This is England's fifth 70-plus opening stand against the West Indies in last seven ODIs.

Gabriel replaces Russell now, bowling out a tidy over in which he gives away just three singles. Partnership worth 83 at the moment, and the two openers, one of them playing his first match at that position for England, looking unstoppable.

Five runs conceded by Holder in his third over, including a wide off the penultimate delivery as well as brace to Joe Root off the last ball, this one off a pull towards deep midwicket.

FOUR ! Smashed away towards the midwicket fence by Bairstow. ENG 95/0

OUT ! Gabriel gets the breakthrough that the Windies were looking for, removing Bairstow, who falls five short of his half-century as a result! Tried to uppercut the short ball outside off, but didn't get the distance, getting caught by Brathwaite at third man in the end. Drinks taken after this dismissal ENG 95/1

FOUR ! What a start for Chris Woakes, getting off the mark with a boundary, driving the ball down the ground! 100 up for the hosts! ENG 100/1

An eventful over from Gabriel, with 12 runs coming off it along with the breakthrough. Bairstow collects a boundary off the third delivery with a pull through midwicket, before holing out to Brathwaite at third man to depart for 45. Chris Woakes walks out to bat, and gets off the mark right away with a boundary.

Root collects a single off the second delivery of the over, guiding the ball towards fine leg. Woakes drives the ball through the cover region for a brace three deliveries later. Three from the over.

FOUR ! Pure timing from Joe Root, driving this through extra cover to move to 47! ENG 107/1

FOUR ! What a start for Woakes! Slightly back-of-length from Woakes, and this has been pummeled away towards the midwicket fence for his second boundary. ENG 112/1

Root brings out another lovely cover drive at the start of Gabriel's fifth over, collecting his sixth boundary in the process. Woakes then smashes the ball through midwicket with a well-timed pull three deliveries later. Nine off the over.

Fifty up for Joe Root — his third of the ongoing tournament! The stadium erupts with the now famous "ROOOOOT" chant. The makeshift opener has collected six boundaries in his run-a-ball innings so far. ENG 115/1

Root moves to 49 with a single off the second delivery, guiding the ball towards third man. Woakes top-edges a pull three balls later, only for the ball to land safely short of deep midwicket. Root then brings up his half-century with a single off the last delivery. England need 98 to win from 32 overs.

FOUR ! Too loose a delivery from Brathwaite, with Root driving an overpitched delivery down the ground to collect his seventh four. ENG 119/1

FOUR ! Another drive down the ground by Root, this time substitute fielder Darren Bravo putting in a dive near the boundary but to little effect. ENG 125/1

10 conceded by Brathwaite from his first over of the evening, including two boundaries to Root, who's in sublime form at the moment. England need 88 to win from 31 overs.

FOUR ! Woakes, in the meantime, is guiding the ball to the fence every now and then. Cuts the ball through point to collect his third boundary. ENG 129/1

FOUR! Pummelled away towards the midwicket fence by Root off Thomas! None of the fielders made an effort to stop that comet! ENG 138/1

Thomas continues to leak runs, conceding a boundary each to Woakes and Root with 13 runs coming off his fourth over. Unless they get rid of Root, and collect two-three wickets in one burst, this game is pretty much sealed in England's favour, with the home side needing just 75 to win from 30 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Gayle brought into the attack in the 21st over. Can he do what Joe Root did for England? Well not in his first over of the day, in which he gives away just one run while entertaining the crowd with some antics. England need 74 to win from 29 overs.

FOUR! Pulled away behind square by Joe Root, the ball beating the fielding running in from square leg. ENG 144/1

Fifty partnership up between Root and Woakes for the second wicket, the former collecting a single off the fourth delivery of Brathwaite's second over to bring up the milestone. ENG 145/1

Brathwaite returns to the attack in place of the expensive Thomas. Seven runs collected in the over, including a boundary to Root in the third delivery followed by a single that brings up the fifty stand for the second wicket. England need 67 to win from 28 overs.

