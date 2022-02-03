Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Under-19 Vs Australia Under-19 LIVE SCORE (youth odi)

India Under-19 Vs Australia Under-19 At Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, 02 February, 2022

02 February, 2022
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India Under-19

India Under 19

290/5 (50.0 ov)

2nd Semi-Final
Australia Under-19

Australia Under 19

194/10 (41.5 ov)

India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 96 runs

Live Blog
India Under 19 Australia Under 19
290/5 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.8 194/10 (41.5 ov) - R/R 4.64

Match Ended

India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 96 runs

Jack Nisbet - 0

Tom Whitney - 15

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jack Nisbet not out 0 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravi Kumar 6 0 37 2
Raj Angad Bawa 3.5 0 20 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 194/10 (41.5)

16 (16) R/R: 5.64

Tom Whitney 15(9)

Tom Whitney 19(17) S.R (111.76)

run out (Rajvardhan Hangargekar)
Highlights, India vs Australia, U19 World Cup 2022 Semi Finals: India through to final with 96-run win

Highlights, India vs Australia, U19 World Cup 2022 Semi Finals: India through to final with 96-run win

01:56 (IST)

India will play their fourth consecutive U19 World Cup final when they take on England on Saturday. That should be a cracking contest on the cards as the Boys in Blue set their sights on a record fifth title after missing out on it in 2020. We'll be back with LIVE coverage for the final, but till then, it's goodbye from all of us here! 

01:54 (IST)

Important matches lineups: 

4 February, third place playoff: Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19 at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 

5 February, Final: England U19 vs India U19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

01:52 (IST)

Yash Dhull, India captain: The plan from me and Rasheed was to bat till the end, and it worked. It's a proud moment (to be the third Indian captain to score a U19 WC ton after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand). The idea was to bat steadily, not to try too many shots, and to bat past the 40th over.

01:50 (IST)

Cooper Connolly, Australia captain: Going into the last ten, we thought we were in a good position, but they scored 100 and thus 290 was a bridge too far. The experience was good but the only problem was the bubble. The way we played spin was good and we just got better with every session.

01:43 (IST)

Yash Dhull is the Player of the Match for his knock of 110

01:42 (IST)

After 41.5 overs, Australia 194 all out 

INDIA ARE THROUGH TO THE FINAL! India have done it again, in their bid for a record fifth title, they have advanced to the final, where they will meet England on Saturday. Hangargekar was the man with the direct hit at the non-striker's end, with Whitney already midway down the pitch and attempting to return, but not meant to be. 

01:39 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Run-out! Tom Whitney's been run-out, and India are thriough to the final of the U19 World Cup 2022. Australia are yet to beat India in an U19 World Cup match since 1998. Tom Whitney run out (RS Hangargekar) 19

01:29 (IST)

After 40 overs, Australia 180/9 (Nisbet 0, Whitney 5) 

Wicket number nine falls for the Aussies as Ravi Kumar gets rid of Lachlan Shaw (51). He played a gritty knock but lacked support from the other end. Jack Nisbet is the last batter in. 

01:24 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Shaw looks for a mighty pull but gets a bottom edge onto the top of off-stump. Ravi Kumar with the wicket. Lachlan Shaw b Ravi Kumar 51

01:20 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! A gritty fifty for Lachlan Shaw that has not come easy. It's taken 64 balls to reach his milestone, and he's lost several partners during the course of this fifty, so it has not come easy. 

01:43 (IST)

Yash Dhull is the Player of the Match for his knock of 110
01:39 (IST)

OUT! Run-out! Tom Whitney's been run-out, and India are thriough to the final of the U19 World Cup 2022. Australia are yet to beat India in an U19 World Cup match since 1998. Tom Whitney run out (RS Hangargekar) 19
01:24 (IST)

OUT! Shaw looks for a mighty pull but gets a bottom edge onto the top of off-stump. Ravi Kumar with the wicket. Lachlan Shaw b Ravi Kumar 51
01:20 (IST)

FIFTY! A gritty fifty for Lachlan Shaw that has not come easy. It's taken 64 balls to reach his milestone, and he's lost several partners during the course of this fifty, so it has not come easy. 
01:14 (IST)

OUT! Stumped by Dinesh Bana and Jack Sinfield departs. Kaushal Tambe with the wicket for India. Jack Sinfield st Dinesh Bana b Kaushal Tambe 20
00:51 (IST)

OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Length ball around off from Vicky, this ball does not turn, Snell goes for the punch but misses, and the ball rattles the stumps. Tobias Snell b Vicky Ostwal 4
00:44 (IST)

OUT! Soft dismissal as Salzmann chips this one to the bowler Vicky Ostwal himself. Another one bites the dust. William Salzmann c and b Vicky Ostwal 
00:29 (IST)

OUT! Chopped on the stumps and Radhakrishnan departs. Length ball outside off, Radhakrishnan was looking to steer towards cover-point region but the spinning ball took the inside edge that bounced onto the stumps. 
00:13 (IST)

OUT! Skipper Cooper Connolly departs, falling to the hands of Shaik Rasheed. Connolly tried to sweep this one off Nishant but got the top edge instead and onto the short fine leg fielder. Connolly c Shaik Rasheed b Nishant Sindhu 3
00:00 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Nishant Sindhu as Kellaway departs. Double blow for the Aussies now. Vicky Ostwal with the wicket. Campbell Kellaway c Nishant Sindhu b Vicky Ostwal 30
23:55 (IST)

