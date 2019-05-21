Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the pre-departure press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday. The World Cup has well and truly arrived at our doorstep, with the 15-man India squad now just one day away from boarding the flight for the United Kingdom for ICC's showpiece 50-over event.

There's a large contingent of reporters already waiting outside the BCCI office. Cameramen, reporters all getting ready for the media conference

Side by side fans are making entry for the Mumbai T20 league which is on at the Wankhede Stadium. It's a double header today

The cameras are set up and it's a jam packed conference hall at the BCCI headquarters

It's been over a month since the MSK Prasad-led selection panel announced the 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup. Only Kedar Jadhav had been an injury concern since the announcement, and the all-rounder recovery from the shoulder injury ahead of the team's departure for the UK means no changes in the Indian squad.

All the seats are full, in fact the seats have fallen short. The cameramen and photographers have taken their positions long time back. Media conference is expected to start in few minutes.

The Indian selection panel may have backed all-rounder Vijay Shankar as their choice for the heavily-debated No 4 spot in the batting order, but if former Australia pacer Andy Bichel is asked, he feels veteran wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni would be the right choice for batting at two-drop.

Right, we're about to get underway with the pre-departure press conference. Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have arrived at the venue.

Virat Kohli: The only expectation we have is to play really good cricket, and that's why the results have followed. We just expect ourselves to play the best cricket we can in every game.

Virat Kohli: It's always good to go to any place in advance. Helps in getting rid of the nerves. I think handling pressure is the most important thing in the World Cup. Even during IPL, bowlers were preparing for 50-over cricket.

Virat Kohli: Kuldeep Yadav has had time to reflect and time to correct things entering the World Cup. Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal are the two pillars for the World Cup. We were not worried about Kedar Jadhav. A team that does well in the World Cup is one that can handle the pressure well.

Virat Kohli: It is the most challenging World Cup of all the three I've attended so far. Any team can upset any side on their day. That's one thing that we have in mind.

Ravi Shastri: As far as this tournament is concerned, it's an opportunity. This team as played brilliant cricket over the last five years. The most important thing is to get out there and enjoy the World Cup. If you play to your potential, the cup might be here.

Ravi Shastri: (On English conditions) Our mantra will be to be flexible according to conditions. Anywhere else in the world, overcast conditions don't matter much, but in England it does. So you've got to be ready for that.

Virat Kohli on Royal Challengers Bangalore's performances at IPL 2019: After losing six games, we literally came to a point where we told," this has not happened to anyone else." You have to accept what is. Try and live in the moment. That's what I experienced in the first half. The situation was different in the second half.

Virat Kohli: (On the schedule) It's going to be challenging, but the good thing that there's a decent gap between every game. Players won't be burnt out. We'll always have time to regroup. We have four tough games straight up and that will set the tone for us. We don't have any room for complacency, and that's why it's the World Cup. You have to arrive on the day, match-ready. This is the challenge.

Virat Kohli: You get motivation from several sources. There's no bigger motivation than Indian Army. If you want to dedicate it to the army, there can't be anything better.

Ravi Shastri: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is someone who'll be right there. His communication with Virat has been fantastic. No one better than him when it comes to keeping. Great to see the way he was moving in this IPL. He will be a big player in this World Cup.

Virat Kohli: (On preparing for Pakistan clash) If we keep focusing individually on every team, we won't be able to focus on our campaign.

Thank you so much for following our coverage of the event. For now, it's over to Kohli and company. Do join us on Saturday for our coverage of India's first warm-up fixture at The Oval in London, where they face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand. For now, it's a goodbye from us.

That brings us to the end of India's pre-departure press conference. Both India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri certainly sound enthusiastic as the 'Men in Blue' embark upon their journey to the British Isles on Wednesday in their quest for a third World Cup title.

The Indian cricket team departs for the United Kingdom on Wednesday as they set their sights on regaining the most coveted trophy in international cricket — the World Cup.

India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, meanwhile, will address the media in a pre-departure press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day before the team departs for the UK, with the press conference scheduled to take place at the BCCI headquarters.

India had earlier announced their 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup on 15 April, with chief selector MSK Prasad and BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary addressing the press at the Board headquarters in Mumbai, shortly after meeting with India captain Kohli.

There weren't many surprises in India's squad selection barring the absence of the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant. The Indian selectors backed all-rounder Vijay Shankar for the much-debated No 4 slot instead, and opted for the experienced Dinesh Karthik as the reserve keeper in the squad as well as a middle-order batting option.

With Kedar Jadhav being the only injury concern since the unveiling of the squad, and the all-rounder having since recovered from his shoulder injury, the 'Men in Blue' will not be making any changes to the 15-man travel party as the ICC deadline on making squad changes expires on 23 May.

India are scheduled to play two warm-up matches before they begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5 June at Southampton. India face New Zealand in the first warm-up clash at The Oval in London on 25 May. Their next warm-up fixture is also the last in the list of practice games, with the 'Men in Blue' facing Bangladesh at Cardiff on 28 May.