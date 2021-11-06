Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Highlights, England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021: Rabada's hat-trick seals consolation win for Proteas

Highlights, England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021: Rabada's hat-trick seals consolation win for Proteas

23:41 (IST)

So that was a dramatic end to an evenly-contested match between two top sides. South Africa, well, they fell very short of qualification for the semi-finals. England and Australia join Pakistan in the last four stage of the T20 World Cup. All eyes will be on the New Zealand-Afghanistan match tomorrow. A win for New Zealand will knock India out of the tournament. Until then, it's goodbye for now. 

23:33 (IST)

Temba Bavuma, South Africa skipper: "The win was important. Bitter-sweet end for us. We achieved what we wanted to - win the game but just couldn't win it big enough. At the start of the tournament, that (net run rate) was never a factor for us, we just wanted to win games. It's always tough to make up for that at the back end, especially against a team like England." 

23:32 (IST)

Eoin Morgan, England skipper: I think it was a really good wicket. SA came really hard at us, batted well. I thought we were a bit off in the field, held them to a slightly par score. Obviously, Jason Roy going down the way he did does hurt, but we still did well to get that close.

23:25 (IST)

Rassie van der Dussen (94*) is the Player of the Match

23:19 (IST)

After 20 overs,England 179/8 ( Adil Rashid 2 , Mark Wood 1)

A dramatic final over to end the match in South Africa's favour. The Proteas bow out on a high, thanks to Kagiso Rabada's brilliant hat-trick. That was exactly where England lost the plot, eventually falling short by 11 runs. 

23:16 (IST)
wkt

OUT! HAT TRICK FOR RABADA! They maybe out but what a display from South Africa towards the end. Chris Jordan is caught by David Miller. 

23:14 (IST)
wkt

Out! Two wickets in two for Rabada as Morgan departs for 17. He's on a hat-trick now. 

23:12 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Woakes departs for just seven runs as Nortje clings on for the catch just before the boundary rope! Safe, clean catch 

23:05 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by Miller at long-off as Pretorious strikes. Livingstone makes the long way back to the pavilion

22:58 (IST)

After 17 overs,England 155/4 ( Liam Livingstone 27 , Eoin Morgan (C) 5)

Pretorious into the attack, and he gets rid of Dawid Malan. A consolation of sorts for South Africa that is, after their elimination from the tournament was confirmed a few balls earlier. 11 runs and a wicket.  

England vs South Africa, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: A dramatic final over to end the match in South Africa's favour. The Proteas bow out on a high, thanks to Kagiso Rabada's brilliant hat-trick. That was exactly where England lost the plot, eventually falling short by 11 runs.

Preview: England take on South Africa in the Super 12 Group 1 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It's going to be a nerve-wracking last couple of matches in Group 1. It's a two-way tie between South Africa and Australia for the second spot. Australia sit at second with six points and a better run rate than South Africa. They have +1.031 run rate while SA have +0.742.

South Africa achieved a thumping win over Bangladesh in the last match. Their pacers, Rabada and Nortje ripped through the Bangladesh batting line-up to bundle them out for 84. They should have chased it down early to boos the run rate, they however took 13.3 overs to reach the total. Australia, on the other hand, went about SA in net run rate after bunding Bangladesh out for 73 and then chasing it down in 6.2 overs to significantly improve their run rate and leapfrog SA.

SA would need to win against England and then hope West Indies turn party-poopers and beat Australia which would help them qualify. If both win or both lose then it will come down to net run rate.

It will be an uphill task for SA against a rampant England side that has won four out of four. It will be SA pacers vs the explosive English batting line-up.

Jos Buttler, who scored a brilliant century against Sri Lanka will again be the biggest threat for SA. England will be relieved that Eoin Morgan found some form with a 36-ball 40 against SL and they would need Dawid Malan to get back to his best soon. He's had a poor outing so far and would be looking to strengthen that middle order with crucial knocks.

SA too have batting problems of their own. They need the top order to fire, especially Quinton de Kock who's had a lean patch in the tournament.

With SA looking to qualify desperately and England aiming to consolidate the top spot, we can expect a cracker

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and South Africa take place?

The match between England and South Africa will take place on 6 November 2021.

What is the venue for the England vs South Africa match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah

What time will the England vs South Africa match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs South Africa match

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: November 06, 2021 23:41:48 IST

Tags:

