Highlights, England vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Lord's, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 52 runs, seal series

Preview, 2nd ODI: Pakistan aim to bounce back against England in the 2nd ODI at Lord's, London after beinf thrashed by England's C team two days before.

Less than 24 hours after training together for the first time, an emergency England side made light of chaotic circumstances to thrash Pakistan in the first game by nine wickets on Thursday.

With 16 first-choice players in isolation following a COVID-19 outbreak, and a handful of others out injured, a shadow squad was scrambled to contest the three-match series and responded with a magnificent effort.

Seamer Saqib Mahmood seized the unexpected opportunity 10 months since his last international appearance, taking two wickets in the first over of the day and finishing with career-best figures of 4-42 as Pakistan crumbled to 141 all out in 36 overs.

A slender chase was devoured with unerring ease, test regular Zak Crawley posting 58 not out in his first white-ball innings for England and Dawid Malan effortlessly compiling an unbeaten 68 as they needed less than 22 overs of the allocated 50.

While English will look to seal the series in London, Pakistanis will need to put on a better show if they want to make it 1-1 today. The fact that this is a third-string team from England, losing to them will thrash their ego even more. Babar Azam and Co will be under pressure to deliver the goods against a spirit England team led by Ben Stokes.

Squads:

England: Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes(c), John Simpson(w), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Danny Briggs, David Payne, Jake Ball, Ben Duckett, Tom Helm, Daniel Lawrence, Will Jacks

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Agha Salman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain