 , Adil Rashid 12)

    Ashwin continues and it has been a long spell for him this. 9 more overs to go today and hopefully now he will be given a break. Kohli would not want to tire him completely out. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 80 overs,England 274/7 ( Sam Curran 20 , Adil Rashid 11)

    Ishant Sharma is back into the attack. He is doing what Shami had been doing, coming round the wicket to Curran and taking the ball away. The plot has failed as Curran has looked comfortable to this plan of Ishant. The tail-enders are beginning to frustrate the Indians. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Intriguing day of Test cricket, no!? Still some time remaining. The new ball will soon be available for the visitors. WIll Kohli take it?

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Ishant comes round the wicket, Curran rocks on back foot and presents the full face of the blade towards the covers and the ball runs away for a boundary. Text book style shot this was.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ishant Sharma is back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 79 overs,England 269/7 ( Sam Curran 15 , Adil Rashid 11)

    Ashwin continues and had a second slip been there, he would have got Rashid on the very first ball. Rashid looked to attack on the second ball of the over, getting a four for himself.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rashid comes out to Ashwin and hits it over the mid-wicket for a boundary. Brave, brave shot.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Was it a doosra or leg-spin from Ashwin as the ball moves away from Rashid after pitching, takes the edge and runs away for a boundary through the second slip.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 78 overs,England 261/7 ( Sam Curran 15 , Adil Rashid 3)

    Hardik into the attack and he has been dispatched for four on the very first ball and it is Sam Curran who has hit him. It has not been a great tour for Pandya, the bowler. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another boundary, fullish ball and Curran steers it through the point for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! What a welcome to Pandya, bowls a loosener, outside the off stump and he steers it through the covers for four.

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik Pandya comes into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 77 overs,England 253/7 ( Sam Curran 7 , Adil Rashid 3)

    Ashwin continues. As usual, he has brilliant in this over, mixing it up well with his variations. India on the top here. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Will it be a happy debut?

    ​Adil Rashid is playing his first Test at home.
     

    Full Scorecard

  • Ashwin continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 76 overs,England 250/7 ( Sam Curran 4 , Adil Rashid 3)

    Shami continues. He has been brilliant today, the best pacer today by a big margin. This session is repeaing dividends for India for all the good work done. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami continues. 

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: Stumps has been called and England are hanging on at 285/9 at the end of 88 overs. While they might take heart from the fact that they were not bowled out today, they would not be too happy as well with the way the middle order has performed. After Root and Bairstow's departure, England fell like nine pins.

On the other hand, Indian bowlers came back pretty well after the first session. The good work had begun by the second session and by the end of the third session, all the bowlers had come into groove. As a result, all of them have got a wicket at least. But the hero for today is Ravichandran Ashwin, who was doubted for his skills in England. What a way to make a statement. He bowled various variations and troubled the best and worst of England batting. India will begin second day, looking to pack up England as early as possible. England will know they have an uphill task tomorrow and by England, we mean the England bowlers.

Preview: India will aim for a bright start to the gruelling and testing five-match Test series against hosts England when the first match begins at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, achieved under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. Over a decade later, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India are bracing for a stern test in difficult English conditions. In this long tour of England, India won the Twenty20 International (T20I) series but suffered a set-back in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. Agencies

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. Agencies

Following the loss in the ODIs, India will look to make a strong comeback. Many experts have tipped the current pace bowling unit as India's best in years and they will also look to make the best use of the seam-friendly wickets.

While Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action for the first three Tests, Kohli will leave out one of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in his fast bowling attack, which will be further boosted by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Considering it is a long five-match series, India need to be wary of the physical toll on the pacers and Kohli will have to utilise them smartly. The pacers will need to fire collectively and be ready at every opportunity because rotation will be a key factor. India may field one spinner and that could be a big decision to make. The experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have shouldered the responsibility to lead the spin attack for a long time but Kuldeep Yadav could get a call-up.

Kuldeep impressed everyone in the recently-concluded limited overs game against the hosts but playing a five-day game will be a completely different scenario and the skipper might be tempted to include him in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the keeping gloves is likely to be handed to Dinesh Karthik ahead of young Rishabh Pant as the former carries more experience than the Delhi stumper.

India also have a couple of crucial calls to make in the batting department. The form and performance of top-order batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara has been a worry, even as voices have been growing for Lokesh Rahul to open the batting with Murali Vijay.

Dhawan struggled in the T2OI series before making scores of 40, 36, 44 in the ODIs while Pujara posted scores of 1 and 23 against Essex. Murali Vijay, Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane are proven performers in the overseas conditions and India will rely on them to put big scores.

To counter them, England will depend on their pace bowlers who will look to exploit the home conditions to the fullest. James Anderson (540 wickets in 138 Tests) and Stuart Broad (417 wickets in 118 Tests) have huge experience and they will be supported by youngster Sam Curran and all-rounder Ben Stokes in the first Test, with captain Joe Root confirming his line-up on Tuesday.

There has been a lot of controversy around leg-spinner Adil Rashid's comeback into Test after quitting the longest format two years ago. He has been picked for the first Test after an impressive ODI series outing. Stokes will give the balance to the English team with his batting and bowling and will be eager to prove his value in the series.

He, along with, Alastair Cook, Root, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow will have the bulk of the responsibility of scoring runs. For the first Test which will be England's 1000th, the hosts have picked two young batsmen in Keaton Jennings and Dawid Malan — both will be desperate to justify their captain's faith in them.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018

