  • Highlights, India vs Bangladesh women, 1st ODI in Dhaka: Hosts win rain-affected encounter by 40 runs

Cricket

Bangladesh successfully defended a 152-run total in a rain-affected encounter that was reduced to 44 overs a side, bowling India out for 113 and registering their maiden victory over the Women in Blue in ODIs in the process.

India take on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series in Dhaka. Image: Twitter @BCBtigers

Bangladesh Women Vs India Women At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, 16 July, 2023

16 July, 2023
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh Women

152/10 (43.0 ov)

1st ODI
India Women

India Women

113/10 (35.5 ov)

Bangladesh Women beat India Women by 40 runs (D/L method)

Preview: India take on Bangladesh in the first of three women’s ODIs in Dhaka, starting on Sunday. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be looking to carry on their winning momentum from the T20I series amid some improvements.

Despite winning the T20I series with a 2-1 scoreline, India’s batting came under scrutiny after they dramatically collapsed in the second and third matches. The usual suspects consisting of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma failed to fire on both occasions, and would be looking to make amends for that.

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is expected to be a slow surface, and Bangladesh’s spinners could come into play against the Indian batting lineup.

India

India vs Bangladesh Women Highlights, 1st T20I at Dhaka: Harmanpreet, Mandhana guide India to seven-wicket win

India

India vs Bangladesh Women Highlights, 2nd T20I in Mirpur: IND win by 8 runs, clinch series 2-0

Meanwhile, Lata Mondal and Fargana Hoque, who were not part of the T20I series, return to the side.

The last time India women played an ODI series was 10 months back, when the Women in Blue completed a 3-0 clean sweep against England in England, in Jhulan Goswami’s final series.

Published on: July 16, 2023 09:11:16 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Harmanpreet Kaur's blazing fifty guides Women in Blue to victory in 1st T20
India vs Bangladesh: Harmanpreet Kaur's blazing fifty guides Women in Blue to victory in 1st T20

The win meant that India started their new international season with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India vs Bangladesh women: Amanjot's 4/31 on debut in vain as hosts register historic win in 1st ODI
India vs Bangladesh women: Amanjot's 4/31 on debut in vain as hosts register historic win in 1st ODI

Bangladesh bundled India out for 113 to register their first-ever victory over their neighbours in ODIs after Amanjot's four-fer restricted the home team to a modest 152.

India vs Bangladesh women: Amanjot Kaur grabs 2nd-best figures by an Indian on ODI debut
India vs Bangladesh women: Amanjot Kaur grabs 2nd-best figures by an Indian on ODI debut

Amanjot led the way for the Women in Blue after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur elected to field, grabbing 4/31 as India bowled Bangladesh out for 152 in first ODI in Mirpur.