Highlights, India vs Afghanistan, Only Test, Day 2 at Bengaluru, Full Cricket Scorecard: Hosts defeat Afghans by an innings and 262 runs

Date: Friday, 15 June, 2018 18:48 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Afghanistan in India Only Test 2018 One-off Test Match Result India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs

474/10
Overs
104.5
R/R
4.54
Fours
65
Sixes
7
Extras
16
109/10
Overs
27.5
R/R
3.96
Fours
18
Sixes
1
Extras
0
103/10
Overs
38.4
R/R
2.68
Fours
14
Sixes
1
Extras
5

  That's it from us as far as this match was concerned. The cricket might be over but remember Egypt are playing Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2018.  Do follow the live blog here . 

    Full Scorecard

  Our correspondent Shubham Pandey analyses India's comprehensive win over Afghanistan from Bengaluru. 

    Full Scorecard

  A beautiful gesture by the Indian team captain Ajinkya Rahane. His teammates were posing with the trophy and he invited the Afghanistan team along. 

    Full Scorecard

  Most wickets fell in a day's play: 27 - England v Australia, Lord's, 1888 (Day 2) 25 - Australia v England, Melbourne, 1902 (Day 1) 24 - England v Australia, Oval, 1896 (Day 2) 24 - India v Afghanistan, Bangalore, 2018 (Day 2)*

    Full Scorecard

  Shikhar Dhawan is the Man of the Match. Shikhar Dhawan, Man of the Match:  Really happy about the way I have been playing. It's good that we finished the match early because we will feel more fresh before going to Ireland. It was a damp pitch. Of course the ball was doing a bit but I was clear in my mind as to what I wanted to do. Feels special to have scored a hundred before lunch. First of all, I would like to congratulate them because they have reached here. I would like to wish them Eid Mubarak because it is a special day for them. And if cricket is growing, we can't ask for any more. I would like to thank the audience who have come and supported Test cricket. 

    Full Scorecard

  Ajinkya Rahane, India captain : Special feeling to lead your country. We wanted to be ruthless. Guys like Shikhar and Vijay got those hundreds, Rahul chipped in and Pandya was magnificent at the end. We didn't wanted to take it lightly. Important to stick to our basics. Important to create some good habits, but credit to Afghnistan, they were fantastic. From here on it is only upwards and onwards for them The way their bowlers, even their seamers were bowling, especially in the third session yesterday.

    Full Scorecard

  Asghar Stanikzai, Afghanistan captain : Thanks to ACB and BCCI board to give us this opportunity. We hadn't played a Test match before this and we've learnt a lot. In future when we will play Test matches we will know how to play against a Full Member side. India is number one side. Yes we are surprised, we have a very good side.  We know Test cricket is very different. We have a lot of time and camps to work on our weakness. When you play like that it is upsetting. Thanks to the crowd as well, supporting both side, it felt like we were in Kabul.

    Full Scorecard

  Least runs conceded by India to win a Test match: (Extras excluded) 207 v Afghanistan, Bangalore, 2018 218 v England, Leeds, 1986 222 v New Zealand, Auckland, 1968

    Full Scorecard

  Lowest totals at Bangalore in Tests: 103 - Afghanistan v India, 2018* 109 - Afghanistan v India, 2018* 112 - Australia v India, 2017

    Full Scorecard

  Least balls bowled by India to win a Test: 399 v Afghanistan, Bangalore, 2018* 554 v Australia, Mumbai, 2004 569 v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2007

    Full Scorecard

  Biggest wins for India in Tests: Innings & 262 runs v Afghanistan, Bangalore, 2018* Innings & 239 runs v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2007 Innings & 239 runs v Sri Lanka, Nagpur, 2017

    Full Scorecard

  Afghanistan lose their first Test by a huge margin of an innings and 262 runs. People will raise questions on their Test status now and they should know that those questions are not wrong in context of their loss. They should also know that because this was their first Test, others would be lenient as well. It is only going to get tougher from here. Afghanistan should know that this was their first Test and not the last and they can take challenge from the same as well as motivation. The journey begins. All the best, Afghanistan.

    Full Scorecard

  Teams to be dismissed twice in a day: India v England, Manchester, 1952 (Day - 3)  Zimbabwe v New Zealand, Harare, 2005/06 (Day - 2)  Zimbabwe v New Zealand, Napier, 2011/12 (Day - 2)  AFGHANISTAN v INDIA, Bangalore, 2018 (Day - 2)*

    Full Scorecard

  This is the first Test match to be completed inside two days in India. Overall, this is the 21st and second such Test in Asia. 

    Full Scorecard

  India have dismissed Afghanistan twice in two sessions and beat them by an innings and 262 runs. It is as comprehensive as it gets. Jadeja missed his fifer but he won't mind this has been an outstanding collective effort from the bowlers. 

