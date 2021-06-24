Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs Sri Lanka At Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 24 June, 2021

24 June, 2021
Starts 23:00 (IST)
Sri Lanka

111/7 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
England

108/5 (16.1 ov)

England beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets (D/L method)

111/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.55 108/5 (16.1 ov) - R/R 6.68

Liam Livingstone - 2

Sam Curran - 16

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Liam Livingstone not out 29 26 0 1
Sam Curran not out 16 8 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Isuru Udana 4 0 25 1
Akila Dananjaya 1.1 0 13 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 90/5 (14.3)

18 (18) R/R: 10.8

Sam Curran 16(8)

Sam Billings 24(29) S.R (82.75)

b Wanindu Hasaranga

Highlights, England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I in Cardiff, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by five wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • June 25th, 2021
  • 7:58:13 IST

Sri Lanka chose to bat after winning the toss in the second game of the three-match Twenty20 International series against England at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

The tourists enter a must-win game if they are to keep their hopes of winning the series alive, having been outplayed in the opening game by the Eoin Morgan-led hosts.

Both teams made two changes each to their combination. For England, Jos Buttler — Player of the Match in the eight-wicket win — and Chris Woakes missed out, their places being taken over by Sam Billings and David Willey. The Lankans, on the other hand, brought Niroshan Dickwella and Binura Fernando in place of Dhananjaya de Silva and Nuwan Pradeep.

The two sides will play the final T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, which then will be followed by a three-match ODI series played at Chester-le-Street, The Oval in London and Bristol.

