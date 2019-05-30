First Cricket
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Highlights, England vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full cricket score: England win opener by 104 runs

Date: Thursday, 30 May, 2019 22:32 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: The Oval, London

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 1 Match Result England beat South Africa by 104 runs

311/8
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.22
Fours
29
Sixes
3
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Liam Plunkett not out 9 6 1 0
Jofra Archer not out 7 3 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Imran Tahir 10 0 61 2
Lungi Ngidi 10 0 66 3
207/10
Overs
39.5
R/R
5.24
Fours
21
Sixes
4
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lungi Ngidi not out 6 5 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Woakes 5 0 24 0
Jofra Archer 7 1 27 3

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • And that brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 1 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, with the home side streets ahead of the Proteas today in all departments. The 104-run win has given them a massive boost in terms of Net Run Rate right at the outset of their campaign, and Eoin Morgan's men will hope to keep the party going when they take on Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday. South Africa, on the other hand, will have to try and put this embarrassing loss behind and start afresh when they take on Bangladesh this Sunday at the same venue. 

    Meanwhile, we have West Indies vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge taking place tomorrow. Do join us in our coverage of the second game of the 12th edition of the ICC World Cup. For now, we bid you all good night! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Did You Know?

    Biggest defeats in World Cup for SA by runs:

    130 v Ind, Melbourne, 2015

    104 v Eng, The Oval, 2019*

    83 v Aus, Basseterre, 2007 

    Full Scorecard

  • Eoin Morgan, England captain: "It's more satisfying than normal. We were very good today. The smart cricket that we played shows our improvement over the years. (On Stokes) He's had a full day today. That catch was outstanding. The bowling unit did really get off to a great start. Learnt from the South Africans and then put it to use. (On Archer) It's outstanding for a young guy just starting his career. He's taking it in his stride. (Fielding) It's an area we're always trying to improve on. We're always looking for match-winning contributions on the field. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain: We brought it back really well. Two wickets upfront and we felt like 3 down in the first few overs with Amla's injury. I thought 300 was a par score. We were bowling cutters basically at the back end. It (starting with spin) was a plan. We wanted to target the openers with leg spin, especially Roy. Was tryng something different and it worked. England batted well. When you chase big score, you need partnerships. You need a momentum at the start. Amla is okay now. He was a little all over the place when he came to bat again. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ben Stokes, to no one's surprise, is the Man of the Match for his all-round performance

    Stokes: I had a little bit of a panic to be honest. Was a little further than I should've been. Luckily it stuck. I didn't really know how to react. The message was to get to 310-330. So we tried to pace it. Towards the end, boundaries were hard to come by, but psychologically, getting past 300 was big. Fantastic turnaround today. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Did You Know?

    England players scoring 50-plus runs, taking a catch and a wicket in a World Cup match:

    Graeme Hick v New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 1996
    Andrew Flintoff v India, Durban, 2003
    Ben Stokes v South Africa, The Oval, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39.5 overs,South Africa 207/10 ( Lungi Ngidi 6 , )

    Stokes concedes eight runs off the first three deliveries of his third over, including a boundary to Rabada off the first delivery, but the New Zealand-born all-rounder wraps it up by dismissing Rabada and Tahir off successive deliveries to finish with figures of 2/12. South Africa's innings doesn't last 40 overs in the end, as they crumble to a 104-run loss in the end. Superb start for the tournament hosts, who have been heavily favoured to end their World Cup hoodoo this time around. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    And there we have it. South Africa’s batting failed them although there’s no calling this a choke. England simple batted to their potential, or as close to their potential as they were allowed to by a resolutely tight South African attack. Well played, England. Especially that man Archer. Bet you no-one’s going to say he shouldn’t have been picked now.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! What a day for Stokes! He top-scores for England with 89, takes a mind-blowing catch in the deep, and now collects wickets of back-to-back deliveries as South Africa are bowled out for 207.

    England win the opening game of the 2019 ICC World Cup by 104 runs

    Tahir c Root b Stokes 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Rabada pulls... straight to Plunkett at deep midwicket. Stokes addes to his wickets column with this dismissal. England just one wicket away from a massive victory. SA 207/9

    Rabada c Plunkett b Stokes 11(19)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rabada guides the ball wide of the keeper, towards the third man fence to collect his second four. SA 203/8

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,South Africa 199/8 ( Kagiso Rabada 7 , Lungi Ngidi 6)

    Plunkett removes Amla at the start of his seventh over, making the remainder of the innings a mere formality. Ngidi though, hits the ball down the ground for a six in exquisite fashion to get off the mark, signalling to the England attack that he won't go out without a fight. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Ngidi walks out to the crease, and lofts the ball over long on, presenting the straight face of the bat in the process. Shot of a top-order batsman from every angle. SA 199/8

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Hashim Amla gets a nick while attempting to hook a short ball from Plunkett, and South Africa are now hurtling towards a massive defeat. SA 193/8

    Amla c Buttler b Plunkett 13(23)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,South Africa 193/7 ( Hashim Amla 13 , Kagiso Rabada 7)

