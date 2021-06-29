Highlights, England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Chester-Le-Street, Full Cricket Score: Hosts gain series lead with five-wicket win

Toss update: England have won the toss in the first ODI against Sri Lanka and have opted to bowl first.

1st ODI preview: After completing a T20I series clean sweep in which England won 3-0, the hosts turn their focus to capturing the ODIs, with the first of the three matches being held at Chester-Le-Street on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, led by Kusal Perera, have named three debutants for the series-opener —Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan and Praveen Jayawickrama.

The visitors, however, have off-field woes. The trio of Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella were suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for a bio-bubble breach, with the trio having been seen roaming on the streets of Durham after the third T20 on Sunday.

Skipper Kusal Perera remains Sri Lanka’s most experienced campaigner in ODIs, having played over 100 matches.

For England, batsman Dawid Malan has left the English camp due to personal reasons, which means Liam Livingstone will take the openers' slot.

Given the overall inexperience of the Lankan side, England start as favourites to win the ODI series.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Kusal Perera (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando.

England playing XI: Eoin Morgan(Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.