JP Duminy's batting average of 20.17 in ODIs against England - the lowest for him against an opposition

INJURY UPDATE| #ENGvsSA @amlahash has been assessed and is doing fine. Due to the sensitive nature of head injuries, he will undergo another re-assessment during the course of the innings which will give an indication of his further participation in the match. #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/L6gqtJWPeO

Single collected off each delivery of the over, with new batsman JP Duminy getting off the mark in the process. Pressure back on the Proteas after de Kock's dismissal, with South Africa's batting order not as long as England's. A lot will depend on the current pair, and Amla should he return to the crease.

Quinny has more than enough experience now to know to what’s required in that situation not just say that’s how i play. Got some runs atleast

Tidy over from Plunkett, with just two runs coming off it. South Africa's run rate is over five an over at the moment.

FOUR ! Duminy shuffles down the track and lofts the ball towards the midwicket fence, where the ball lands just short of the boundary rope. SA 142/3

OUT ! Poor, poor shot from Duminy, and a needless one at this stage. Attempts a maximum, getting no timing whatsoever, and offering the simplest of catches to Stokes at long off. SA 142/4

OUT ! The wickets are tumbling far too frequently for the Proteas, as Pretorious is run out while coming back for a risky second run. South Africa are imploding in the run chase, and will need a miracle from van der Dussen to get them over the line. SA 144/5

Duminy’s ill-considered heave-ho and Stokes brilliant throw to run out van der Dussen means South Africa are suddenly within sight of their tale. Phehlukwayo is capable of big things, but he is going to have to play the innings of his life to stay with van der Dussen long enough for South Africa to take this game deep. Dressingroom? Hello? Has Hashim woken up yet … ?

Phehlukwayo collects a brace off the first ball of Moeen's penultimate over, which then is followed by three dots. Single collected off the last two deliveries of the over, with the 150 coming up for the Proteas.

FOUR ! Phehlukwayo charges down the crease, and drills the ball past mid off to collect his first boundary. SA 155/5

Rashid brought back into the attack in the 29th over. RVVD collects an easy single at the start of the over, which then is followed by two dots. Phehlukwayo then charges down the crease and drives the ball past mid off to collect his first boundary. He keeps the strike with a single off the last ball.

Amla’s injury big blow to SA. Not been in top form recently but his experience would have been in holdin top order together. Loose have cost too many wickets to help England take strong grip on match

FOUR ! Phehlukwayo charges down the crease once again, this time launching the ball over mid on at the start of Moeen's final over. SA 160/5

FOUR ! Cut away towards the extra cover fence by van der Dussen off Moeen! Much-needed boundaries for the Proteas. SA 165/5

Moeen bowls out his quota, ending with a relatively expensive over, conceding 10, including a boundary each to Phehlukwayo and van der Dussen. The offie finishes with 1/63 from 10 overs.

Fifty up for Rassie van der Dussen , his fifth in ODI cricket! He was struggling a little against the spinners early in his innings, but has since made a tremendous comeback. Has consumed 56 deliveries for his knock today. SA 167/5

A man dressed as the pope has just been awarded a prize of £50 as the best-dressed spectator at the Oval today. No-one would be surprised if he is soon visited by three score and more South Africans seeking an audience asking for divine intervention to keep them in this match. Or at least for the safe return of Amla to the crease. England fans might turn up at his seat, too, to ask for exactly the opposite.

Just one single collected off the 31st over, one that helps van der Dussen brings up his fifth ODI half century. England also waste a review after an unsuccessful lbw appeal against Phehlukwayo.

OUT ! Archer strikes, as he removes the set batsman van der Dussen, who offers the simplest of catches to Moeen at mid on after a mistimed pull. That should extinguish the Proteas' hopes of chasing down the target. SA 167/6

Clearly, the pope is connected. The latest from South Africa’s team management: “Amla has been cleared to bat. The team doctor conducted repeated concussion assessment tests including computerised testing. Upon discussions with the tournament chief medical officer, both agreed that it was fine for Hashim to return to play as per the ICC concussion guidelines. He will bat next.”

Jofra Archer returns to the attack, and starts off his new spell with a wicket-maiden, removing the set batsman van der Dussen. Hashim Amla returns to the crease, having recovered from the blow that he had suffered earlier, and he will hope to guide Proteas as close to the target as possible, if not over the finish line.

FOUR ! Slog-swept away towards the midwicket fence by Phehlukwayo, who's playing quite the cameo at the moment. SA 171/6

Six collected off Rashid's seventh over, including a boundary to Phehlukwayo off the first delivery of the over followed by two singles off the remaining deliveries of the over.

