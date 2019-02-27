First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 2nd T20I Feb 27, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 7 wickets
ENG in WI | 3rd ODI Feb 25, 2019
WI Vs ENG
Match Abandoned
BAN in NZ Feb 28, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Seddon Park, Hamilton
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 28, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

Highlights, India vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Bengaluru, Full Cricket Score: Maxwell's blitz take visitors to series win

Date: Wednesday, 27 February, 2019 22:54 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Australia in India 2 T20I Series 2019 2nd T20I Match Result Australia beat India by 7 wickets

190/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.5
Fours
11
Sixes
13
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) not out 72 38 2 6
Dinesh Karthik not out 8 3 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Behrendorff 3 0 17 1
Jhye Richardson 4 0 45 0
194/3
Overs
19.4
R/R
10
Fours
16
Sixes
9
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Glenn Maxwell not out 113 55 7 9
Peter Handscomb (W) not out 20 18 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Vijay Shankar 4 0 38 2
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 30 0

  • There were two completely different sides playing in this series. India, playing to experiment and test the bench. Australia, playing to come back to the winning ways. While the visitors' aim has been achieved by this thumping 2-0 victory, one wonders if Virat Kohli and the Indian management are sorted in their heads about their World Cup plans now. 

    There are still five ODI matches to go before the World Cup, the first match beginning on 2 March. It will give India the last chance to fix the loopholes and ascertain the World Cup squad. 

    We will catch you at the start of the first ODI between India and Australia on 2 March. Do follow Firstpost.com for latest news from the world of sports, LIVE scores, analysis of matches and much more till then. For now, take care and bye-bye. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Aaron Finch, Australia captain: I think winning against India is a special moment. Great innings by Maxwell. Zampa was a huge difference. We have been on a journey for the last 11 months, building a team for the World Cup.  

    Full Scorecard

  • Maxwell: Feels really good. We haven't had a lot of success here of late.To come over here and perform like we have has started it off well for us on this tour. It helps playing bulk of T20 cricket back home. Having confidence in my game also has helped a lot and it feels great to contribute to two special wins. It was pretty good wicket, we could afford to wait for the loose balls. We knew it was going to be little bit easier against the quicks. Especially after D'Arcy's dismissal it was upto me to stick around and drive the innings forward. Handscomb did a great job in giving me the strike all the time. We had a lot of chaos in the last game after the run out, but we corrected that tonight. We were able to keep the run rate in check.

    Full Scorecard

  • Glenn Maxwell named the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series (113* in 2nd T20I, 56 in 1st T20I)

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, India captain: Australia outplayed us in the two games. They deserved to win after the kind of innings Maxi played tonight. You never take any series lightly but we are not bothered by loss in some matches. But you always try and win every series. We wanted to give everyone a game time. We want to try a few things again. I will not analyse anyone in the two games. Good thing was that Bangalore wicket was back to normal. My knock does not really matter now because we lost the match. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Could this series win be a change of winds for Australia?

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Glenn Maxwell's 113* runs today in T20Is

    - Highest individual score v India in India 
    - 3rd highest individual score in India 
    - 3rd highest individual score v India 
    - 5th highest individual score for Australia
    - 5th highest individual score while chasing 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time that India have lost back-to-back bilateral T20I series. 
    v New Zealand, 2019 and v Australia, 2019 
     
    The last time before today when India lost a bilateral T20I series at home was back in 2015 when South Africa beat them by 2-0. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! AUSTRALIA WIN BY SEVEN WICKETS AND CLINCH SERIES 2-0

    Maxwell hits it between cover and mid-off for a boundary. A special knock from Maxwell has taken this match away from India and they really could not have done anything about it. It was his day and he made it count. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 3: SIX! Low full-toss and Maxwell hits it over the long-on boundary for a maximum. Scores tied. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 2: Yorker length, Handscomb hits it straight to Chahal at backward point. 1 run. 7 from 4. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kaul to bowl the last over.

    Ball 1: Maxwell hits Kaul to cover where Pant stops the ball. 1 run. 8 needed from 5. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Australia 182/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 102 , Peter Handscomb (W) 19)

    Superb stuff from Bumrah. Just 5 from the over. Golddust in the scenario. Can India defend 9 off the last over. We will know soon. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

    Maxwell has been a real thorn in the flesh for India. He not only held the innings together but also scored at a hectic pace. Then there were the innovative shots mixed with the brutally hammered ones. Runs flowed off his bat at will. He was the batting star in the first T20I and now again in the 2nd match. A batsman who is  at the peak of his powers. Against him this Indian attack has looked helpless. His century from just 50 balls buried  Indian hopes. Eight fours and six sixes tell their tale of dominance. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bumrah to bowl the 18th, his last. 

