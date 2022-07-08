Highlights, India vs England, 1st T20I, Full cricket score: India take 1-0 lead with 50-run win

That's all we have for you from this game. Thetwo teams next lock horns in the second T20I, and we will be back with LIVE coverage of that. Until then, it's goodbye!
|India
|England
|198/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.9
|148/10 (19.3 ov) - R/R 7.59
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Chris Jordan
|not out
|26
|17
|2
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Arshdeep Singh
|3.3
|1
|18
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 148/10 (19.3)
|
13 (13) R/R: 8.66
Chris Jordan 12(6)
Matt Parkinson 0(3)
|
Matt Parkinson 0(3) S.R (0)
c Deepak Hooda b Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh back for another over. The ball travels up in the air off the top-edge with Malan facing Arshdeep, but it lands safely and Malan survives. Malan collects a brace in that ball there. 11 off the over.
That's all we have for you from this game. Thetwo teams next lock horns in the second T20I, and we will be back with LIVE coverage of that. Until then, it's goodbye!
Hardik Pandya is the Player of the Match
After 19.3 overs, England 148 all out
Victory for India! What a commendable performance with the ball from Men in Blue, as they win by 50 runs. Arshdeep Singh with his second wicket, removing Matt Parkinson. England are all out for 148.
After 18 overs,England 135/9 ( Chris Jordan 14 , Matt Parkinson 0)
Arshdeep Singh gets his maiden international wicket. He removes Reece Topley, and England are nine down.
OUT! Arshdeep gets his first T20I wicket as he removes Reece Topley. Topley c Karthik b Arshdeep Singh
OUT! Tymal Mills looks to go over third man, but chips this one back to the bowler. Tymal Mills c and b Harshal Patel 7
After 15 overs,England 115/7 ( Chris Jordan 4 , Tymal Mills 7
Chahal continues. Too many dropped chances on the field for India, and once again, another one has been put down. This time, it's Hooda who drops a sitter.
After 13 overs,England 101/6 ( Sam Curran 0 , Chris Jordan 1)
Two wickets in the same over for Chahal. Harry Brook and Moeen Ali are the ones to depart, it's been a forgettable batting display from England so far.
OUT! Sixth wicket down! Stumped by DK and Moeen is far from safety, Chahal with another wicket. Moeen Ali st Karthik b Chahal 36
OUT! Harry Brook is dismissed. Caught by Suryakumar and Chahal strikes. Harry Brook c Suryakumar Yadav b Chahal 28
OUT! Arshdeep gets his first T20I wicket as he removes Reece Topley. Topley c Karthik b Arshdeep Singh
OUT! Tymal Mills looks to go over third man, but chips this one back to the bowler. Tymal Mills c and b Harshal Patel 7
OUT! Sixth wicket down! Stumped by DK and Moeen is far from safety, Chahal with another wicket. Moeen Ali st Karthik b Chahal 36
OUT! Harry Brook is dismissed. Caught by Suryakumar and Chahal strikes. Harry Brook c Suryakumar Yadav b Chahal 28
OUT! Roy perishes! He's been hanging in there from the start of the innings, but it's that man Hardik once again, who strikes right after the powerplay to remove the opener. Caught by Harshal Patel at third man. Roy c Harshal Patel b Hardik Pandya 4
OUT! Hardik Pandya strikes yet again! Two wickets in one over for the all-rounder. Livingstone looks to paddle to fine-leg but gets some glove, with Dinesh Karthik sealing the catch. Livingstone c Karthik b Hardik Pandya 0
OUT! Hardik Pandya with the breakthrough as Dawid Malan's aggressive knock comes to an end. A 'you miss, I hit' moment for Hardik Pandya as the stumps are rattled, cleaning up Malan. Malan b Hardik Pandya 21
OUT! Cleaned up! Bhuvneshwar Kumar getsrid of the England skipper, who departs for a duck. Inswinger from Bhuvi nd Buttler is clueless there.
Buttler b Bhuvneshwar 0
OUT! England get their man as Reece Topley strikes! Harry Brook at deep point seals the catch to get rid of dangerman Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya c Harry Brook b Topley 51
OUT! Caught by Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan strikes in his first over. Deepak Hooda is caught by the fielder at short backward square. Hooda c Tymal Mills b Jordan 33
Playing XI:
England: Jos Buttler(Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson
India: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
England vs India, 1st T20I, Live score and update
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and says India will bat first. Rohit confirms Arshdeep Singh is in fact making his T20I debut for India.
Preview: India and England will be up against each other in the first T20I of the series in Southampton. The England side defeated India in the fifth and final Test of the five-match series to manage a 2-2 draw.
The focus now shifts to the limited overs fixtures where the two teams will lock horns with each other in three T20Is and as many ODIs. India skipper Rohit Sharma who had missed the Test after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier is out of the isolation following a negative test.
When will the India vs England 1st T20I be played?
The India vs England 1st T20I will be played on 7 July 2022 (Thursday).
Where will the India vs England 1st T20I be played?
The India vs England 1st T20I will be played in Southampton.
What time will the India vs England 1st T20I start?
The India vs England 1st T20I will begin at 10:30pm (IST).
How can I watch the India vs England 1st T20I LIVE?
The India vs England 1st T20I will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Will Teesta Setalvad's case bring closure to the 2002 Gujarat riots? Tune in to find out
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed similar optimism, calling it a 'crucial moment' for Ukraine
The murder of a tailor in Udaipur, which was recorded on camera by assailants, is being treated as a terror incident. The National Investigation Agency is likely to take over the case, as links of the killers to terror organisations are being probed