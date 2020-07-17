Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs West Indies At Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 July, 2020

16 July, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

England

469/9 (162.0 ov)

2nd Test
West Indies

West Indies

32/1 (14.0 ov)

England West Indies
469/9 (162.0 ov) - R/R 2.89 32/1 (14.0 ov) - R/R 2.28

Stumps

West Indies trail by 437 runs

Kraigg Brathwaite - 2

Alzarri Joseph - 14

This Over
1
0
0
4
0
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kraigg Brathwaite Batting 6 32 0 0
Alzarri Joseph Batting 14 18 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sam Curran 3 1 8 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 16/1 (9.4)

16 (16) R/R: 3.69

John Campbell 12(34) S.R (35.29)

lbw b Sam Curran

Highlights, England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test, Day 2 Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Windies 32/1 at stumps, trail by 437

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 17th, 2020
  • 23:59:28 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary. 

After a shaky start, England were able to fight back on opening day of the second Test against West Indies, courtesy a strong partnership between Ben Stokes and (59*) and Dominin Sibley (86*). They have put on 126 runs for the fourth wicket after England lost three wickets under 90 runs early in the day. They finished the day at 207/3 in 82 overs that were bowled.

The hosts were once 29/2 when Root joined Sibley. England skipper Root, who missed the first test to attend the birth of his child, stitched a 52-run partnership together with Sibley to stabilise the innings.

File image of England skipper Joe Root and his West Indian counterpart Jason Holder. Reuters

File image of England skipper Joe Root and his West Indian counterpart Jason Holder. Reuters

West Indies paceman Alzarri Joseph returned after the drinks break to remove Root, who edged an outswinging delivery to Holder in the slip cordon.

Sibley was dropped at short-leg just before the tea break to deny Chase a third wicket.

West Indies suffered a setback when seamer Shannon Gabriel, who claimed nine wickets in the first test, left the field to get treatment on a reported a groin issue.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and Holder chose to bowl first to take advantage of seamer-friendly conditions after rain delayed the start of the match.

England are without Jofra Archer after the fast bowler breached the team’s bio-secure protocols while top order batsman Joe Denly was dropped to make way for Root.

Squads:

EnglandBen StokesDominic BessRory BurnsZak CrawleyJoe Root (captain)Ollie PopeJos ButtlerDom SibleyChris WoakesSam Curran

West IndiesJason Holder (captain), Jermaine BlackwoodKraigg BrathwaiteShamarh BrooksJohn CampbellRoston ChaseShane DowrichShai HopeAlzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: July 17, 2020 23:59:28 IST

