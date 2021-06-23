Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

England Vs Sri Lanka At Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 23 June, 2021

23 June, 2021
Starts 23:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

129/7 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
England

England

130/2 (17.1 ov)

England beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

Sri Lanka England
129/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.45 130/2 (17.1 ov) - R/R 7.57

Match Ended

England beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

Jonny Bairstow - 13

Jos Buttler (W) - 5

Jos Buttler (W) not out 68 55 8 1
Jonny Bairstow not out 13 12 1 1
Dushmantha Chameera 3.1 0 24 1
Isuru Udana 4 0 30 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 112/2 (13.5)

18 (18) R/R: 5.4

Dawid Malan 7(14) S.R (50)

b Isuru Udana

Highlights, England vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Cardiff: Hosts secure comfortable win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • June 24th, 2021
  • 8:22:15 IST

Toss update: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat against England in the first T20I of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

The series assumes significance for both teams as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Sri Lanka have put their faith in the juniors and dropped some key seniors, and would want this move to pay off. Meanwhile, hosts England will be the firm favourites, given they have a full-strength T20I side at their disposal.

Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

Updated Date: June 24, 2021 08:22:15 IST

Tags:

