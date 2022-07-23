Highlights, England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI in Manchester: Hosts register big win to level series 1-1

Toss report: South Africa will have their eyes on a series-clinching win when they take on England in the second one-day international in Manchester on Friday.

South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to field, with Dwaine Pretorius replacing fellow all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in the Proteas' only change to their XI. England, on the other hand, made three changes to their XI, one of which was forced with Phil Salt replacing the now-retired Ben Stokes.

The Proteas are 1-0 up in the series after a convincing 62-run victory in the series opener in Durham, which was also talismanic all-rounder Stokes' 105th and final ODI appearance.

Stokes, the new England Test skipper, was dismissed for 5 in his farewell ODI as England were bundled out for 271 after being set a challenging 334 to win.

The second game of the series got off to a delayed start with incessant rains at Manchester postponing the toss by nearly four hours, with the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium under covers for most part of the day.

The umpires however, conducted an inspection at 4 pm local time after the showers stopped. The coin toss was then scheduled to take place 25 minutes later, with the match reduced to 29-overs-a-side starting at 4.45 pm local time.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