FOUR ! Back-of-length delivery from Archer, and Phehlukwayo nudges this towards the fine leg fence to collect his fourth boundary. SA 178/6

Seven runs leaked by Archer in his seventh over, including a boundary to Phehlukwayo off the fourth delivery that is followed by a bouncer that is signalled a wide by the square-leg umpire. Time for the players to have a drink at the end of the over.

OUT ! Terrific catch by Ben Stokes at deep midwicket, one that will likely remain one of the contenders for the 'Catch of the Tournament' till the very end of this World Cup.He runs to his left with the ball travelling well over his head, leaps and somehow manages to get the ball to stick to his outstretched right hand. Phehlukwayo has to depart after a near run-a-ball 24 as South Africa further slide towards a massive defeat. SA 180/7

WOW!!!! @benstokes38 has just taken the most ridiculously audacious catch in the @ODIWCup_2019 it’s the best catch I’ve ever seen in the flesh, find a screen quickly and see what I mean 😲😲😲

Ben Stokes is given the ball not long after that unbelievable catch of his, conceding just one run off the over. Rabada walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a single.

First the pope. Now Stokes takes a Hail Mary on the boundary to send Phehlukwayo packing and hasten the end for South Africa. Like the rest of us, Amla, whose first ball back was a 141 kilometre an hour effort from Archer that whizzed across him at chest height, can only wonder what, exactly, has just happened. This is England’s game now, and deservedly so: can bat, can bowl, can field.

Plunkett is brought back into the attack for his seventh over. Three singles collected in the over, including two to Amla, who finally moves to doubles figures.

FOUR ! Pulled away over Morgan at mid on. The England captain leapt up, hoping to emulate Stokes, but in vain. SA 191/7

Stokes continues from the other end. Rabada pulls the ball over Morgan at mid on to collect his first four. Seven off the over.

OUT ! Hashim Amla gets a nick while attempting to hook a short ball from Plunkett, and South Africa are now hurtling towards a massive defeat. SA 193/8

SIX ! Ngidi walks out to the crease, and lofts the ball over long on, presenting the straight face of the bat in the process. Shot of a top-order batsman from every angle. SA 199/8

FOUR ! Rabada guides the ball wide of the keeper, towards the third man fence to collect his second four. SA 203/8

OUT ! Rabada pulls... straight to Plunkett at deep midwicket. Stokes addes to his wickets column with this dismissal. England just one wicket away from a massive victory. SA 207/9

And there we have it. South Africa’s batting failed them although there’s no calling this a choke. England simple batted to their potential, or as close to their potential as they were allowed to by a resolutely tight South African attack. Well played, England. Especially that man Archer. Bet you no-one’s going to say he shouldn’t have been picked now.

Stokes : I had a little bit of a panic to be honest. Was a little further than I should've been. Luckily it stuck. I didn't really know how to react. The message was to get to 310-330. So we tried to pace it. Towards the end, boundaries were hard to come by, but psychologically, getting past 300 was big. Fantastic turnaround today.

Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain: We brought it back really well. Two wickets upfront and we felt like 3 down in the first few overs with Amla's injury. I thought 300 was a par score. We were bowling cutters basically at the back end. It (starting with spin) was a plan. We wanted to target the openers with leg spin, especially Roy. Was tryng something different and it worked. England batted well. When you chase big score, you need partnerships. You need a momentum at the start. Amla is okay now. He was a little all over the place when he came to bat again.

Eoin Morgan, England captain : "It's more satisfying than normal. We were very good today. The smart cricket that we played shows our improvement over the years. (On Stokes) He's had a full day today. That catch was outstanding. The bowling unit did really get off to a great start. Learnt from the South Africans and then put it to use. (On Archer) It's outstanding for a young guy just starting his career. He's taking it in his stride. (Fielding) It's an area we're always trying to improve on. We're always looking for match-winning contributions on the field.

Meanwhile, we have West Indies vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge taking place tomorrow. Do join us in our coverage of the second game of the 12th edition of the ICC World Cup. For now, we bid you all good night!

"It's got a fair bit of grass on it. Pretty much early season. Good wicket to bat on. Bit of bounce. It will be a good batting day," says former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

"Square on the off side is slightly better. Cow corner seems to be the shortest hit. The square is the biggest square, and the ball absolutely flies," says former England batsman Nasser Hussain.

Faf du Plessis has won the toss and South Africa have decided to bowl first. Morris, Steyn, Shamsi are out.

Eoin Morgan is playing his 200th ODI for England - the first player to do so.

