Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India setup semis against Australia with 5-wicket win

So, the U19 World Cup 2022 semi-finals are set! England vs Afghanistan on 1 February, and India vs Australia on 2 February. That's all for now, but we'll be returning with LIVE coverage for India's semi-final. Until then, goodbye and good night!
India Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 5 wickets
|Bangladesh Under 19
|India Under 19
|111/10 (37.1 ov) - R/R 2.99
|117/5 (30.5 ov) - R/R 3.79
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Yash Dhull (C)
|not out
|20
|26
|4
|0
|Kaushal Tambe
|not out
|11
|18
|0
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ripon Mondol
|9
|1
|31
|4
|Rakibul Hasan
|8.5
|2
|30
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 97/5 (25.1)
|
20 (20) R/R: 3.52
Yash Dhull (C) 6(16)
Kaushal Tambe 11(18)
|
Raj Angad Bawa 0(5) S.R (0)
c Md Fahim b Ripon Mondol
Yash Dhull, India captain: Our team combination has been very good and the boys are gelling well. Whenever someone is down, we all get together to bring them up. It is a lifetime experience here. The team is improving day by day. Laxman sir giving his experience gives us a lot of help in the middle. We will look at the semis on the day of the match depending on how the wicket is.
Rakibul Hasan, Bangladesh captain: The toss decided the match today. The wicket was very soft and their bowlers took advantage and bowled well. We played some shots which we shouldn't have played. Had we taken 10-15 overs, we could have done better. As a batting and bowling unit we did well. It is hard but we are looking forward.
Ravi Kumar is the Player of the Match for his figures of 3/14 (7 overs)
After 30.5 overs, India 117/5 (Yash 20, Kaushal 11)
Sealed it with a six! Rakibul Hasan starts with four dots to Kushal, but in the fifth, Kaushal goes all guns blazing and lofts it over long-on to finish proceedings. India win by five wickets, and setup a semi-final against Australia on 2 February.
SIX! Kaushal Tambe finishes it off in some fashion and sends India to the semi-finals! Sealed it with a maximum
After 28 overs, India 107/5
Seven runs come off the over bowled by Ripon. He's been good in terms of taking wickets but he's conceded three wides this over alone.
After 26 overs, India 98/5 (Yash 14, Kaushal 1)
Ripon Mondol continues to be effective for Bangladesh, picking up the wicket of Raj Bawa. India have lost half their side now, but they are just 14 runs away from reaching the semis. Kaushal Tambe is the new batter.
OUT! Raj Bawa has to depart, caught by the wicket-keeper Md Fahim. Ripon Mondol with the wicket again.
After 24 overs, India 83/4 (Yash 0, Raj 0)
Ripon Mondol, with two wickets to his name continues. He begins with a wide to Siddarth Yadav, and follows that with a dot ball. However, another setback for India as Siddarth Yadav becomes Ripon's latest victim. He's caught by Iftakher at extra cover, and this brings Raj Bawa to the crease.
SIX! Kaushal Tambe finishes it off in some fashion and sends India to the semi-finals! Sealed it with a maximum
OUT! Raj Bawa has to depart, caught by the wicket-keeper Md Fahim. Ripon Mondol with the wicket again.
OUT! Third wicket for Ripon, as Siddarth departs. Caught by Iftakher at extra cover, as Siddarth slaps this one towards that region in order to find the boundary. Instead, he finds the fielder.