    Full Scorecard

  • HUNDRED for Maxwell

    He takes a single and reached the third T20I ton. Does not celebrate. He wants to see his side through and clinch the series.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes against India in T20Is:

    22 - Glenn Maxwell* (And counting)
    21 - Evin Lewis 
    20 - Shane Watson 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Australia 177/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 99 , Peter Handscomb (W) 17)

    What a knock. Running out of adjectives for this special outing by Maxwell in the middle. Just 1 away from a great T20I century. He is ready for IPL. He is ready for World Cup. Australia need 14 runs in 12 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! This shot sums up the day Maxwell has had. This was over the waist, called no-ball but even if it was not it, Maxwell would have continues with that thnderous stroke that went to the last ties over the mid-wicket. Phew.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! NO STOPPING HIM TODAY! Knucle ball from Kaul, Maxwell spots it and hits it over the long-on for a six

    Full Scorecard

  • Kaul returns

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Australia 159/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 85 , Peter Handscomb (W) 14)

    This was India's last chance to save this match. Bumrah came back and was smashed for 12 runs in the over, including two boundaries, which showed the kind of authority Maxwell has had in this innings. Maxwell nearing century now. Australia need 32 runs in 18 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most times conceding  45-plus runs for India in T20Is:

    3 - Yuzvendra Chahal*
    3 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar 
    3 - Mohammed Siraj 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Excellent batting from Maxwell. He spots the slower one from Bumrah, waited and pulled it for a boundary to deep in the leg side. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

    As feared Maxwell is having a massive impact on the game. He is giving the Indian spinners a real hard time. Chahal had a tough time bowling even a dot ball to him. He pulled off a switch hit for a six as he plundered 16 runs off Chahal's final over.  Odds with Australia. Maxwell the key

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Half-volley and Maxwell hits it over the covers for a lovely boundary. This was beautiful to watch. 

    Full Scorecard

  • BUMRAH back on. He has two overs left. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Australia 147/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 75 , Peter Handscomb (W) 12)

    16 from the over and Australia are now the favourites. Maxwell is in the beast mode and right now there is no stopping for him. Two sixes in the last over. Australia need 44 runs in 24 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! WOW, wow, wow. Reverse-sweep from Maxwell and the ball goes flying over the long leg region for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! PRESSURE on Chahal as he drifts this on the pads and Maxwell sits and hits it over the backward square leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Australia 131/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 60 , Peter Handscomb (W) 11)

    Maxwell hits the mostrous hit of the match. It went into the orbit and returned to fetch six runs for Australia. He had a a brain-fade moment, trying a reverse-sweep and almost ended up getting out. India still ahead you might say but always in danger of losing this one if Maxwell plays till the end. Australia need 60 runs in 30 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! WHERE HAS THAT BEEN HIT? Maxwell thrusts all his power in this baseball-like hit which goes to the second-tier of the stands above the sight screens. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Krunal bowls his last over

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Australia 121/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 52 , Peter Handscomb (W) 10)

    Handscomb comes in and starts playing his shots. Had that boundary not hit, India would have been ahead by an inch at the end of the over. 8 runs from it. Australia need 70 runs in 36 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the second time that Glenn Maxwell has scored back-to-back fifties in T20Is. The other instance came against Sri Lanka in 2016.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lovely use of feet from Handscomb as he steps out and hits it inside-out to the cover boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Australia 113/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 50 , Peter Handscomb (W) 4)

    Just 5 off the over. Superb stuff from Krunal. Maxwell hits back-to-back fifty. These knocks will do a lot of good to him. Australia need 78 runs in 42 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY for Maxwell. What a spectacular innings from him. Has surely booked his tickets for England for World Cup

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

    Vijay Shankar strikes again. Short who was batting so well tried to capitalize on the bowler's final over. But a slower delivery with a bit of leg spin imparted did the trick. Short skied his eager shot to be caught at short covers. The wicket aids India's cause greatly. It keeps a check on the batting and also helps Vijay Shankar complete his quota with some satisfaction. He went for 38 runs in his 4 overs. But the 2 wickets he bagged were precious under the circumstances. India have a fight on their hands 

    Full Scorecard

  • Pandya continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Australia 108/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 49 , Peter Handscomb (W) 1)