Just four runs conceded by Gayle off his second over, including two singles, a wide and a leg bye. Appeal for lbw against Woakes off the last delivery, a rather loud appeal that too, doesn't get the umpire interested. 150 up for the Englishmen, who need another 63 to win from 27 overs.

Five runs collected from the over, including a wide off the fourth delivery. Root, meanwhile, is nicely poised for his second century in three games, one that should come in a winning cause for his team. England need 58 to win from 26 overs.

West Indies lose their review after an unsuccessful lbw appeal against Woakes in the second delivery of Gayle's third over, with the impact outside off on Hawkeye. Follows the unsuccessful lbw appeal with a wide down the leg side. Single collected off each of the last three deliveries. England need 53 to win from 25 overs, strolling their way to the target at the moment.

Six runs milked off Brathwaite's fourth over, including a brace to Woakes off the last delivery that would have been a boundary had it not been for a fine effort by substitute fielder Fabian Allen at deep midwicket. England need 47 to win from 24 overs.

Five runs conceded by Gayle off his fourth over. The part-time offie has been economical option so far for his captain, though that is doing little to stop England's march towards the modest target. England need 42 to win from 23 overs.

FOUR ! Brathwaite digs this one short, inviting a pull towards the square leg boundary by Woakes. ENG 178/1

Three consecutive singles collected in the over, the second one a pull by Woakes towards deep midwicket, where Fabian Allen gets another loud cheer from the crowd for what is essentially a regulation fielding effort. Seven off the over, with Woakes pulling a short ball towards the square leg fence for another boundary. England need 35 to win from 22 overs.

FOUR ! Punched through the cover region by Joe Root, beating the fielder in the deep. ENG 182/1

Root collects a boundary with a solid punch through the cover region off the first ball of Gayle's fifth over. Four singles collected off the remaining deliveries, with eight coming off the over. England need 27 to win from 21 overs.

Gabriel returns to the attack. Root guides the ball down the ground off the second delivery, with Thomas pulling the ball back inside in front of the rope to save a run for the Windies. Four off the over, with drinks called on to the field at the end of this over. Root batting in the 90s at the moment. England need 23 to win from 20 overs.

Thomas brought back into the attack in the 31st over, conceding three off the over, including two wides which are declared so for height. England need 20 to win from 19 overs.

Century stand up between Joe Root and Chris Woakes for the second wicket, with Root collecting a double off the second delivery of Gabriel's seventh over to bring up the milestone. ENG 195/1

OUT ! England lose a second wicket, this one occurring with England on the brink of a massive win. Woakes heaves the ball towards deep square leg, where Fabian Allen takes a fine low catch. ENG 199/2

Root collects a brace off the second delivery to bring up the century stand with Woakes for the second wicket. Gabriel concedes a wide off the third delivery, which then is followed by another brace and a single to Root, who moves to 98. Out walks Stokes at No 4. Gabriel pulls out of his delivery stride in the final ball, limping around the pitch, adding to Windies' injury woes. Wide down the leg side off the last ball, which brings up the 200 for England. Dot to end the over. Seven runs and a wicket off the over. Root just two away from his 16th ODI ton. England just 13 away from their third win in four games.

Now Shannon Gabriel leaves the field. Plenty of fitness concerns for the West Indies today.

CENTURY FOR JOE ROOT — his second of the 2019 World Cup in four games as well as his 16th in ODIs! This one comes off 93 deliveries, with the help of 11 boundaries. Gets to the milestone with a single, pulling the ball towards backward square leg. ENG 203/2

Root pulls the ball behind square at the start of Thomas' sixth over, collecting only a single and moving to 99. He then brings up the three-figure mark three balls later, pulling the ball behind square for a single. Four singles collected from the over. England need 9 to win from 102 deliveries.

Two hundreds for England in a single edition of World Cup:

This is Joe Root's seventh international ton against Windies - the joint second most for England alongside Cook. Andrew Strauss holds the record with eight such tons.

Joe Root becomes the first England batsman with three tons in ICC ODI World Cup, going past Pietersen's two tons.