Siddarth Yadav c Iftakher Hossain b Ripon Mondol
OUT! Edged and caught by the keeper as Rasheed departs. Ripon strikes, and he's now on a hat-trick. Shaik Rasheed c Md Fahim b Ripon Mondol 26
OUT! Angkrish Raghuvanshi misrdeads this short ball, cuts it to the fielder at cover point. Angkrish Raghuvanshi c Prantik Nawrose Nabil b Mondol 44
OUT! Edged and gone! Harnoor Singh departs for a duck. Back of a length outside off from Hasan Sakib, and Harnoor gets an outside edge and onto the keeper. Harnoor Singh c Md Fahim b Tanzim Hasan Sakib 0
OUT! Bangladesh are all out for 111. Short ball from Hangargekar, Hasan Sakib pulls this one off the back foot, gets a top edge and Ostwal at square leg completes the catch. Tanzim Hasan Sakib c Ostwal b Hangargekar 2
OUT! Another on! Ashiqur falls short of safety at the keeper's end, and Bangladesh are nine down. Ashiqur Zaman run out (Siddarth Yadav) 16
OUT! Aich Mollah had a longer stint in the middle than any other Bangladesh batter today, but he departs for 17 after facing 49 balls. Back of length ball from Tambe to Meherob, and Meherob punches towards extra cover. Aich was eager for a run but his partner isn't interested. Yash with a great throw to the bowler, who does the rest. Aich Mollah run out (Yash Dhull/Kaushal Tambe) 17
OUT! Six down now! Rakibul Hasan's struck LBW off Kaushal Tambe's ball. Length ball, on middle and leg, Hasan comes forward for the block, but the ball beats the inside edge and onto the pads. Rakibul Hasan lbw b Kaushal Tambe 7
OUT! Second wicket for Vicky in the same over. He cleans up Md Fahim to leave Bangladesh in all sorts of trouble. Md Fahim b Vicky Ostwal 0
OUT! Caught by Dinesh Bana and Ariful Islam makes his way back. Vicky Ostwal with the wicket. Ariful Islam c Dinesh Bana b Vicky Ostwal 9
OUT! Wicket number three for Ravi Kumar. PN Nabil plays this away from his body, but gets an edge and onto the hands of Kaushal Tambe at first slip. PN Nabil c Kaushal Tambe b Ravi Kumar 7
OUT! A very soft dismissal this one. Iftakher cuts this one off the back foot, facing Ravi Kumar, and dispatches this simple catch to the backward point. Iftakher Hossain c Shaik Rasheed b Ravi Kumar
OUT! Early blow for Bangladesh as Mahfijul Islam is cleaned up by Ravi Kumar! A full inswinging ball, Islam plays this across the line but the ball beats the inside edge and rattles the stumps. Mahfijul Islam b Ravi Kumar 2
Toss update: Yash Dhull returns to captain India. He wins the toss and India will field first. Yash, however, confirms that Nishant Sindhu is out of this game after he tested positive for COVID-19
Preview: India face Bangladesh in their Super League quarter-final clash of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 in Antigua on Saturday.
The Boys in Blue ended the group stage unbeaten to top Group B with six points, but following their opening win over South Africa, captain Yash Dhull and five others returned positive for COVID-19.
However, Dhull and four others- Yash’s deputy Shaik Rasheed, Aradhya Yadav, Manav Parakh and Sidharth Yadav, have since recovered from coronavirus, and are available for the last-eight clash.
Just when key players are likely to return to action, India, however, have suffered a fresh setback with stand-in skipper Nishant Sindhu testing positive for the virus.
News agency PTI on Friday reported that left-arm spinner Aneeshwar Gautam would come in as a replacement for Nishant in the squad.
Performance wise for India, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (228 runs) and Raj Bawa (217 runs) have been India's leading run-getters, with both of them having scored a century each.
Those two will be crucial in providing stability to their batting and will be expected to continue their impressive show.
Bawa, in fact, with his knock of 162* against Uganda, surpassed Shikhar Dhawan's knock of 158 to register the highest individual score by an Indian at the U19 World Cup.
Left-arm orthodox bowler Vicky Ostwal is India's top wicket-taker at the moment, with seven scalps from three games.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s only defeat in the group stage came against England, when they were bundled out for just 97. England chased it down comfortably with seven wickets to spare.
Bangladesh would then go on to beat Canada and UAE in their remaining games to qualify for the Super League quarters by finishing second.
Here’s all you need to know about the India-Bangladesh U19 World Cup quarter-final:
When will the Super League quarter-final match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 take place?
The Super League quarter-final match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will take place on 29 January, 2022
What is the venue for the match?
The venue for India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match is Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.
When will the match start?
The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.
Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Chasing 112, India got off to a bad start as the Yash Dhull-led side lost opener Harnoor Singh (0) in the second over of the innings bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed got together at the crease to see out the opening spells of Bangladesh's new-ball bowlers.
