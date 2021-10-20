Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

India Vs Australia At ICC Academy, Dubai, 20 October, 2021

20 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

152/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 14
India

India

153/2 (17.5 ov)

India beat Australia by 9 wickets

Live Blog
Australia India
152/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.6 153/2 (17.5 ov) - R/R 8.58

Match Ended

India beat Australia by 9 wickets

Suryakumar Yadav - 11

Hardik Pandya - 14

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Suryakumar Yadav not out 38 27 5 1
Hardik Pandya not out 14 8 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 4 0 33 0
Kane Richardson 1.5 0 20 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 127/2 (15)

26 (26) R/R: 9.17

Rohit Sharma (C) 60(41) S.R (146.34)

retired out
Highlights, India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match, Full Cricket Score: India win by 8 wickets

19:03 (IST)

That’s it from us in our coverage of India’s second warmup game of the tournament. Rohit Sharma returned in the Indian jersey and was in roaring form right away, while Suryakumar Yadav’s clean hitting and Ravichandran Ashwin’s powerplay bowling would be the other positives. That they leaked runs aplenty today to the likes of Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis would be one area of concern before their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

For now, it’s a goodbye from us. Hope to see you all join us in our coverage of what should be another blockbuster of a match between the two subcontinental neighbours.

18:57 (IST)

Plenty of positives for the Men in Blue

18:54 (IST)

After 17.5 overs,India 153/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 38 , Hardik Pandya 14)

Surykumar works a slower ball from Kane Richardson towards fine leg for a boundary with some deft wrist work, getting India closer to the target, before Hardik Pandya finishes off in style with a maximum straight down the ground three balls later!

India hammer Australia by eight wickets with 13 balls to spare to make it two wins from as many practice games before their tournament opener against Pakistan this Sunday!

18:48 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 139/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 33 , Hardik Pandya 5)

Hardik grabs a brace off the first delivery after working the ball towards the deep midwicket region, with Starc saving a couple of runs in the deep with a fine save, followed by a single two balls later. Single off each of the last two balls. Five from the over. India need 14 off 18.

18:42 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 134/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 32 , Hardik Pandya 1)

Rohit retires hurt on 60 before the start of this over, bringing Hardik Pandya to the crease alongside Surya, who’s very much set on 27 at the moment. Starc, who’s bowled just one over so far, returns, and bowls a full toss down leg in the second leg that is promptly dispatched towards the long leg fence by SKY for a boundary. Wide off the next delivery, with a single off each of the last two as Hardik opens his account and retains the strike. India need 19 off 24.

18:36 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 127/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 60 , Suryakumar Yadav 27)

Rohit welcomes Cummins back into the attack with a well-timed pull over the fine leg fence for a maximum, and collects a single off a slower ball next up to move to 60. Another effortless maximum later in this over, this time to Surya who goes for a the short-arm pull off a back-of-length ball to comfortably clear the square leg fence. 14 from the over. India need just 26 off 30 now.

18:33 (IST)
six

SIX! Rohit brings up the fifty stand with SKY in style, dispatching a short ball down leg with his favourite shot — the pull. IND 119/1

18:31 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 113/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 53 , Suryakumar Yadav 20)

Stoinis returns. Rohit plays a late cut behind square in the second delivery to bring up his half-century in 46 balls. Suryakumar then plays an a late lap shot off a short ball in the last delivery, guiding the ball over the keeper’s head and all the way to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 12 from the over. India need 40 off 36.

18:31 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 101/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 47 , Suryakumar Yadav 14)

Glenn Maxwell brought into the attack now. Rohit moves into the 40s with a effortless slog over wide long on to collect his second six in as many overs. Four singles collected in the next five balls as the 100 comes up for the Indians, who need 52 more to win from seven overs.

