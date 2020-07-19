Highlights, England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test, Day 4 Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 37/2 at stumps, lead by 219

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 report: Play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on the third day of the second test between England and the West Indies as rain fell persistently over Old Trafford on Saturday.

The umpires took the decision at 4 p.m. — three hours before the scheduled close — but better weather is forecast for Sunday’s fourth day.

The West Indies will resume on 32-1, with Kraigg Brathwaite on six and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph on 14.

They are still 437 runs behind after England declared their first innings on 469 for nine, seeking to level the series after losing the first test in Southampton.

Squads:

England: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

With inputs from Reuters