Mushfiqur Rahim begins the over with a boundary through the empty slip cordon. That's the only four coming off the over, but had there been a slip fielder, the situation would have been so much different. Six runs off Shankar's over, including a leg bye.The partnership between Mushfiqur and Liton is now 42 runs.

FOUR ! Kuldeep delivers a full-tossed delivery, but Liton takes advantage and plays it straight towards the boundary.

FOUR! Kuldeep tosses one outside off as Liton Das plays a sweep shot. LBW appeal from Kuldeep, but that is clearly missing the wickets and Liton survives.

Two fours from Liton Das, and 11 runs off Kuldeep's over. Kuldeep appeals for lbw in a delivery which he tossed completely outside off, but Liton Das survives. As a result, the ball races towards the boundary. The partnership between Liton and Mushfiqur is now 53 runs.

Vijay Shankar comes back, and concedes just four runs from the over. Rahim and Liton rotates the strike in this over by taking singles. Bangladesh will look to build on this partnership and hope that they do not lose wickets at least until they have a win in sight.

Chahal is introduced to the attack. He delivers a successful first over, conceding just four runs. This partnership is looking dangerous, especially with Liton Das in his 40s.

Half-century for Lition Das and a significant one. Prior to this fixture, Ltion was not Bangladesh's first-choice opener. In Ireland, Soumya and Tamim were preferred by the management. However, following this knock, they have to reconsider their strategy. I strongly believe, in the main tournament, Lition and Tamim can open the innings and Soumya should bat at No.3, instead of Shakib Al Hasan. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur is also warming up to the occasion with a well composed knock. Bangladesh are certainly not out of this contest yet.

Shankar delivers yet another successful over. Just four coming from it, and now the Bangladeshi duo must be starting to feel the pressure. Liton and Mushfiqur continue to score in ones and twos, with Liton just five short of his fifty.

FOUR! Liton Das gets to his fifty in style. There is a thick edge and clears the keeper and short third-man.

FOUR! Liton Das plays the slog sweep and that is a well-timed, powerful shot. Bangladesh are gaining momentum with ever boundary they hit.

Liton Das brings up his fifty with a four. After a few slow overs, the duo of Liton and Mushfiqur have finally found their way back. 10 runs off Chahal's over.

Mushfiqur Rahim is looking dangerous right now. With one four and a six, a total of 14 runs have come in this over.

Liton Das gives Bangladesh the lone four in the over. Five runs coming off Chahal's over. This partnership is looking dangerous.

Liton Das is in attack mode now. He is hitting fours almost everywhere around the ground, and Mushfiqur is just one away from fifty. Seven runs off Jadeja's first over.

Liton begins the over with a four which goes towards deep mid-wicket. Six runs off Chahal's over as Bangladesh look comfortable in this chase.

An economical over from Jadeja, with just two runs coming off it. With Mushfiqur Rahim having scored his fifty and Liton unbeaten on 71, the Bangladesh is in the drivers' seat now.

Four runs off Chahal's over. Liton and Mushfiqur manage to run in singles this over, as India look desperate for a breakthrough.

Just one run from Jadeja's over. Mushfiqur Rahim picks up the lone single in the over. India will need wickets from here, and even dot balls may not do for them.

WICKET! Chahal tosses this one up drawing Liton Das forward. He comes down the track and with the big turn taking away from the batsman, there was no coming back. Dhoni does the job and stumps Liton, who departs after a fine innings. Liton Das st Dhoni b Chahal 73

Mushfiqur brings Bangladesh's lone boundary in this over, with six runs coming off it. Mahmudullah gets off the mark in Jadeja's over.

Mushfiqur Rahim looks in good touch, and hits another boundary in this over. Bangladesh might have to pull up their socks, but as long as Mushfiqur is there, they have hope in this game. Seven runs off Chahal's over.

Three runs off Jadeja's over. He bowls a couple of quick deliveries on the stumps to Mahmudullah.

OUT! Kuldeep Yadav has finally picked a wicket! This should do a world of good to his confidence. He hasn't been among the wickets and also under much scrutiny. He pumps his fist cause he knows the value of this wicket. Coming to the ball, it was tossed up delivery from the left-arm wrist-spinner to Mahmudullah, who jumped down the pitch looking for a big slog down the ground, the ball turns and he misses it completely.

