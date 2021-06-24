Highlights, England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I in Cardiff, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by five wickets

|Sri Lanka
|England
|111/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.55
|108/5 (16.1 ov) - R/R 6.68
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Liam Livingstone
|not out
|29
|26
|0
|1
|Sam Curran
|not out
|16
|8
|1
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Isuru Udana
|4
|0
|25
|1
|Akila Dananjaya
|1.1
|0
|13
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 90/5 (14.3)
|
18 (18) R/R: 10.8
Liam Livingstone 2(2)
Sam Curran 16(8)
|
Sam Billings 24(29) S.R (82.75)
b Wanindu Hasaranga
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Sri Lanka chose to bat after winning the toss in the second game of the three-match Twenty20 International series against England at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.
The tourists enter a must-win game if they are to keep their hopes of winning the series alive, having been outplayed in the opening game by the Eoin Morgan-led hosts.
Both teams made two changes each to their combination. For England, Jos Buttler — Player of the Match in the eight-wicket win — and Chris Woakes missed out, their places being taken over by Sam Billings and David Willey. The Lankans, on the other hand, brought Niroshan Dickwella and Binura Fernando in place of Dhananjaya de Silva and Nuwan Pradeep.
The two sides will play the final T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, which then will be followed by a three-match ODI series played at Chester-le-Street, The Oval in London and Bristol.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The youngster, who rose to prominence after his successful stint with IPL team Chennai Super Kings, said he is looking to reconnect with Rahul Dravid, who would be head coach of the team. Dravid has, in the past, coached the Indian under-19 and A teams.
Stone's latest setback of an injury-blighted career has led to the uncapped George Garton being called into England's one-day international squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.
Morgan and his deputy Jos Buttler were accused of mocking the way Indian people addressed them in English after Twitter posts from several years ago recently came to light again.