    Wicket in the over and Shankar should be happy to have picked up a wicket. However, the bowler in Shankar still did not know what to do. All he was doing is bowl slower ones. One plan could be that he wants to take all the pace away from the ball. He could have ended the spell on a good note but Maxwell had different ideas.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Another slower one and Maxwell, who is middling the ball well now, rocks back, clears right leg and hits it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a big one. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Glenn Maxwell has scored 30-plus runs in each five of his last eight T20I innings for Australia. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another spinner from Shankar and Maxwell just tickles it past the fine leg and fetches a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Slower one from Shankar, a leg-spinner it seems and Short could not connect it, the ball flew up and Rahul caught it easily with two hands at cover. This is the wicket India were looking for. D Arcy Short c Rahul b Shankar 40(28) 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shankar back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Australia 95/2 ( D'Arcy Short 40 , Glenn Maxwell 38)

    Krunal continues. And like it has been the case, a boundary has come in this over as well. Krunal tried to bowl some faster deliveries but bowled some fullish deliveries as well and was hit hard. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Maxwell hits it over the bowler's head now and gets a boundary. He is looking all set for a big one here. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs Australia 2019, 2nd T20I Latest Match Updates: AUSTRALIA WIN BY SEVEN WICKETS AND CLINCH SERIES 2-0

Maxwell hits it between cover and mid-off for a boundary. A special knock from Maxwell has taken this match away from India and they really could not have done anything about it. It was his day and he made it count.

The second India vs Australia T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the second  T20I between India and Australia.

Preview, 2nd T20I: The focus remains firmly on the World Cup but India would also be desperate to ensure that a home series does not slip out of their grip when they take on Australia in the second and final T20 International here on Wednesday.

India are 0-1 down after an inexplicably poor batting performance led to a three-wicket loss in the lung-opener in Visakhapatnam.

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP

The below-par 126 with the bat on Sunday denied bowlers a decent shot at securing a win even though the Jasprit Bumrah-led attack did all it could to keep the home team in the game till the final over of the match.

India skipper Virat Kohli has already said that his squad composition for the World Cup in May-July is "more or less sorted" but has not ruled out rewarding standout performances over the course of two T20s and five ODIs.

Considering the captain's current frame of mind, both K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant are likely to feature in most of the games against Australia.

India rested opener Shikhar Dhawan to give game time to Rahul, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands by smashing 50 off 36 balls in his comeback game.

He had a disastrous Test tour of Australia before he and Hardik Pandya were provisionally suspended for their loose talk on women during a TV show.

The ban was later revoked though they still face an inquiry.

With the series on the line, it remains to be seen if Dhawan is brought back into the side to open alongside Rohit Sharma or the team retains the opening combination which featured in Vizag.

"Anything is possible now. We want to give game time to Rahul and Pant to figure out what we need to do in the World Cup," Kohli said after the first T20.

While Bumrah showed his class after coming back from a break, the other pacer in Umesh Yadav leaked runs and was not able to defend 14 in the final over.

India could replace Umesh with Siddarth Kaul or bring in all-rounder Vijay Shankar to beef-up the batting department.

The hosts played with a long tail in Vizag and that impacted their final total following an inexplicable batting collapse from 69 for one in the ninth over.

Pant, a strong contender for a World Cup berth, will be itching to perform after getting out cheaply on Sunday, and so will be Dinesh Karthik, who is left with just one game to make a compelling contribution before the World Cup.

All eyes will once again also be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni the batsman who struggled to an unbeaten 29 off 37 balls as India managed 126 for seven in Vizag.

He was able to silence his critics with a solid showing in Australia and New Zealand but his rather slow innings on Sunday has got the tongues wagging again over his waning finishing abilities.

Debutant leg-spinner Mayank Markande (0/31 in four overs) did not pick up a wicket but bowled well according to Kohli. The 21-year-old might get another game.

Australia, on the other hand, will be fancying a rare series win against India in recent times, especially after losing the Test and ODI series at home to Kohli's team.

They would be happy with their bowling on a slow surface in the first game but made a mess of the 127-run target after cruising at one stage.

Australia somehow got over the line but they know that India won't be serving the series win on a platter and will come hard at them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Captain Aaron Finch would love to be back among the runs and the team will be expecting another blinder from Glenn Maxwell, who hit 56 off 43 deliveries in Vizag.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Cricket #ind vs aus live score #ind vs aus t20 #India vs Australia #India vs Australia 2019 #india vs australia highlights #india vs australia live streaming #india vs australia news #India vs Australia T20 #india vs australia t20 series 2019 #Indian Cricket Team #MS Dhoni #Rohit Sharma #Shikhar Dhawan #Virat Kohli


fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7090 124
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5657 123
3 Australia 3440 119
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all