After 37 overs,Bangladesh 195/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 75 , Sabbir Rahman 1) Jadeja rolls his arm over for the sixth over. Tight lines from the left-arm finger spinner. Sabbir Rahman is the new man in. Rohit Sharma does well in the deep to save two runs for his side. Four runs from it.

After 39 overs,Bangladesh 215/5 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 90 , Sabbir Rahman 6) Sabbir Rahman slog sweeps Kuldeep to deep mid wicket for his first boundary and then he tries to unfurl a reverse sweep, but execution isn't the best. He misses it and hit on the pads, there is a loud appeal and the umpire denies it. India reviews for lbw shout against Rahman. Pitching is fine, impact is in lines but hitting the stumps – umpire's call ...so Rahman survives.

An expensive over from Jadeja. 14 runs coming from his over and Mushfiqur continues to entertain the crowd with yet another four and a six.

WICKET! Kuldeep tosses this one up and Rahim is bowled as he tries to play the reverse sweep. Second wicket for Kuldeep.

BOWLED 'EM! Jadeja finally gets a wicket. It was a delivery that was pushed through. Rahman chose a wrong ball to cut, that came in with the arm. He got an inside edge onto his stumps. Sabbir Rahman b Jadeja 7(12)

Mehidy Hasan and Saifuddin run in ones and two, but eight runs come off Kuldeep's penultimate over. With Bangladesh almost certainly losing this match, India will look to finish the proceedings in the next few overs.

Just one run off Jadeja's over, as the Indians continue to dominate the final overs. Mehidy Hasan hits one towards long-on in the final ball of the over.

Kuldeep concedes just one run from his final over, and finishes with figures of 3-47. Hasan runs for a single after he hits it towards deep mid-wicket as Bangladesh continue to feel the pressure.

Two runs off the final two balls of Chahal's over as India's bowlers continue their impressive display. Bangladesh have now slowed down their flow of runs.

Nine runs off Shankar's over. Saifuddin smashes one down the ground off a fuller-length delivery from Shankar to bring up the only four in the over.

Bangladesh get to 250, and 11 runs come off it. Mehidy smashes a six off the final ball to give Bangladesh something to celebrate.

Mehidy Hasan slams a six, and he survives a run-out in the very next delivery. The Indians appeal to the third umpire, but Mehidy has safely made it.

Just formalities left in this game, both teams are going through the motions now. Following the massive defeat against New Zealand, India needed a performance like this to get back in the grooves. The middle-order got runs, spinners got wicket in the middle overs. So, before heading towards Southampton, things are looking much more sorted for the Indian team.

WICKET! The 'KulCha' partnership does it again. As Kuldeep bowls a fuller-length delivery towards outside off, Saifuddin plays a lofted shot, but finds Chahal as he safely takes the catch to dismiss the 22-year-old.

It's all over! Mehidy Hasan is run-out by Chahal and Dinesh Karthik and the damage is done for India. The Men in Blue win their final warm-up match against Bangladesh by 95 runs. Kuldeep Yadav came back strongly after a disappointing IPL campaign, finishing with a spell of 3/47, whereas Chahal had figures of 3/55.

India’s first warm up match was a disaster but they’ve bounced back with a very encouraging display - albeit against a sub-par Bangladesh. If India could have chosen two players to put in performances they would’ve chosen Kuldeep & Rahul & that’s what they got. #CWC19

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain : We had a few matches in Ireland so we've spent about four weeks here. We had a few niggles, like with Shakib and some pace bowlers so we had enough practice. I also had a hamstring issue, Mustafizur had a calf issue and Shakib also had a bad back spasm last week. Our top order is scoring some runs and Soumya got some runs. Liton and Mushi did a good job. Tamim didn't play today, hopefully our top order will continue to score.

Virat Kohli, India captain: I think the main positive was how KL Rahul batted at No 4. Everyone else knows their roles. He is a class player, we even bowled well, Bumrah got us the breakthrough and Chahal and Kuldeep picked six wickets. All in all, we had a good game. We got what we wanted from the warm-ups. The last 15 overs were pretty challenging, but it can get hectic in the field towards the end.

Until the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it's goodbye!

That's all we have for you from this match. The warm-up matches have now been completed. Hosts England will lock horns with South Africa on Thursday at the Kennington Oval in London. While India face South Africa in their first game on 5 June, Bangladesh will meet the same opponents on 2 June.

Toss News: Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bowl in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match against India.

