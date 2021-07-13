Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Pakistan At Edgbaston, Birmingham, 13 July, 2021

13 July, 2021
Starts 17:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Pakistan

Pakistan

331/9 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
England

England

332/7 (48.0 ov)

England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets

Pakistan England
331/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.62 332/7 (48.0 ov) - R/R 6.92

Craig Overton - 16

Brydon Carse - 12

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Craig Overton not out 18 15 1 0
Brydon Carse not out 12 11 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shaheen Afridi 10 0 78 0
Haris Rauf 9 0 65 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 303/7 (44.1)

29 (29) R/R: 7.56

Craig Overton 16(12)
Brydon Carse 12(11)

Lewis Gregory 77(69) S.R (111.59)

c Shadab Khan b Haris Rauf

Highlights, England vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI in Birmingham, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch series

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 14th, 2021
  • 7:37:36 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field in the third one-day international against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Tuesday as the hosts eyed a series clean sweep.

Despite having to select an entirely new squad after a Covid-outbreak within the England camp ruled out all those originally chosen for this three-match campaign, the 50-over world champions followed up a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the 1st ODI at Cardiff with a convincing 52-run victory at Lord's on Saturday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam with his English counterpart Ben Stokes during the toss in the third ODI in Birmingham. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

Pakistan were also unchanged for this day/night match.

Teams

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wkt), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: July 14, 2021 07:37:36 IST