FOUR ! Short from Holder, Stokes rides the bounce and slaps the ball wide of mid off, who gives the ball a chase in vain. What's more, it's a no ball! Just four more to go after this! ENG 209/2

FOUR ! England register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over West Indies at Southampton ! Stokes makes full use of the free-hit after the no-ball by Holder, guiding the ball wide of mid on to collect the winning boundary! ENG 213/2

Stokes smacks the ball to either side of the wicket to collect back-to-back fours, the second one off a free-hit after skipper Holder overstepped in the first delivery. Root may have collected his second century of the tournament, but the honour of collecting the winning runs goes to Stokes, who's batting at No 4 today in a reshuffled batting order. England win by eight wickets with 101 balls to spare, a massive boost for their Net Run Rate!

Joe Root is the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 100!

This is England's fifth consecutive victory at Southampton in ODIs.

Root : Really pleased. Really good toss to win today. That's what your practise as a batter. It was just nice to get some time in the powerplay. Not much difference between this and batting at No 3. Just play according to the situation. You make sure you're prepared for everything. It's nice to see when it comes off. I've just been trying a few things. Still work in progress, with the five wides. Just find different ways to add to the team.

West Indies captain Jason Holder speaks: We didn't have enough runs on the board. We lost wickets at crucial stages of the match and we couldn't forge partnerships which could have taken us deeper. Our batsmen need to take ownership. We need to dig deep. We are carrying a few niggles and need to get back to fitness ahead of the match against Bangladesh.

England captain Eoin Morgan : Did my back. A bit sore at the moment. Hopefully it settles down in the next few days. Hammy's a bit sore at the moment. I've had a lot of back spasms in the past. A matter of 48 hours and wait and see how it goes. (On Roy) Everybody in our squad is so vital. Inevitably there will be some (injuries). Hopefully nothing serious. A really good day in office today. They (England attack) continued to create chances right throughout the middle period. Joe is such a vital part of our team. He's an awesome player to come and watch. (Archer) He's not flustered by anything, and long may that continue. I think our plans have remained the same. I think it falls back on execution. Unfortunate to leave guys out but it's part and parcel of the game.

We thank you all for following our coverage this evening. Do join us as we bring to you the double-header tomorrow — Sri Lanka taking on Australia at The Oval, the match starting at 3 pm IST, with South Africa and Afghanistan locking horns in the other clash at Cardiff that begins three hours later. For now, it's a good night from all of us.

Well this turned out to be a lot shorter a contest than what we had expected. In the end, England were simply too hot for the West Indians to handle, as the home side strolled to an eight-wicket win with more than 100 deliveries to spare. England jump to the second spot ahead of Australia in the points table after the comprehensive win, getting a massive boost in their Net Run Rate along the way.

Pitch has been kept under the hooded cover, which means it is still quite hard. It has low grass cover, some moisture, but is still quite hard. Expect a lot of short balls on this pitch, especially with big square boundaries.

Eoin Morgan, England captain : Predicted there might be a little bit of moisture early on, so wanted to take advantage of that. We've got the same team .

Jason Holder, West Indies captain : Probably wanted to bowl first, looking at the fresh wicket. We all know what's at stake and we've planned well for this. It's a matter of adapting to particular players we are playing against. Three changes, Lewis and Russell are back while Gabriel makes his first appearance .

BOWLED EM ! Searing yorker from Chris Woakes, measuring 140 clicks! Lewis wasn't able to get his bat down on time, and has done little to impress the team management after making his way back into the team. WI 4/1

Fifty partnership up between Gayle and Hope for the second wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single in the 13th over. Gayle, though, has been the primary aggressor in this stand, collecting 35 of those runs. WI 54/1

OUT ! Plunkett gets the key wicket of Gayle, who succumbs to a short ball, getting a top-edge that results in a catch for Bairstow at deep square leg. WI 54/2

OUT ! Wood's lbw appeal is initially turned down by umpire Dharmasena, with skipper Morgan not taking long to make the signal for the review. HawkEye shows three reds, with the appeal looking plumb even to the naked eye. West Indies lose two quick wickets in no time. WI 55/3

Fifty partnership up between Hetmyer and Pooran for the fourth wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a single off the second delivery of Stokes' third over. WI 105/3