    Full Scorecard

  OUT! Ashwin bowls a off break and Mujeeb left it all alone only to see the ball crash onto his stumps.  Wafadar b Ashwin 0(7)  

    Full Scorecard

  After 38 overs,Afghanistan 102/9 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 35 , Wafadar 0) Jadeja almost has his fifth wicket but the ball beats Wafadar's outside edge marginally... India's wait for a win and Jadeja's fifer continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 37 overs,Afghanistan 102/9 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 35 , Wafadar 0) Shahidi continues to fight a lone battle. He is batting on 35 off 85. Can he see them through to stumps? 

    Full Scorecard

  After 36 overs,Afghanistan 98/9 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 31 , ) Jadeja has his fourth wicket. Can he have a fifer? This is the only interesting thing left in the match... 

    Full Scorecard

  OUT! India one wicket away from an innings win. Mujeeb's patience runs out and he hammers one straight into the hands of Umesh Yadav at mid on.  Mujeeb c U Yadav b Jadeja 3(8)

    Full Scorecard

  After 35 overs,Afghanistan 96/8 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 30 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2) Ishant Sharma bowled a couple of 'hit me' balls and Shahidi cashed in on both of them. Eight came in the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Full delivery, outside off and Shahidi hammers it over cover.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Shahidi goes back for this short ball and cuts it through point. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 34 overs,Afghanistan 88/8 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 22 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2) Jadeja concedes only run in the over. His performance in this innings so far has been great: 7-2-15-3. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 33 overs,Afghanistan 87/8 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 21 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2) A terrific over from Ishan Sharma. Beautifully set up Ahmadzai to send him back to the hut. 

    Full Scorecard

  It's a shame that there is no one can who can put any effort with the bat along side Hashmatullah, who has shown great patience with the bat. Ishant Sharma gets another over...He will look to end the misery of Afghanistan today.

    Full Scorecard

  OUT! Ishant bowled short balls, followed it up with a full delivery and then delivered the knockout blow: the yorker. Ahmadzai misses the line and the ball disturbs the furniture.  Ahmadzai b Ishant 1(15)

    Full Scorecard

  21 wickets have been fallen today in this Test - the most in a day's play in a Test in India. The previous most was 20 on day-3 in a Test between India and Australia at Mumbai in 2004. In India and South Africa Tests which played at Nagpur in 2015, 20 wickets were fallen on day-2.

    Full Scorecard

  After 32 overs,Afghanistan 85/7 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 21 , Yamin Ahmadzai 1) Jadeja keeps Afghainstan under pressure with his dot balls and frugal overs. Two came in the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 31 overs,Afghanistan 83/7 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 20 , Yamin Ahmadzai 0) Ishant Sharma comes back into the attack and bowls a maiden. Afghanistan are hanging in there... 

    Full Scorecard

  After 30 overs,Afghanistan 82/7 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 20 , Yamin Ahmadzai 0) Jadeja takes a wicket and bowls a maiden. We have seen this before, haven't we? India three wickets away from the victory. 

    Full Scorecard

  OUT! Jadeja strikes once again. Keeps it full and fast, around off and Rashid tries to cut it and chops it on.  Rashid Khan b Jadeja 12(9)

    Full Scorecard

  Three wickets remaining between Afghanistan and their first Test loss. Quite painful this game. Two days back Afghanistan awaited their first Test. Now, they await their first Test defeat. Simmons would have filled register with the learnings from this match. Guess the dressing room will be sombre right now.

    Full Scorecard

  After 29 overs,Afghanistan 82/6 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 20 , Rashid Khan 12) Shahidi and Rashid have started milking singles.  Ashwin's 10th over: 1, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0.

    Full Scorecard

  After 28 overs,Afghanistan 77/6 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 17 , Rashid Khan 10) Rashid Khan is not giving up on scoring opportunities. Collects two 3s in Jadeja's 4th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 27 overs,Afghanistan 70/6 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 16 , Rashid Khan 4) Ashwin continues to lure batsman into playing drives and Shahidi keeps playing those. Has been successful so far... 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Ashwin slights it outside off, Shahidi opens the bat face and drives it through point. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 26 overs,Afghanistan 66/6 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 12 , Rashid Khan 4) One leads to two and Afghanistan have lost two wickets in three overs. Can India bowl them out today itself? 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Rashid opens his accound with a sweep in front of square on the leg side. 

    Full Scorecard

  OUT! Jadeja with his favourite line and length. Bowls it fast and keeps it around off, Zazai lunges forward to defend but the ball turns away and hits the top of the off stump.  Zazai b Jadeja 1(9)

    Full Scorecard

  After 25 overs,Afghanistan 62/5 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 12 , Afsar Zazai (W) 1) Ashwin to continue his spell. Zazai, the new batsman, to face his first delivery and he consumes five dots before opening his account with a single. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 24 overs,Afghanistan 61/5 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 12 , Afsar Zazai (W) 0) It is Ravi Jadeja who breaks the stand. It is only fitting that it was a maiden. 