    Stokes continues from the other end. Rabada pulls the ball over Morgan at mid on to collect his first four. Seven off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Pulled away over Morgan at mid on. The England captain leapt up, hoping to emulate Stokes, but in vain. SA 191/7

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,South Africa 186/7 ( Hashim Amla 11 , Kagiso Rabada 2)

    Plunkett is brought back into the attack for his seventh over. Three singles collected in the over, including two to Amla, who finally moves to doubles figures. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    First the pope. Now Stokes takes a Hail Mary on the boundary to send Phehlukwayo packing and hasten the end for South Africa. Like the rest of us, Amla, whose first ball back was a 141 kilometre an hour effort from Archer that whizzed across him at chest height, can only wonder what, exactly, has just happened. This is England’s game now, and deservedly so: can bat, can bowl, can field. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,South Africa 182/7 ( Hashim Amla 8 , Kagiso Rabada 1)

    Ben Stokes is given the ball not long after that unbelievable catch of his, conceding just one run  off the over. Rabada walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a single. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WHAT. A. CATCH!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,South Africa 182/7 ( Hashim Amla 8 , Kagiso Rabada 1)

    Stokes collects a screamer at deep midwicket, one that will remain a serious contender for 'Catch of the Tournament', to result in Phehlukwayo's dismissal for 24. Two runs and a wicket off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Terrific catch by Ben Stokes at deep midwicket, one that will likely remain one of the contenders for the 'Catch of the Tournament' till the very end of this World Cup.He runs to his left with the ball travelling well over his head, leaps and somehow manages to get the ball to stick to his outstretched right hand. Phehlukwayo has to depart after a near run-a-ball 24 as South Africa further slide towards a massive defeat. SA 180/7

    Phehlukwayo c Stokes b Rashid 24(25)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,South Africa 180/6 ( Hashim Amla 7 , Andile Phehlukwayo 24)

    Seven runs leaked by Archer in his seventh over, including a boundary to Phehlukwayo off the fourth delivery that is followed by a bouncer that is signalled a wide by the square-leg umpire. Time for the players to have a drink at the end of the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-of-length delivery from Archer, and Phehlukwayo nudges this towards the fine leg fence to collect his fourth boundary. SA 178/6

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,South Africa 173/6 ( Hashim Amla 6 , Andile Phehlukwayo 19)

    Six collected off Rashid's seventh over, including a boundary to Phehlukwayo off the first delivery of the over followed by two singles off the remaining deliveries of the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Slog-swept away towards the midwicket fence by Phehlukwayo, who's playing quite the cameo at the moment. SA 171/6

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,South Africa 167/6 ( Hashim Amla 5 , Andile Phehlukwayo 14)

    Jofra Archer returns to the attack, and starts off his new spell with a wicket-maiden, removing the set batsman van der Dussen. Hashim Amla returns to the crease, having recovered from the blow that he had suffered earlier, and he will hope to guide Proteas as close to the target as possible, if not over the finish line. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    Clearly, the pope is connected. The latest from South Africa’s team management: “Amla has been cleared to bat. The team doctor conducted repeated concussion assessment tests including computerised testing. Upon discussions with the tournament chief medical officer, both agreed that it was fine for Hashim to return to play as per the ICC concussion guidelines. He will bat next.”

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Archer strikes, as he removes the set batsman van der Dussen, who offers the simplest of catches to Moeen at mid on after a mistimed pull. That should extinguish the Proteas' hopes of chasing down the target. SA 167/6

    Van der Dussen c Moeen b Archer 50(61)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,South Africa 167/5 ( Rassie van der Dussen 50 , Andile Phehlukwayo 14)

    Just one single collected off the 31st over, one that helps van der Dussen brings up his fifth ODI half century. England also waste a review after an unsuccessful lbw appeal against Phehlukwayo. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    A man dressed as the pope has just been awarded a prize of £50 as the best-dressed spectator at the Oval today. No-one would be surprised if he is soon visited by three score and more South Africans seeking an audience asking for divine intervention to keep them in this match. Or at least for the safe return of Amla to the crease. England fans might turn up at his seat, too, to ask for exactly the opposite. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Fifty up for Rassie van der Dussen, his fifth in ODI cricket! He was struggling a little against the spinners early in his innings, but has since made a tremendous comeback. Has consumed 56 deliveries for his knock today. SA 167/5

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,South Africa 166/5 ( Rassie van der Dussen 49 , Andile Phehlukwayo 14)

    Moeen bowls out his quota, ending with a relatively expensive over, conceding 10, including a boundary each to Phehlukwayo and van der Dussen. The offie finishes with 1/63 from 10 overs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cut away towards the extra cover fence by van der Dussen off Moeen! Much-needed boundaries for the Proteas. SA 165/5

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Phehlukwayo charges down the crease once again, this time launching the ball over mid on at the start of Moeen's final over. SA 160/5

    Full Scorecard

  • They are missing him already!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,South Africa 156/5 ( Rassie van der Dussen 44 , Andile Phehlukwayo 9)

