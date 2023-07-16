Preview: India take on Bangladesh in the first of three women’s ODIs in Dhaka, starting on Sunday. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be looking to carry on their winning momentum from the T20I series amid some improvements.

Despite winning the T20I series with a 2-1 scoreline, India’s batting came under scrutiny after they dramatically collapsed in the second and third matches. The usual suspects consisting of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma failed to fire on both occasions, and would be looking to make amends for that.

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is expected to be a slow surface, and Bangladesh’s spinners could come into play against the Indian batting lineup.

Meanwhile, Lata Mondal and Fargana Hoque, who were not part of the T20I series, return to the side.

The last time India women played an ODI series was 10 months back, when the Women in Blue completed a 3-0 clean sweep against England in England, in Jhulan Goswami’s final series.