    Full Scorecard

  Well..Well..Well...Stanikzai heads back to dressing room after spending a good time at the crease. Played the worst possible shot to get out. Have the gates opened again? We will find out soon.

    Full Scorecard

  OUT! 'No patience,' Sunil Gavaskar's two words sum up this dismissal. Asghar Stanikzai, visibly frustrated after consuming a few dots, goes down the track to play a big shot. But he only manages to mistime it to Dhawan at cover.  Stanikzai c Dhawan b Jadeja 25(58)

    Full Scorecard

  Change of ends for Umesh first. Change of ends for Ashwin now. It is a little strange saying this but wickets are not coming for India. India would have loved to finish things off today but this is a sort of fightback from Afghans.

    Full Scorecard

  After 23 overs,Afghanistan 61/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 12 , Asghar Stanikzai (C) 25) Ashwin replaces Umesh. Spin from both the ends. Ashwin bowled slightly quicker throughout the innings and the end result was a maiden. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 22 overs,Afghanistan 61/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 12 , Asghar Stanikzai (C) 25) Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. Will he make an impact straighaway? Nope, he doesn't. But he does well to keep the Afghanistan batsmen on their toes. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 21 overs,Afghanistan 60/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 11 , Asghar Stanikzai (C) 25) The over starts with a boundary and then Yadav bowls five consecutive dots to end it. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR ! Umesh Yadav pitches it up and Stanikzai clips it through midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 20 overs,Afghanistan 56/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 11 , Asghar Staanikzai (C) 21) Afghanistan's total has crossed 50 and these two look set now. They have shown that you can bat on this track if you apply yourself. 

    Full Scorecard
India vs Afghanistan, LIVE cricket score, Only Test, Day 2 at Bengaluru, Latest updates: India have dismissed Afghanistan twice in two sessions and beat them by an innings and 262 runs. It is as comprehensive as it gets. Jadeja missed his fifer but he won't mind this has been an outstanding collective effort from the bowlers.

Day 1 Report: Debutants Afghanistan clawed back with five wickets in the final session to spoil India's run feast, built on rollicking centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay as the hosts reached 347/6 at stumps on the opening day of the one-off Test on Thursday.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya (10 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (7 not out) survived a few scares before heading back when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day, affected by two rain interruptions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While India ruled the roost in most parts of the three sessions, Afghanistan had their moments in the second and final session with the wickets of Dhawan (107), and the quick dismissals of Vijay (105) and KL Rahul (54) off consecutive overs.

Troubled by two rain breaks during which Vijay found himself stuck in the 90s, the Tamil Nadu opener kept his composure to notch up his 12th Test hundred in the final session.

Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane and Afghanistan skipper Asghar Stanikzai. Sportzpics

Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane (R) and Afghanistan skipper Asghar Stanikzai. Sportzpics

Vijay hit pacer Wafadar for a four over point to bring up his ton and together with Rahul, who by then had registered his half-century, forged a valuable 112-run stand for the second wicket.

With his 12th Test ton, Vijay also became the batsman with most first innings centuries without one in the second innings.

But soon after reaching his century off 143 deliveries, Vijay found himself trapped leg before by Wafadar even as the review did not help his cause.

The visitors struck in the very next over when pacer Yamin Ahmadzai induced a faint inside edge off Rahul which uprooted his off-stick, and as a result brought Pujara and Rahane together.

Rahane survived a caught behind decision early in his innings before being saved by a review but failed to make the most of the opportunity as Rashid Khan caught him plumb in front after two frustrating sessions.

Rashid could have immediately got his second Test wicket in the form of the dangerous Pujara, who on 30 was dropped at first slip by Mohammed Nabi.

But Nabi soon rectified the mistake with a superb catch at leg slip to pack back the Saurashtra batsman off the 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb.

India immediately lost another wicket when stumper Dinesh Karthik (4) departed off an unnecessary run-out with the scoreboard at 334/6.

Thereafter, Ashwin and Pandya joined forces and the duo played out the rest of the day cautiously.

Earlier, opting to bat after winning the toss, India got off to a breezy start with Dhawan smashing a quickfire century to pile up 158/0 at lunch in the lop-sided opening session.

Dhawan looked in sublime touch right from the start, punishing the pace duo of Ahmadzai and Wafadar for glorious boundaries before taking his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Rashid to the cleaners.

Dhawan looked unstoppable and got to his seventh Test ton in a mere 87 balls even as the Afghan spin trio of Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb seemed all at sea with this format.

For the Afghans, Ahmadzai was the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets while Wafadar, Rashid and Mujeeb contributed with one wicket apiece.

With inputs from IANS

