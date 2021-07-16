Highlights, England vs Pakistan1st T20I at Trent Bridge, Full cricket score: Azam's 85 seals visitors' victory

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st T20I preview: After being clean swept in the three-match ODI series by a new-look England side, Pakistan will aim for favourable results in the three-match T20I series, beginning on Friday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

The game’s shortest format is quite significant, with both sides looking to fine tune their gameplay and decide on their likely XIs ahead of the T20I World Cup later this year.

England, the world’s top ranked side, are yet again expected to pose a stiff challenge for Pakistan.

The visitors will bank on the likes of Babar Azam, who struck a century in the final ODI, and Mohammad Rizwan with the bat. The focus will also be on debutant and middle –order batsman Azam Khan, the son of Moin Khan.

Eoin Morgan and Co will take on the field as favourites. Lewis Gregory, Jake Ball, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson might have a chance to prove their mettle in the shortest format, following their performances in the ODIs.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Banton

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman