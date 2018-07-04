FOUR! Slower one, picked up early by Rohit, who placed it beautifully between the cover and mid-off fielder.

After 5 overs,India 48/1 ( Rohit Sharma 12 , Lokesh Rahul 27) India are cruising now. Last over it was KL Rahul who looked to be coming into groove. This over it is Rohit. Important that both the batsmen score quickly so that pressure does not build.

FOUR! Short ball and KL Rahul pulled it for four to fine leg. Fast ball but he did not looked too hastened by it. That was the beauty of the shot.

After 6 overs,India 54/1 ( Rohit Sharma 13 , Lokesh Rahul 32) FIFTY up for India with that KL Rahul boundary. They look in good touch these two batsmen. India needs to carry on with this momentum. A massibe batting line-up still waiting.

Rohit easing into third gear... India have hopped on to the run rate. Spin is on. This could be England's last throw of the dice here given their low total.

FOUR! Three dot balls and then Rashid gives a little room on the off side, Rohit cuts it for four beautifully.

After 7 overs,India 60/1 ( Rohit Sharma 18 , Lokesh Rahul 33) Spin introduced as Adil Rashid comes into the attack. Rohit Sharma played three dots before hitting a four. Good over again for India. England needs to come up with something magical.

SIX! Rahul comes down the track and hits it towards long-on where Jordon misjudges it and spills it over the boundary

After 8 overs,India 76/1 ( Rohit Sharma 19 , Lokesh Rahul 48) Great over for India. 16 off it. England are slowly losing this one. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are taking the game away.

SIX! Short ball again from Rashid, Rohit rocks on back foot and hits is over deep mid-wicket for a huge one.

FOUR! And that's 5th T20I FIFTY for KL Rahul. He plays a late cut, almost hitting inches away from the keepers' gloves, beats the short third man to fetch a four and a brilliant fifty.

After 9 overs,India 89/1 ( Rohit Sharma 27 , Lokesh Rahul 53) This is ppor bowling from Adil Rashid and England. No zeal, no sharpness. Giving easy runs to both the batsmen. The thing with both Rohit and Rahul is that they are fragile at the start but get better with each shot they hit.

This is India's highest stand in T20Is in England. The previous highest was 79 between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli at Birmingham in 2014.

Fifty up for Rahul... he can't seem to stop scoring at the minute... India are easing into victory here. This is fodder for these batsmen who have chased such a score million times...

After 10 overs,India 103/1 ( Rohit Sharma 29 , Lokesh Rahul 65) Rahul is supreme touch at the moment. Morgan has no idea what is happening. India have crossed the 100 run-mark now and from here on things are very easy. They need 57 in 60 balls.

SIX! Poor bowling, on the legs to an in-form batsman and Rahul flicks it over the deep-mid wicket.

SIX! Short ball and pulled again by Rahul. This goes sailing over the stands.

Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul's century stand is the second such stand by an Indian pair against England in T20Is. The first one was between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir at Durban in 2007.

After 11 overs,India 123/1 ( Rohit Sharma 29 , Lokesh Rahul 85) 20 runs from the over and it is KL Rahul who is doing all the damage with the bat. India now needs just 37 off 54 balls. KL Rahul needs 15 to get to his hundred.

After 12 overs,India 128/1 ( Rohit Sharma 31 , Lokesh Rahul 88) India has made mockery of this chase. They might go past the total with many balls to spare. It is the week of Rahuls. One, registered himself into ICC's hall of fame, the other has begun his journey to the hall. India need 32 runs in 48 balls. Mere formality left in the match.

OUT! Cheap dismissal for Rohit Sharma. Fullish delivery from Rashid, Rohit tries to hit it over the short cover but fails, caught by Morgan. Rohit c Eoin Morgan b Adil Rashid 32(30)

After 13 overs,India 131/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 89 , Virat Kohli (C) 1) Rohit has walked back to the hut. One of the days when he was under looked in a match. Rahul took away all the attention and then in order to play the glory shot, Rohit perished away. But things still easy for India. Require 29 off 42.

Just so easy at the moment for India... Rahul should get his hundred here, never mind that Rohit has returned to the pavilion. India in cruise mode... almost as if England's attention is towards football where they are leading 1-0. Naah, it is just their low score which is not at all par on this easy pitch.