OUT! Part-time bowler Angkrish Raghuvanshi with the wicket of Corey Miller, who's struck LBW. Miller shuffled across early to play on the leg side, but he missed it and the ball hit middle and leg. Drinks break called. Corey Miller lbw b Angkrish Raghuvanshi 38
22:50 (IST)

OUT! Struck LBW as Teague Wyllie departs. Ravi Kumar with the wicket. Australia in some early trouble. Teague Wyllie lbw b Ravi Kumar 1
22:42 (IST)

Time for Australia's chase. Openers Teague Wyllie and Campbell Kellaway walk out to bat. R Hangarhekar with the ball for India. Remember, Australia need 291 runs to win and progress to the final, where England are waiting. 
22:13 (IST)

After 50 overs, India 290/5 (Dinesh 20, Nishant 12)

So, India put up a challenging total of 290/5 on board. Yash Dhull (110) and Shaik Rasheed (94) looked unbeatable, but Rasheed could not register a century. Nevertheless, Hangargekar and Nishant too played pivotal roles with the bat later on to help India finish on a high. Jack Nisbet and William Salzmann with two wickets each. 27 runs come off the last over of the innings. Australia will need 291 runs to win when they come out to bat. Join us in a few minutes for the chase. 
22:04 (IST)

OUT! Yorker onto the leg stump and Hangargekar departs. Salzmann with the wicket for Australia. RS Hangargekar b William Salzmann 13
21:52 (IST)

OUT! Rasheed is caught by the fielder at point, but is he actually caught or is the ball grounded? There's a check that's sent upstairs. It was a length ball outside off, Rasheed smashed it low to the left of the fielder. Soft sgnal is out, and there's nothing conclusive for the umpires to overturn. 
21:46 (IST)

OUT! Run-out and the bowler's end and Dhull departs. A fine knock, leading his team from the front, by the India skipper. Yash Dhull run out (Jack Nisbet) 110
21:38 (IST)

CENTURY! It's a Youth ODI century for Yash Dhull, who has led his team from the front, taking India back to safety and now with a strong total in sight. 
21:02 (IST)

FIFTY up for Shaik Rasheed as well! He gets to the milestone with a quick single. 
20:46 (IST)

FIFTY! Half-century for Yash Dhull as India progress even further in the match
19:33 (IST)

OUT! Nisbet strikes! Short ball on the leg stump, Harnoor attempts the pull shot but only manages a glove through to the wicketkeeper. Harnoor Singh c Tobias Snell b Jack Nisbet 16
19:08 (IST)

OUT! Rattles the off-stump and William Salzmann strikes! Angkrish Raghuvanshi is clean bowled, early blow to what has been a slow start from India. Angkrish Raghuvanshi b William Salzmann 6
18:09 (IST)

Playing XI: 

India: Yash Dhull(Captain),Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Australia: Cooper Connolly(Captain), Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell, Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet
18:06 (IST)

Toss update: India skipper Yash Dhull has won the toss and the Boys in Blue will bat first. 
17:00 (IST)

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Super League semi-final between India and Australia at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. England clinched a rain-marred semi-final against Afghanistan on Tuesday to book a spot in the final. Our focus shifts to the second semi-final, so stay tuned for more updates. 

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India vs Australia, Live Score and Updates: INDIA ARE THROUGH TO THE FINAL! India have done it again, in their bid for a record fifth title, they have advanced to the final, where they will meet England on Saturday. Hangargekar was the man with the direct hit at the non-striker's end, with Whitney already midway down the pitch and attempting to return, but not meant to be.

Preview: India take on Australia in the Super League semi-final 2 of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Antigua on Wednesday.

The two teams have met each other six times at the marquee tournament, with India emerging victorious in four of those occasions. In 2012 and 2018, the Boys in Blue even beat the Aussies in the final of those editions.

India will meet Australia in the semi-final on 2 February, having won an unprecedented seven out of nine U-19 World Cup quarter-finals. Twitter @cricketworldcup

India will meet Australia in the semi-final on 2 February, having won an unprecedented seven out of nine U-19 World Cup quarter-finals. Twitter @cricketworldcup

This time, though, a place in the final of the tournament is at stake.

Yash Dhull’s India have maintained a 100 per cent win record in this edition. They began the tournament with a 45-run win over South Africa, before easing past Ireland and Uganda to round off the group stage.

However, India’s campaign have been hit with COVID-19 after Dhull and five others tested positive following the first match.

Dhull and four others returned to action for the quarter-final against Bangladesh, but Nishant Sindhu, who was the stand-in skipper in Dhull’s absence, tested positive and missed the quarter-final.

Ravi Kumar picked three wickets as India saw off Bangladesh for 111, but the Indian batters sustained a minor hiccup before Yash and Kaushal Tambe took them over the finish line. Angkrish Raghuvanshi had scored 44 earlier on.

Australia began their campaign with a six-wicket win over hosts West Indies, before losing to Sri Lanka. The Aussies rounded off the group stage with a seven-wicket win over Scotland.

The Aussies, led by Cooper Connolly, had it comfortable against Pakistan, with Teague Wyllie (71) leading a top-order that would help them post 276/7.

In Pakistan’s reply, William Salzmann picked three wickets to derail their innings and see them off for 157.

India’s hunt for a record fifth title intensifies but they face a major hurdle in getting past Australia.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the semi-final between India and Australia:

When will the Super League semi-final match between India U19 and AustraliaU19 take place?

The Super League semi-final match between India U19 and Australia U19 will take place on 2 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs Australia U19 match is Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs Australia U19 match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

 

Updated Date: February 03, 2022 01:58:40 IST

Tags:

