Highlights, England vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI in Birmingham, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch series

|Pakistan
|England
|331/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.62
|332/7 (48.0 ov) - R/R 6.92
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Craig Overton
|not out
|18
|15
|1
|0
|Brydon Carse
|not out
|12
|11
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Shaheen Afridi
|10
|0
|78
|0
|Haris Rauf
|9
|0
|65
|4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 303/7 (44.1)
|
29 (29) R/R: 7.56
Craig Overton 16(12)
Brydon Carse 12(11)
|
Lewis Gregory 77(69) S.R (111.59)
c Shadab Khan b Haris Rauf
Toss report: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field in the third one-day international against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Tuesday as the hosts eyed a series clean sweep.
Despite having to select an entirely new squad after a Covid-outbreak within the England camp ruled out all those originally chosen for this three-match campaign, the 50-over world champions followed up a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the 1st ODI at Cardiff with a convincing 52-run victory at Lord's on Saturday.
Pakistan were also unchanged for this day/night match.
Teams
England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wkt), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
With inputs from AFP