Pitch report: Very fast outfield in Cardiff. There is a little bit of grass and the wicket is going to have a bit of pace. India will need to get into the groove. It is going to be a good day for batting. These are the ideal conditions for them to prepare before their first game against South Africa, says Sourav Ganguly and Michael Slater from the ground.

The covers have been taken off, which looks like a good sign. The match could start any moment from now.

The players walk out to the field for the final warm-up match before the main tournament. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma all set to open for India. Mustafizur Rahman to open the attack for Bangladesh.

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan is struck lbw, pitches in between the off and middle stump. Mustafizur Rahman confidently appeals and the umpire gives it out straightaway. Dhawan lbw b Mustafizur 1(9)

OUT! Rubel Hossain has struck in his first over. Back of a length delivery, outside off and Rohit thought he was in with a chance to play the pull. He goes for the shot but ends up getting a underedge on to his wickets. India lose their second wicket. Rohit b Rubel 19(42)

OUT! BOWLED! Virat Kohli has been done in by a superb yorker! This was full, angled in and swinging into him and Kohli was a slightly late in play the flick through mid wicket. Beaten for pace and the ball deflects off his pads onto the off stump. Kohli b Saifuddin 47 (46)

OUT! Gone! Rubel has another one. Vijay Shankar looking to force it off the backfoot, ends up edging the back of a length delivery to the wicket-keeper. This is a massive opportunity loss from Vijay Shankar ahead of the tournament proper. This is bound add more pressure on the team management for his inclusion in the team. Vijay Shankar c Rahim b Rubel 2(7)

CENTURY! KL Rahul brings up a fine hundred. What an occassion to bring it up as well, just when all the focus is on the number four slot. The talented Karnataka batsman comes in and plays a brilliant innings. Many already believe his selection is all but confirmed are selectors convinced too? One thing is for sure, it will be very hard to ignore this innings, in case they plan to not include him.

OUT! BOWLED! KLR shuffles across his stumps and the movement turns out to be a little too much. He was aiming for slog a big shot towards long leg. He gets some glove before the ball just kisses the leg stump as one of the bail falls down ever-so-slowly. End of a magnificent knock. Rahul b Sabbir Rahman 108(99)

OUT! Too full for Hardik to get under it. He only manages to loft it to the long on fielder and his little cameo comes to an end. Shakib has a wicket. Good catch at long on as well. Hardik Pandya c Sabbir Rahman b Shakib 21(11)

Dhoni reaches his hundred in just 73 balls. What a way to announce in what is likely to be his swansong event.

CENTURY! Hundred for MS Dhoni!! The crowds have come in huge numbers and celebrating the moment. Yes it is not an international game but this might be once in a lifetime opportunity to see the Indian legend in flesh. Dhoni gets to three-figure mark in the most audacious manner with a powerful straight six down the ground over the sight screen. Teammates celebrate. MS acknowledges the applause

OUT! Dhoni dances down the track looking for another big shot but misses the delivery completely. Shakib did well to slow the ball well, beating MS with the lack of pace. A fantastic onslaught from MSD comes to an end. Dhoni b Shakib 113(78)

WICKET! Edged and caught as Bumrah strikes. Bumrah delivers a good-length delivery which Liton edges it and gifts it to Dinesh Karthik. Much-needed breakthrough and the 49-run stand is broken. Soumya Sarkar c Karthik b Bumrah 25(29)

BOWLED 'EM! Bumrah delivers a yorker which hits the off-stump and the bails are flying as Shakib Al Hasan receives an excellent unplayable delivery. He departs for duck and has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Shakib b Bumrah 0(1)

India vs Bangladesh, ICC cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match: It's all over! Mehidy Hasan is run-out by Chahal and Dinesh Karthik and the damage is done for India. The Men in Blue win their final warm-up match against Bangladesh by 95 runs.

Preview: The top-order will ideally like an extended session in the middle but injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar's lack of game time will certainly be a bigger worry for India ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The top-heavy Indian line-up flattered to deceive in bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement.

The six-wicket defeat against New Zealand, however, won't be a big worry for Virat Kohli as he has some bigger issues to take care of.

Kohli is bound to be a worried man if Jadhav and Shankar are unable to get a decent hit against Mashrafe Mortaza's men before facing a tricky opposition like South Africa in its tournament opener at Southampton on 5 June.

India's primary objective during the practice games is to fix their middle-order problems but the two protagonists, who are likely to fill in the important Nos 4 and 6 in the tournament proper, have not fully recovered from their respective injuries.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

With inputs from PTI

