Highlights, England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Hosts reach 258/4 at stumps

|England
|West Indies
|258/4 (85.4 ov) - R/R 3.01
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ollie Pope
|Batting
|91
|142
|11
|0
|Jos Buttler (W)
|Batting
|56
|120
|5
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kemar Roach
|18.4
|2
|56
|2
|Shannon Gabriel
|18
|4
|47
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 122/4 (47.4)
|
136 (136) R/R: 3.57
Jos Buttler 56(118)
Ollie Pope 73(110)
|
Rory Burns 57(147) S.R (38.77)
c Rahkeem Cornwall b Roston Chase
Third Test preview: England and West Indies will battle it out for series win in third Test at Old Trafford with both sides having squared off 1-1 in the preceding Tests.
Jason Holder's men displayed great all-round cricket in Southampton to snatch the series lead but faltered in the next Test, going down by 113 runs. If the first Test was about how Holder led from the front with inspiring performances with the bat and ball, the second Test was all about Ben Stokes, who scored runs over 250 runs and took three wickets in Manchester.
The duo also exchanged the numero uno position in ICC Test rankings for all-rounders, which currently rests with Stokes.
England quick Jofra Archer was named in the squad ahead of the third Test. Archer, who was suspended for one Test and was also issued a fine for breaching bio-secure protocols. England captain Joe Root confirmed his name in the squad, thereby naming six seamers in England's squad for the third and final Test. However, he added that Ben Stokes may not ball due to a quadricep injury.
Squads:
England: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran
West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder
Opener Dom Sibley and all-rounder Ben Stokes were unbeaten on 86 and 59 respectively as England ended the day on a commanding score of 207/3 after being put in to bat by the West Indies.
The effort from the pacers, late in the day, proved decisive in their four-wicket win on Sunday with Jermaine Blackwood making a match-winning 95.
Root said that Archer, who was dropped from the second Test after he breached the bio-secure bubble, had been fired up in the nets and in good spirits as England prepared for the decisive Test at Old Trafford, which starts on Friday.