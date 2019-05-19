First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 5th ODI May 19, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
AFG in IRE | 1st ODI May 19, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 72 runs
AFG in IRE May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
SL in SCO May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, England vs Pakistan, 5th ODI in Headingley, Full cricket score: England win by 54 runs

Follow ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard of the fifth ODI in the series between England and Pakistan being played in Headingley

FirstCricket Staff, May 19, 2019 16:04:30 IST

England beat Pakistan by 54 runs

351/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
7.02
Fours
34
Sixes
9
Extras
13
297/10
Overs
46.5
R/R
6.39
Fours
29
Sixes
5
Extras
6

Toss Report: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the fifth and final one-day international at Headingley on Sunday.

File image of Eoin Morgan. Reuters

File image of Eoin Morgan. Reuters

England, in their final match before the World Cup hosts and favourites announce their 15-man squad for the showpiece tournament, made four changes to the side that beat Pakistan by three wickets in their series-clinching win in the fourth ODI at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Morgan returned after serving a one-game ban for a slow over-rate with back-up batsman and leg-spinner Joe Denly missing out.

Jason Roy, fresh from a century at Trent Bridge made while his baby daughter was suffering with illness, was left out with fellow opener Jonny Bairstow returning on his Yorkshire home ground.

Meanwhile England also made changes to their fast-bowling line-up, with Chris Woakes and David Willy returning in place of Mark Wood — who has played just one game this series — and Jofra Archer.

Pakistan, looking for their first victory in a series where they are currently 3-0 behind, made two changes to their side.

Abid Ali came in for opener Imam-ul-Haq, who suffered a painful blow while batting at Trent Bridge and Shaheen Shah Afridi replaced fellow fast bowler Junaid Khan.

Teams:

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 22:59:16 IST

Tags : Abid Ali, Adil Rashid, Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Chris Woakes, Cricket, David WIlley, England Cricket Team, England Vs Pakistan, England Vs Pakistan Live, Eoin Morgan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Imad Wasim, James Vince, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Live Score, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Stokes, Tom Curran

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all