OUT ! Root strikes for England, and the Hampshire Bowl goes "ROOOOOOT!" Hetmyer ends up nudging the ball back to the bowler for a simple return catch while looking for a straight drive. WI 144/4

OUT ! Root strikes again! Fires an arm ball at Holder down the leg side, with the Windies skipper getting a leading edge that results in a simple catch for the part-time bowler. WI 156/5

Fifty up for Nicholas Pooran , bringing up the milestone with a drive down the ground. He brings up his first half-century in ODI cricket, taking 56 deliveries to get to the milestone. WI 157/5

OUT ! Another one of those cameos from Dre Russ where he smacks a couple of fours and sixes before perishing while playing a shot too many. Russell hooks a short ball from Wood, this time hitting it down the throat of Woakes at deep square leg. WI 188/6

OUT ! Pooran's gone, and that's a huge blow for the Windies! Pooran tries to leave a short ball from Archer bowled at an uncomfortable angle, one that flicks off his right glove before settling in Buttler's glove. The appeal is initially turned down, with stand-in captain Buttler signalling for the review after a pause. WI 202/7

OUT ! Cottrell's trapped lbw for a golden duck, and Jofra Archer's on a roll! The batsman goes for the review, but ends up wasting it with HawkEye showing three reds in the fielding team's favour. WI 202/8

OUT ! Archer collects his third wicket, getting Brathwaite caught-behind with umpire Dharmasena raising his finger after a bit of a pause. Brathwaite, though, looks disappointed, with the ball appearing off his right shoulder before settling in Buttler's gloves. What he probably missed was the faint edge off his bat before the deflection off the shoulder, which is confirmed by UltraEdge. WI 211/9

BOWLED EM ! Wood finishes off with a perfect yorker to Gabriel, rattling his stumps and walking away with his 50th ODI wicket as a result! West Indies have been bowled out for 212 with a little over five overs to spare.

FOUR ! Fifty opening stand up between Root and Bairstow , the former bringing up the milestone with another lovely drive through cover point off Russell's first delivery of the day. ENG 50/0

England vs West Indies, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Match Updates: Root pulls the ball behind square at the start of Thomas' sixth over, collecting only a single and moving to 99. He then brings up the three-figure mark three balls later, pulling the ball behind square for a single. Four singles collected from the over. England need 9 to win from 102 deliveries.

England head coach Trevor Bayliss is optimistic that Jos Buttler will be fit to play in Friday's World Cup match against the West Indies in Southampton.

Buttler hurt his right hip while batting in England's win against Bangladesh, hobbling for the remainder of his knock and passing on wicketkeeping duties to Jonny Bairstow.

He was scheduled to join his teammates during a net session at the Hampshire Bowl on Wednesday and Bayliss said, "Yes, he's fine. He'll be taking part in today's practice fully.

"It was a little bit precautionary the other day. He said he could have kept, but he wasn't really sure if he would be able to run after a high catch."

Asked if Buttler might play as a specialist batsman to lighten his workload in the field, Bayliss kept his options open.

"I haven't really thought about it. We'll make that decision in the next day or so," the Australian said.

"We'll see how he pulls up and how he performs at practice. I'm expecting him to play a full part." Buttler has been in fine form at the World Cup, with scores of 18, 103 and 64 all coming at punishing strike rates.

Should Buttler fail to prove his fitness, Hampshire's James Vince would be the likeliest pick in his role as spare batsman.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is also eyeing a return to the team after sitting out the 106-run victory over Bangladesh in Cardiff.

His off-breaks were deemed surplus to requirements in a seam-heavy attack at Sophia Gardens, but he could come back into consideration in Southampton.

Moeen was excused from training on Wednesday after the birth of his new baby daughter Haadiya.

He will rejoin the squad for final preparations on the eve of the game and is available to take on the West Indies.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs West Indies match:

When will England vs West Indies match take place?

The England vs West Indies match will take place on 14 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The England vs West Indies fixture will be played in The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the match begin?

The England vs West Indies fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Squads:

England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

