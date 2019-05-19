Toss Report: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the fifth and final one-day international at Headingley on Sunday.
File image of Eoin Morgan. Reuters
England, in their final match before the World Cup hosts and favourites announce their 15-man squad for the showpiece tournament, made four changes to the side that beat Pakistan by three wickets in their series-clinching win in the fourth ODI at Trent Bridge on Friday.
Morgan returned after serving a one-game ban for a slow over-rate with back-up batsman and leg-spinner Joe Denly missing out.
Jason Roy, fresh from a century at Trent Bridge made while his baby daughter was suffering with illness, was left out with fellow opener Jonny Bairstow returning on his Yorkshire home ground.
Meanwhile England also made changes to their fast-bowling line-up, with Chris Woakes and David Willy returning in place of Mark Wood — who has played just one game this series — and Jofra Archer.
Pakistan, looking for their first victory in a series where they are currently 3-0 behind, made two changes to their side.
Abid Ali came in for opener Imam-ul-Haq, who suffered a painful blow while batting at Trent Bridge and Shaheen Shah Afridi replaced fellow fast bowler Junaid Khan.
Teams:
England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
Toss Report: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the fifth and final one-day international at Headingley on Sunday.
File image of Eoin Morgan. Reuters
England, in their final match before the World Cup hosts and favourites announce their 15-man squad for the showpiece tournament, made four changes to the side that beat Pakistan by three wickets in their series-clinching win in the fourth ODI at Trent Bridge on Friday.
Morgan returned after serving a one-game ban for a slow over-rate with back-up batsman and leg-spinner Joe Denly missing out.
Jason Roy, fresh from a century at Trent Bridge made while his baby daughter was suffering with illness, was left out with fellow opener Jonny Bairstow returning on his Yorkshire home ground.
Meanwhile England also made changes to their fast-bowling line-up, with Chris Woakes and David Willy returning in place of Mark Wood — who has played just one game this series — and Jofra Archer.
Pakistan, looking for their first victory in a series where they are currently 3-0 behind, made two changes to their side.
Abid Ali came in for opener Imam-ul-Haq, who suffered a painful blow while batting at Trent Bridge and Shaheen Shah Afridi replaced fellow fast bowler Junaid Khan.
Teams:
England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
Updated Date:
May 19, 2019 22:59:16 IST
Also See
England vs Pakistan: Ben Stokes' rescue act following Jason Roy's ton helps hosts clinch three-wicket victory
England vs Pakistan: Jos Buttler's stunning 50-ball century powers Eoin Morgan's men to thrilling 12-run victory in second ODI
England vs Pakistan, Highlights, fourth ODI at Nottingham, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch series 3-0