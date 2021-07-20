Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Pakistan At Old Trafford, Manchester, 20 July, 2021

20 July, 2021
Starts 23:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Pakistan

Pakistan

154/6 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
England

England

155/7 (19.4 ov)

England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets

Pakistan England
154/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.7 155/7 (19.4 ov) - R/R 7.88

Match Ended

England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets

David Willey - 0

Chris Jordan - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chris Jordan not out 4 2 0 0
David Willey not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Hasan Ali 3.4 0 28 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 151/7 (19.2)

4 (4) R/R: 12

Eoin Morgan (C) 21(12) S.R (175)

c Shadab Khan b Hasan Ali

Highlights, England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 3 wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 21st, 2021
  • 8:21:48 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd T20I report: England's spinners proved too much for Pakistan to handle in the second Twenty20 on Sunday with a 45-run win for the hosts levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

England captain Eoin Morgan during the first T20I against Pakistan. AP

England captain Eoin Morgan during the first T20I against Pakistan. AP

Having broken with tradition by including Adil Rashid (2-30) and Matt Parkinson (1-25) as twin leg-spinners at Headingley, England saw the pair seize control of the match with a defining spell that slammed the breaks on Pakistan’s chase.

Between them, the duo allowed just 55 runs and took three wickets from eight controlled overs, backed up by Moeen Ali’s off-breaks which accounted for another two batters.

The tourists were eventually stranded on 155-9, well short of England’s 200 all out in 19.5 overs, after Pakistan won the toss and chose to field.

Jos Buttler played a defining hand in England's innings, top-scoring with 59 after returning as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan. His 39-ball innings included seven fours and two sixes.

The first T20 international in Leeds had started with an action-packed first over, Jason Roy smashing Imad Wasim for six and four before spiraling a catch to short third man.

Mohammad Hasnain took key wickets for Pakistan — including the dismissal of Buttler, who drilled straight to mid-off, and that of Mooen (36 off 16) — but he was expensive and finished with figures of 3-51 off four overs. The runs conceded included Buttler scooping Hasnain over his shoulder for an outrageous six.

The chase started steadily, Babar Azam (22 off 16) and Mohammad Rizwan (37 off 29) chipping off 50 with controlled flashes of aggression. Babar, as always, was the prize wicket and it was Saqib Mahmood who claimed it. Dragging back his length and taking pace off after being hit over the top, he saw an attempted drive plug to mid-off.

Shadab Khan hit an undefeated 22-ball 36.

The third T20 is on Tuesday at Manchester.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: July 21, 2021 08:21:48 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

England vs Pakistan: Saqib Mahmood stars with ball as hosts claim emphatic nine-wicket win
First Cricket News

England vs Pakistan: Saqib Mahmood stars with ball as hosts claim emphatic nine-wicket win

Player of the Match Mahmood took an ODI best 4/42 as Pakistan were skittled out for just 141 with more than 14 overs left to bat.

England vs Pakistan: James Vince's ton outshines Babar Azam's as hosts win 3rd ODI by three wickets and sweep series
First Cricket News

England vs Pakistan: James Vince's ton outshines Babar Azam's as hosts win 3rd ODI by three wickets and sweep series

Set a challenging 332 to win 50-over world champions England, without most of their first-choice players because of a pre-series Covid outbreak, were faltering at 165-5.

England vs Pakistan: Jos Buttler top-scores with 59 as hosts win to level T20I series
First Cricket News

England vs Pakistan: Jos Buttler top-scores with 59 as hosts win to level T20I series

Jos Buttler, returning to the side as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, top-scored with 59 in England's 200.