18:22 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 91/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 39 , Suryakumar Yadav 12)

Rohit picks a slower one from Marsh in the third delivery of the birthday boy’s second over, clearing the long on fence in the process for his first maximum. Suryakumar cuts behind square in the last ball, placing it wide of the short fine fielder for a boundary. 12 from this over. India need 62 off 48.

title-img
18:33 (IST)

SIX! Rohit brings up the fifty stand with SKY in style, dispatching a short ball down leg with his favourite shot — the pull. IND 119/1
18:08 (IST)

OUT! Rahul's stay comes to an end as he ends up skieing the ball towards long off while looking to smash Agar out of the park, Warner settles under the ball and completes a fine catch. IND 68/1

Rahul c Warner b Agar 39(31)
17:59 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between openers Rahul and Rohit, the former smashing the ball straight down the ground in the fourth ball of the seventh over to bring up the milestone. IND 53/0
17:11 (IST)

OUT! Steve Smith finally perishes in the penultimate delivery of the innings,slapping a slower bouncer from Bhuvneshwar straight into the hands of the extra cover fielder. AUS 148/5

Smith c Rohit b Bhuvneshwar 57(48)
17:02 (IST)

FOUR! Stoinis gets down on one knee and smacks the ball in front of square off Bhuvneshwar to bring up the fifty stand with Smith for the fifth wicket! AUS 124/4
 
16:56 (IST)

Fifty up for Steve Smith! Collects a brace to bring up the milestone at the end of the 17th over after a hattrick of boundaries off Shardul Thakur's bowling before this. Has consumed 41 deliveries for his milestone today, with six boundaries along the way. AUS 118/4
16:33 (IST)

BOWLED! Chahar with the breakthrough, sending Maxwell back to the dugout as the big-hitting all-rounder ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps while looking for a sweep. AUS 72/4

Maxwell b Chahar 37(28)
16:26 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Maxwell and Smith for the fourth wicket! Maxwell brings up the milestone with a pull towards the vacant part of the square leg region. AUS 63/3
 
15:49 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja strikes in his first delivery of the match, as Australian skipper Finch is trapped leg-before in front of off. Was looking to defend this, but got beaten by one that straightened along and struck him in front of off and middle. AUS 11/3

Finch LBW Jadeja 8(10)
15:40 (IST)

OUT! Two-in-two for Ravichandran Ashwin, as he removes birthday boy Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck! Rohit takes a fine catch at slip after the ball finds Marsh's outside edge. AUS 6/2

Marsh c Rohit b Ashwin 0(1)
15:38 (IST)

OUT! Another disappointing outing for Davey Warner as he's trapped leg-before while trying to reverse sweep Ashwin towards the third man region. AUS 6/1

Warner LBW Ashwin 1(7)
15:05 (IST)

TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to bat

India vs Australia, T20 World Cup warm-up match, Live Updates: Surykumar works a slower ball from Kane Richardson towards fine leg for a boundary with some deft wrist work, getting India closer to the target, before Hardik Pandya finishes off in style with a maximum straight down the ground three balls later! India hammer Australia by eight wickets with 13 balls to spare to make it two wins from as many practice games before their tournament opener against Pakistan this Sunday!

Preview: After getting their T20 World Cup preparations off to a solid start with a seven-wicket win over England earlier on Monday, India will be hoping to make it two in two in the second warmup game against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.

Both teams are coming off wins in their previous warmup matches, with Australia having beaten Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by three wickets at Abu Dhabi's Tolerance Oval. South Africa and Pakistan were the other winners in Monday's practice games, beating Afghanistan and West Indies respectively.

Both openers KL Rahul (51 off 24) and Ishan Kishan (70 off 46) impressed in India's chase of the 189-run target set by England two days ago, the fixture serving as an audition for Rohit Sharma's partner at the top of the batting order, with Rahul likely to get Kohli's backing for India's opening game against Pakistan on Sunday.

Additionally, other options India might want to try on Wednesday before starting off their Super 12s campaign are spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy and all-rounder Shardul Thakur — who is being seen as a replacement for Hardik Pandya with the latter unable to bowl and also going through a lean patch with the bat.

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Australia counterpart Aaron Finch at the toss ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup warmup game on Wednesday. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Australia counterpart Aaron Finch at the toss ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup warmup game on Wednesday. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

Kane Richardson (3/24) and Adam Zampa (2/17) were impressive for Australia in their victory on Monday, their spells helping restrict the Black Caps to 158/7. The Aussies got off to a poor start with David Warner getting dismissed for a golden duck, and kept losing regular wickets thereafter with the scorecard reading 115/6 in the 16th over.

It took a partnership between Ashton Agar (23) and Mitchell Starc (13 not out) to rescue Aaron Finch's side from the tough spot, before Josh Inglis's back-to-back boundaries helped sealed the win with a ball to spare.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Match starts at 7.30pm.

Updated Date: October 20, 2021 19:04:11 IST

Tags:

