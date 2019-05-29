First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
The Oval, London
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

Highlights, India vs Bangladesh Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Match, full cricket score: Spinners bowl India to 95-run win

Date: Wednesday, 29 May, 2019 00:00 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2019 Match 10 Match Result India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs

359/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
7.18
Fours
30
Sixes
13
Extras
30
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dinesh Karthik not out 7 5 1 0
Ravindra Jadeja not out 11 4 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Mustafizur Rahman 8 1 43 1
Mashrafe Mortaza 6 2 23 0
264/10
Overs
49.3
R/R
5.35
Fours
24
Sixes
4
Extras
15
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rubel Hossain not out 0 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 4 0 22 0
Jasprit Bumrah 5 0 25 2

  • That's all we have for you from this match. The warm-up matches have now been completed. Hosts England will lock horns with South Africa on Thursday at the Kennington Oval in London. While India face South Africa in their first game on 5 June, Bangladesh will meet the same opponents on 2 June. 

    Until the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it's goodbye! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, India captain: I think the main positive was how KL Rahul batted at No 4. Everyone else knows their roles. He is a class player, we even bowled well, Bumrah got us the breakthrough and Chahal and Kuldeep picked six wickets. All in all, we had a good game. We got what we wanted from the warm-ups. The last 15 overs were pretty challenging, but it can get hectic in the field towards the end. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain: We had a few matches in Ireland so we've spent about four weeks here. We had a few niggles, like with Shakib and some pace bowlers so we had enough practice. I also had a hamstring issue, Mustafizur had a calf issue and Shakib also had a bad back spasm last week. Our top order is scoring some runs and Soumya got some runs. Liton and Mushi did a good job. Tamim didn't play today, hopefully our top order will continue to score.

    Full Scorecard

  • KL Rahul and Kuldeep surely the biggest gains for India

    Full Scorecard

  • It's all over! Mehidy Hasan is run-out by Chahal and Dinesh Karthik and the damage is done for India. The Men in Blue win their final warm-up match against Bangladesh by 95 runs. Kuldeep Yadav came back strongly after a disappointing IPL campaign, finishing with a spell of 3/47, whereas Chahal had figures of 3/55. 

    Bangladesh, however, suffered a major collapse from 169-3 to 264 all out, and they will have lots of questions to be answered ahead of their first World Cup match. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,Bangladesh 262/9 ( Mehidy Hasan 27 , Rubel Hossain 0)

    Chahal has picked up another wicket. Saifuddin departs as Kuldeep takes a comfortable catch at cover. From 169-3 to 262-9, Bangladesh have gradually collapsed and will have questions to answer ahead of their tournament opener. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! The 'KulCha' partnership does it again. As Kuldeep bowls a fuller-length delivery towards outside off, Saifuddin plays a lofted shot, but finds Chahal as he safely takes the catch to dismiss the 22-year-old. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer at Cardiff Wales Stadium

    Just formalities left in this game, both teams are going through the motions now. Following the massive defeat against New Zealand, India needed a performance like this to get back in the grooves. The middle-order got runs, spinners got wicket in the middle overs. So, before heading towards Southampton, things are looking much more sorted for the Indian team. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,Bangladesh 260/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 18 , Mehidy Hasan 26)

    Mehidy Hasan slams a six, and he survives a run-out in the very next delivery. The Indians appeal to the third umpire, but Mehidy has safely made it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,Bangladesh 250/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 16 , Mehidy Hasan 18)

    Bangladesh get to 250, and 11 runs come off it. Mehidy smashes a six off the final ball to give Bangladesh something to celebrate. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,Bangladesh 239/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 14 , Mehidy Hasan 9)

    Nine runs off Shankar's over. Saifuddin smashes one down the ground off a fuller-length delivery from Shankar to bring up the only four in the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,Bangladesh 230/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 6 , Mehidy Hasan 8)

    Two runs off the final two balls of Chahal's over as India's bowlers continue their impressive display. Bangladesh have now slowed down their flow of runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,Bangladesh 228/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 5 , Mehidy Hasan 7)

    Kuldeep concedes just one run from his final over, and finishes with figures of 3-47. Hasan runs for a single after he hits it towards deep mid-wicket as Bangladesh continue to feel the pressure. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,Bangladesh 227/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 5 , Mehidy Hasan 6)

    Just one run off Jadeja's over, as the Indians continue to dominate the final overs. Mehidy Hasan hits one towards long-on in the final ball of the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,Bangladesh 226/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 5 , Mehidy Hasan 5)

    Mehidy Hasan and Saifuddin run in ones and two, but eight runs come off Kuldeep's penultimate over. With Bangladesh almost certainly losing this match, India will look to finish the proceedings in the next few overs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,Bangladesh 218/8 ( Mohammad Saifuddin 1 , Mehidy Hasan 1)

    Jadeja has finally got a wicket, that of Sabbir Rahman. A quicker, fuller-length delivery outside off to dismiss the batsman. India now inch closer to victory.

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED 'EM! Jadeja finally gets a wicket. It was a delivery that was pushed through. Rahman chose a wrong ball to cut, that came in with the arm. He got an inside edge onto his stumps.

    Sabbir Rahman b Jadeja 7(12)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,Bangladesh 216/7 ( Sabbir Rahman 7 , Mohammad Saifuddin 0)

    Two wickets in two balls for Kuldeep, and all of a sudden India have the upper hand now. Mushfiqur departs for 90, whereas Mosaddek Hossain departed for a duck. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Two wickets in two balls for Kuldeep. Once again a tossed up delivery to Mosaddek Hossain, but this time Dinesh Karthik stumps the batsman. Rahim was way behind the crease. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Kuldeep tosses this one up and Rahim is bowled as he tries to play the reverse sweep. Second wicket for Kuldeep. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer at Cardiff Wales Stadium

    Finally, a breakthrough for Kuldeep. Light at the end of a long tunnel for the left-armer, who has bowled decently on this surface. Remember, the pitch has nothing to offer for the spinners. But India should be delighted with the performance of their spin-trio, especially the wrist-spinners. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Bangladesh 215/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 90 , Sabbir Rahman 6)

    An expensive over from Jadeja. 14 runs coming from his over and Mushfiqur continues to entertain the crowd with yet another four and a six. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Bangladesh 215/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 90 , Sabbir Rahman 6)

    Sabbir Rahman slog sweeps Kuldeep to deep mid wicket for his first boundary and then he tries to unfurl a reverse sweep, but execution isn't the best. He misses it and hit on the pads, there is a loud appeal and the umpire denies it. India reviews for lbw shout against Rahman. Pitching is fine, impact is in lines but hitting the stumps – umpire's call ...so Rahman survives.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,Bangladesh 195/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 75 , Sabbir Rahman 1)

    Jadeja rolls his arm over for the sixth over. Tight lines from the left-arm finger spinner. Sabbir Rahman is the new man in. Rohit Sharma does well in the deep to save two runs for his side. Four runs from it.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,Bangladesh 191/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 72 , Sabbir Rahman 0)

    End of a successful over for Kuldeep Yadav as he snaps his wicket drought. Mahumudullah after striking a boundary of the previous ball was looking to score another one but his greed leads to his downfall. Some fun and weird celebrations between Kuldeep and Dhawan in the middle.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Kuldeep Yadav has finally picked a wicket! This should do a world of good to his confidence. He hasn't been among the wickets and also under much scrutiny. He pumps his fist cause he knows the value of this wicket. Coming to the ball, it was tossed up delivery from the left-arm wrist-spinner to Mahmudullah, who jumped down the pitch looking for a big slog down the ground, the ball turns and he misses it completely.

    Mahmudullah b Kuldeep Yadav 9(12)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,Bangladesh 185/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 71 , Mahmudullah 4)

    Three runs off Jadeja's over. He bowls a couple of quick deliveries on the stumps to Mahmudullah. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,Bangladesh 182/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 70 , Mahmudullah 2)

    Mushfiqur Rahim looks in good touch, and hits another boundary in this over. Bangladesh might have to pull up their socks, but as long as Mushfiqur is there, they have hope in this game. Seven runs off Chahal's over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,Bangladesh 175/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 64 , Mahmudullah 1)

    Mushfiqur brings Bangladesh's lone boundary in this over, with six runs coming off it. Mahmudullah gets off the mark in Jadeja's over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,Bangladesh 169/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 59 , Mahmudullah 0)

    Two wickets in this over from Chahal has brought the Indians back in the game. A much-needed breakthrough for the Men in Blue who have removed Liton Das and Mohammad Mithun. Five runs off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! A misread googly from Chahal but Mohammad Mithun is struck lbw by the Indian spinner. Bangladesh are starting to collapse gradually and India are right back in the game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Chahal tosses this one up drawing Liton Das forward. He comes down the track and with the big turn taking away from the batsman, there was no coming back. Dhoni does the job and stumps Liton, who departs after a fine innings.

    Liton Das st Dhoni b Chahal 73

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,Bangladesh 164/2 ( Liton Das 73 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 54)

    Just one run from Jadeja's over. Mushfiqur Rahim picks up the lone single in the over. India will need wickets from here, and even dot balls may not do for them. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,Bangladesh 163/2 ( Liton Das 73 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 53)

    Four runs off Chahal's over. Liton and Mushfiqur manage to run in singles this over, as India look desperate for a breakthrough. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,Bangladesh 159/2 ( Liton Das 71 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 51)

    An economical over from Jadeja, with just two runs coming off it. With Mushfiqur Rahim having scored his fifty and Liton unbeaten on 71, the Bangladesh is in the drivers' seat now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,Bangladesh 157/2 ( Liton Das 70 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 50)

    Liton begins the over with a four which goes towards deep mid-wicket. Six runs off Chahal's over as Bangladesh look comfortable in this chase.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,Bangladesh 151/2 ( Liton Das 65 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 49)