OUT! Bairstow has been done in here by Imran Tahir and there he goes celebrating his wicket. What a start for him and South Africa. Just the second ball of the over, simple leg spinner and perfect line from Tahir, drew the batsman forward, the ball went away after pitching, taking the edge off his bat and de Kock collected the ball comfortably. Bairstow goes back on a golden duck. Bairstow c de Kock b Tahir 0(1)

Rabada continues. Fifty up for England in the ninth over. After the loss of first wicket on just the second ball of the first over, England have come back nicely here. Root is looking very good and this should be a worry for Faf and Co. Both Roy and Root going neck and neck.

We go into DRINKS. We need one, right?

Roy on 49. Terrific knock so far. 100 also up for England. Root not far away from his fifty as well.

Phehlukwayo ​continues. This is becoming a one-dimensional bowling attack to be frank. Nothing creative really from South Africa except from the start when they had Tahir opening the bowling.

OUT! End of Jason Roy. Had hit a boundary on the previous ball, tried to get another one and that led to his fall. Short ball from Phehlukwayo, Roy attempted a pull and it did not come off well, went up in the air and to mid-off where captain du Plessis took a safe catch. Roy c du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 54(53)

OUT! Two quick wickets for South Africans as Root goes back as well. Rabada comes back on, charges in and bowls a slightly outside the off stump line, Root cuts it directly to Duminy at backward point. He has to go. Root c Duminy b Rabada 51(59)

Phehlukwayo continues and Morgan continues his good run with the bat. Another fifty for him as he repeats one good shot after the other on this track. England need a big total on this pitch. Stokes and Morgan realise that.

Back from drinks and Phehlukwayo continues with the ball. Stokes has now decided to come down the track and start playing the shots. Is it time for Tahir to get a go again, trying to get pace off the ball. 200 up for England. Phehlukwayo finished the over with a perfect yorker to Stokes from round the wicket but not enough perfect to clean him up. Missed the stumps by inches really.

OUT! Imran Tahir comes back on and the ploy has worked. Pace off the ball, ball spinning but England still wanted to score. Morgan attempted a heave, did not come off well, travelled to Markram at long-on, who took a diving catch to dismiss the England captain. Morgan c Markram b Tahir 57(60)

OUT! A bad outing for Buttler today, as he walks back for 18 off 16 balls. Ngidi bowls a slower one, Buttler tries to pull it from the off stump region, chops it on to his stumps. The leg stump, in fact, got uprooted. Big wicket for Buttler in this scenario. Buttler b Lungi Ngidi 18(16)

OUT! Proteas make a great comeback. They planned this wicket. Slower one yet again from Ngidi and Moeen clear his front leg, tonked it to long-on, the idea was to go over the fielder but it did not connect well, Faf dived on his left to take a stunning catch. Moeen Ali c du Plessis b Lungi Ngidi 3(9)

OUT! Woakes is gone now. Another slower one from Rabada, did the trick as ball came at a slower speed to Woakes but he continued with his heave, could not time it well eventually and the ball went straight to the the long-on fielder, who took a very good catch. Woakes c du Plessis b Rabada 13(14)

OUT! A frustrated Stokes walks back to the hut. He was being frustrated by the dots bowled by Ngidi and then trying to break the shackles, played a reverse-sweep to Ngidi, hit it straight to the fielder at short third man. Stokes c Amla b Lungi Ngidi 89(79)

Hashim Amla has to walk back to the pavilion after getting hit on the helmet grille, his innings coming to an end for now after collecting five runs off eight balls. Not the best of starts for the Proteas. More of a precautionary measure, and he might walk back to the crease should he recover from the blow in time. SA 14/0 in 4 overs

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 1, England vs South Africa at the Oval in London, Preview: A team in his image. Bold, fearless, instinctive.

The captain has done more than most to transform England from no-hopers at the last World Cup to the most exciting team going into the 2019 edition.

After enduring humiliating lessons from a group-stage exit four years ago, Morgan set about pushing England to plan for and win this World Cup, conveniently being staged on home grounds across the next six weeks and four days. The resurgence has been incredible.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be without one of its best fast bowlers. Dale Steyn's old right shoulder injury flared in April in the Indian Premier League and he was not ready in time for the start of the World Cup. He was picked in the squad in the expectation he will recover, and South Africa believe he will be fit to play its third game on 5 June against India.

The South Africa battery will still be impressive. There are Kagiso Rabada, who was over a back injury he sustained on 1 May, Lungi Ngidi, coming back from a side strain, Andile Phehlukwayo, and the retiring-but-menacing leg-spinner, Imran Tahir.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