After 14 overs,India 134/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 90 , Virat Kohli (C) 3) Okay so suddenly the boundaries have dried up. Three overs since a boundary was hit. A wicket too fell and while the pressure is still on England, they have bowled well in the last 3 overs. India need 26 in 36 balls.

After 15 overs,India 137/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 91 , Virat Kohli (C) 5) Brilliant stuff from Rashid. He ends with spell of 25 in 4 overs, picked up important wicket of Rohit Sharma as well. Also, Kohli is not looking in good touch in the middle. India need 23 in 30 bals.

After 16 overs,India 142/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 93 , Virat Kohli (C) 8) Things have slowed down significantly since Rohit's departure. You don't say the same things after arrival of Virat Kohli but it has been a quiet outing for him so far. But he has got to his 2000th T20I run. So a baggage off his shoulder. Will he come back to flying now. India need 18 in 24 balls.

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20Is. Fastest to score 1,000 runs in T20Is: Virat Kohli (27 innings) Fastest to score 2,000 runs in T20Is: Virat Kohli (56 innings)

After 17 overs,India 146/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 94 , Virat Kohli (C) 10) If you are an Indian fan in India and drowsy, this is not the phase of this match which will be liked by you. No runs coming. The way Rahul and Rohit were batting, it seemed the match will be over by now but the chase is still on and still on is the struggle of Kohli to play freely. India need 14 in 18 balls.

FOUR! On the legs and KL Rahul whips it away to square of the fine leg for boundary to reach 98.

After 18 overs,India 156/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 100 , Virat Kohli (C) 14) Hundred for KL Rahul on the last ball of the over. He has done it twice now. He is over the moon, leaps in the air and punches. This is his day. India now need just 4 in 12 balls. Should be over in next over.

SIX! Kohli slams the lofted delivery by Moeen Ali for a six over long-on. GAME OVER! India win by 8 wickets

Rahul's second T20 hundred has sealed the game for India... it outlines India's dominance today. England have been stunned here in Manchester. India lead 1-0.

Eoin Morgan, England captain: I think India deserved the victory. Jos Buttler and Jason Roy got off to a fantastic start, but three wickets in the middle set us back and we never really gained momentum back from there. And then when a guy like KL Rahul gets going, he's difficult to stop.

Virat Kohli, Indian captain: Just looking at all the three skill sets and how convincing we were gives me a lot of pleasure. We are shuffling around keeping the World Cup in mind and that's why KL went in at three and I went in at four. Kuldeep is a wrist spinner, he's going to be lethal with any help from the pitch.

Kuldeep Yadav: It is my first tour of England and things are going really well. The conditions are prefect, felt like home. The wicket was dry and that's why I stuck to my line and length. It's important that when you bowl a wrong 'un it has to be in the perfect area.

So that's it from us today. Great start for India in England. After months of waiting to see this tour happening, the ball is now rolling. England have lost but make mo mistake they are a great T20I side and will come back stronger. We will meet you again for the 2nd T20I match which is on 6 July (Friday). The match begins at 10 PM but our blog will be live by 7. Till then, good bye and to fans in India, a very good night.

OUT! Roy tries to pull the ball but chops it on the stumps. Game Over for him in this match. Umesh with the first wicket. Roy b U Yadav 30(20)

SIX! Short ball and Buttler goes big over the square leg boundary to bring up his FIFTY.

OUT! Kuldeep has CLEAN BOWLED Alex Hales. The batsman went on the knees to sweep but the ball came in to him and hit the stumps. Hales b Kuldeep Yadav 8(18)

OUT! Morgan tries to go big over deep mid-wicket but the ball takes the leading edge and Kohli does not make any mistake in catching it. Eoin Morgan c Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav 7(6)

OUT! And another wicket as Dhoni stumps Jonny Bairstow. He is going back to the hut without scoring his account. Bairstow st Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 0(1)

OUT! This is bizaree from England. Root comes out to hit Kuldeep on the very first ball and does not read the ball. Dhoni's quickfire stumping does rest of the work. Kuldeep on hat-trick. Root st Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 0(1)

OUT! No-shot really from Moeen Ali. He clears the leg and tries to go big in the off-side, we cannot see where he was trying to hit. The ball goes up in the air and Suresh Raina at extra cover takes it easily. Moeen Ali c Raina b Hardik Pandya 6(8)