    Rashid brought back into the attack in the 29th over. RVVD collects an easy single at the start of the over, which then is followed by two dots. Phehlukwayo then charges down the crease and drives the ball past mid off to collect his first boundary. He keeps the strike with a single off the last ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Phehlukwayo charges down the crease, and drills the ball past mid off to collect his first boundary. SA 155/5

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,South Africa 150/5 ( Rassie van der Dussen 43 , Andile Phehlukwayo 4)

    Phehlukwayo collects a brace off the first ball of Moeen's penultimate over, which then is followed by three dots. Single collected off the last two deliveries of the over, with the 150 coming up for the Proteas. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,South Africa 146/5 ( Rassie van der Dussen 42 , Andile Phehlukwayo 1)

    Another fall of wicket for the Proteas, as Pretorious is run out while coming back for a risky second run. South Africa have now lost half their side, having collected less than half of the number of runs set to win at the start of the innings. Phehlukwayo walks out to bat next. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    Duminy’s ill-considered heave-ho and Stokes brilliant throw to run out van der Dussen means South Africa are suddenly within sight of their tale. Phehlukwayo is capable of big things, but he is going to have to play the innings of his life to stay with van der Dussen long enough for South Africa to take this game deep. Dressingroom? Hello? Has Hashim woken up yet … ?  

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! The wickets are tumbling far too frequently for the Proteas, as Pretorious is run out while coming back for a risky second run. South Africa are imploding in the run chase, and will need a miracle from van der Dussen to get them over the line. SA 144/5

    Pretorious run out 1(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,South Africa 142/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 40 , Dwaine Pretorius 0)

    Five runs off Moeen's eighth over along with the wicket of Duminy. The southpaw collects a boundary off the third delivery, but perishes while mis-hitting the ball down the ground, offering a simple catch to Stokes at long off. Advantage England at the moment. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Poor, poor shot from Duminy, and a needless one at this stage. Attempts a maximum, getting no timing whatsoever, and offering the simplest of catches to Stokes at long off. SA 142/4

    Duminy c Stokes b Moeen 8(11)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Duminy shuffles down the track and lofts the ball towards the midwicket fence, where the ball lands just short of the boundary rope. SA 142/3

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,South Africa 137/3 ( Rassie van der Dussen 39 , JP Duminy 4)

    Tidy over from Plunkett, with just two runs coming off it. South Africa's run rate is over five an over at the moment. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Gibbs has some advice for de Kock

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,South Africa 135/3 ( Rassie van der Dussen 38 , JP Duminy 3)

    Single collected off each delivery of the over, with new batsman JP Duminy getting off the mark in the process. Pressure back on the Proteas after de Kock's dismissal, with South Africa's batting order not as long as England's. A lot will depend on the current pair, and Amla should he return to the crease. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Here's more on Amla's injury by Cricket South Africa

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Did You Know?

    JP Duminy's batting average of 20.17 in ODIs against England - the lowest for him against an opposition  

    Full Scorecard
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 1, England vs South Africa at the Oval in London, Latest Updates: Stokes concedes eight runs off the first three deliveries of his third over, including a boundary to Rabada off the first delivery, but the New Zealand-born all-rounder wraps it up by dismissing Rabada and Tahir off successive deliveries to finish with figures of 2/12. South Africa's innings doesn't last 40 overs in the end, as they crumble to a 104-run loss in the end. Superb start for the tournament hosts, who have been heavily favoured to end their World Cup hoodoo this time around.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 1, England vs South Africa at the Oval in London, Preview: A team in his image. Bold, fearless, instinctive.

Highlights, England vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full cricket score: England win opener by 104 runs

England captain Eoin Morgan and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Reuters

The captain has done more than most to transform England from no-hopers at the last World Cup to the most exciting team going into the 2019 edition.

After enduring humiliating lessons from a group-stage exit four years ago, Morgan set about pushing England to plan for and win this World Cup, conveniently being staged on home grounds across the next six weeks and four days. The resurgence has been incredible.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be without one of its best fast bowlers. Dale Steyn's old right shoulder injury flared in April in the Indian Premier League and he was not ready in time for the start of the World Cup. He was picked in the squad in the expectation he will recover, and South Africa believe he will be fit to play its third game on 5 June against India.

The South Africa battery will still be impressive. There are Kagiso Rabada, who was over a back injury he sustained on 1 May, Lungi Ngidi, coming back from a side strain, Andile Phehlukwayo, and the retiring-but-menacing leg-spinner, Imran Tahir.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de KockImran TahirDavid MillerJP DuminyLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramChris MorrisAndile PhehlukwayoTabraiz ShamsiDale SteynDwaine PretpriusRassie van der DussenHashim Amla.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: May 30, 2019

Tags : #Cricket World Cup #Cricket World Cup 2019 #cricket World Cup schedule #England #England cricket team #England vs South Africa #Eoin Morgan #Faf du Plessis #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019​ #ICC World Cup 2019 #South Africa #South Africa Cricket Team #World Cup #World Cup 2019 #World Cup 2019 England #World Cup 2019 South Africa

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