    Liton Das is in attack mode now. He is hitting fours almost everywhere around the ground, and Mushfiqur is just one away from fifty. Seven runs off Jadeja's first over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,Bangladesh 144/2 ( Liton Das 59 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 48)

    Liton Das gives Bangladesh the lone four in the over. Five runs coming off Chahal's over. This partnership is looking dangerous. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,Bangladesh 139/2 ( Liton Das 55 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 48)

    Mushfiqur Rahim is looking dangerous right now. With one four and a six, a total of 14 runs have come in this over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,Bangladesh 125/2 ( Liton Das 54 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 35)

    Liton Das brings up his fifty with a four. After a few slow overs, the duo of Liton and Mushfiqur have finally found their way back. 10 runs off Chahal's over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Liton Das plays the slog sweep and that is a well-timed, powerful shot. Bangladesh are gaining momentum with ever boundary they hit.  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Liton Das gets to his fifty in style. There is a thick edge and clears the keeper and short third-man. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 23 overs,Bangladesh 115/2 ( Liton Das 45 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 34)

    Shankar delivers yet another successful over. Just four coming from it, and now the Bangladeshi duo must be starting to feel the pressure. Liton and Mushfiqur continue to score in ones and twos, with Liton just five short of his fifty. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer at Cardiff Wales Stadium

    Half-century for Lition Das and a significant one. Prior to this fixture, Ltion was not Bangladesh's first-choice opener. In Ireland, Soumya and Tamim were preferred by the management. However, following this knock, they have to reconsider their strategy. I strongly believe, in the main tournament, Lition and Tamim can open the innings and Soumya should bat at No.3, instead of Shakib Al Hasan. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur is also warming up to the occasion with a well composed knock. Bangladesh are certainly not out of this contest yet.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,Bangladesh 111/2 ( Liton Das 43 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 32)

    Chahal is introduced to the attack. He delivers a successful first over, conceding just four runs. This partnership is looking dangerous, especially with Liton Das in his 40s. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,Bangladesh 106/2 ( Liton Das 42 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 29)

    Vijay Shankar comes back, and concedes just four runs from the over. Rahim and Liton rotates the strike in this over by taking singles. Bangladesh will look to build on this partnership and hope that they do not lose wickets at least until they have a win in sight. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Bangladesh 102/2 ( Liton Das 40 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 27)

    Two fours from Liton Das, and 11 runs off Kuldeep's over. Kuldeep appeals for lbw in a delivery which he tossed completely outside off, but Liton Das survives. As a result, the ball races towards the boundary. The partnership between Liton and Mushfiqur is now 53 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kuldeep tosses one outside off as Liton Das plays a sweep shot. LBW appeal from Kuldeep, but that is clearly missing the wickets and Liton survives. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kuldeep delivers a full-tossed delivery, but Liton takes advantage and plays it straight towards the boundary.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Bangladesh 91/2 ( Liton Das 35 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 25)

    Mushfiqur Rahim begins the over with a boundary through the empty slip cordon. That's the only four coming off the over, but had there been a slip fielder, the situation would have been so much different. Six runs off Shankar's over, including a leg bye.The partnership between Mushfiqur and Liton is now 42 runs. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs Bangladesh, ICC cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match: It's all over! Mehidy Hasan is run-out by Chahal and Dinesh Karthik and the damage is done for India. The Men in Blue win their final warm-up match against Bangladesh by 95 runs.

Preview: The top-order will ideally like an extended session in the middle but injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar's lack of game time will certainly be a bigger worry for India ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The top-heavy Indian line-up flattered to deceive in bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement.

The six-wicket defeat against New Zealand, however, won't be a big worry for Virat Kohli as he has some bigger issues to take care of.

Highlights, India vs Bangladesh Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Match, full cricket score: Spinners bowl India to 95-run win

Kohli is bound to be a worried man if Jadhav and Shankar are unable to get a decent hit against Mashrafe Mortaza's men before facing a tricky opposition like South Africa in its tournament opener at Southampton on 5 June.

India's primary objective during the practice games is to fix their middle-order problems but the two protagonists, who are likely to fill in the important Nos 4 and 6 in the tournament proper, have not fully recovered from their respective injuries.

Teams:

India: Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanVirat Kohli(c), Vijay ShankarMS Dhoni(w), Kedar JadhavHardik PandyaRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Tamim IqbalLiton DasShakib Al HasanSoumya SarkarMushfiqur Rahim(w), MahmudullahSabbir RahmanMohammad SaifuddinMashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy HasanRubel HossainMustafizur RahmanMohammad MithunAbu JayedMosaddek Hossain

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 29, 2019

Tags : #Bangladesh cricket team #Cricket #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Men's Cricket World Cup #ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 #India #India vs Bangladesh #India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming #Indian Cricket Team #Mashrafe Mortaza #MS Dhoni #Virat Kohli #World Cup 2019 Bangladesh #World Cup 2019 India #World Cup warm-up match

Also See


Points Table

Team p w l t pts
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all