DROPPED! Buttler comes out, tries ti hit it on leg side, gets the edge off the bat, ball flies to cover region, where KL Rahul, running back, dropped him

OUT! Kuldeep gets a five-wicket haul. Buttler tries to clear the long-on boundary but he has been held on by Kohli who had placed himself there. Buttler c Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav 69(46)

OUT! Jordan tries to pull the ball from the good length, gets the bottom edge and gives a simple caught and bowl to Umesh. Jordan c and b U Yadav 0(1)

So England finish with 159/8. This should be an easy target for India but make no mistake England will come out hard and try to defend this total. They have the quality at helm to bowl India out.

OUT! Dhawna has been BOWLED! He was lured into the ball for a drive, ball hits the inside edge and disturbs the stumps. Big blow for India early on. Dhawan b Willey 4(4)

FIFTY up for India with that KL Rahul boundary. They look in good touch these two batsmen. India needs to carry on with this momentum. A massibe batting line-up still waiting.

OUT! Cheap dismissal for Rohit Sharma. Fullish delivery from Rashid, Rohit tries to hit it over the short cover but fails, caught by Morgan. Rohit c Eoin Morgan b Adil Rashid 32(30)

Hundred for KL Rahul on the last ball of the over. He has done it twice now. He is over the moon, leaps in the air and punches. This is his day. India now need just 4 in 12 balls. Should be over in next over.

India vs England, 1st T20I, latest score and updates: Rahul's second T20 hundred has sealed the game for India... it outlines India's dominance today. England have been stunned here in Manchester. India lead 1-0.

Preview: After a crushing 2-0 victory over minnows Ireland, India led by Virat Kohli will be up against a formidable England in the first of the three-match Twenty20 International series (T20Is) at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Indian cricket team's supremacy in shorter formats is redoubtable but India will have their task cut out against a vastly improved England in the opening T20 International in what will be a defining summer for Virat Kohli and his team.

While India has been a consistent limited-overs side over the past 6-7 years, England has of late lifted their game in coloured clothes by miles, thanks to a group of fantastic limited overs players like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, and Ben Stokes.

Going into today’s series opener, India is expected to play around with set combinations which means Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma teaming up at the top of the order. With veteran Suresh Raina in great hitting form at No 3, and skipper Kohli at No.4, it will be interesting to see if the team management includes the in-form Lokesh Rahul in the middle order. All eyes will also be on the former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was in great touch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for eventual champions Chennai Super Kings. While Manish Pandey is in running for the fourth spot on account of his good run in international T20 cricket. Batting late in the order, he boasts of 276 runs in 10 matches at average 92 and strike-rate 127.18. These numbers are hard to ignore.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah's thumb injury will be a concern as he has played a big role with his death overs bowling. It will be interesting to see whether his replacement, Deepak Chahar, gets his maiden cap even though senior pro Umesh Yadav looks a more likely replacement.

Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have proven their worth in Ireland and look certain to play against England in the first T20Is.

England, meanwhile, made a few strategic changes by putting assistant coach Paul Farbrace in charge of the T20 team for the Australia and India series, while head coach Trevor Bayliss simultaneously took to domestic cricket scouting. England's recent ploy to promote Jos Buttler as an opener worked in fine fashion as he struck the quickest T20I half-century by an English batsman, with a 22-ball 50, that included six fours and five sixes against the hapless Kangaroos.

Buttler continued from where he left in the IPL, where he struck five successive half-centuries for the Rajasthan Royals and finished the tournament with 548 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 155.24. He will be India's greatest threat, albeit the likes of Roy and Alex Hales also add a lot of firepower to the English top-order.

India and England recent performance T20Is

Going by current form, both sides are at par on paper, with India having won 15 of their last 20 T20 Internationals, including the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka and the bilateral away series against South Africa. England, on the other hand, will head to the series on the back of a 6-0 drubbing of Australia with Buttler, Roy, Jonny Bairstow in good form.

Regrouping after almost a three-month long gap, India used the Ireland T20Is as a good warm-up, registering facile wins of 72 and 143 runs but more importantly giving the whole squad good game time before the challenging series against the Englishmen.

With inputs from PTI