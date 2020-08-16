Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (test)

England Vs Pakistan At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 August, 2020

13 August, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
Pakistan

236/10 (91.2 ov)

2nd Test
England

7/1 (5.0 ov)

Pakistan England
236/10 (91.2 ov) - R/R 2.58 7/1 (5.0 ov) - R/R 1.40

Stumps

England trail by 229 runs with 9 wickets remaining

Zak Crawley - 5

Dom Sibley - 2

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dom Sibley Batting 2 12 0 0
Zak Crawley Batting 5 14 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shaheen Afridi 3 1 5 1
Mohammad Abbas 2 1 2 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/1 (0.4)

7 (7) R/R: 1.61

Zak Crawley 5(14)
Dom Sibley 2(12)

Rory Burns 0(4) S.R (0)

c Asad Shafiq b Shaheen Afridi

Highlights, England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test, Day 4 Cricket Match at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 7/1 at stumps as rain plays havoc again

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 16th, 2020
  • 20:35:57 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 report: Rain prevented any ball being bowled on the third day of the second cricket test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

More bad weather is forecast Sunday. With only two days left, the match is heading for a likely draw.

Pakistan had ended day two on 223-9 in its first innings with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and Naseem Shah 1 not out.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both taken three wickets. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have one victim apiece, with the other wicket being a run out.

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali and his England counterpart Joe Root at the toss. AP

England leads the three-match series 1-0.

With overs lost to bad light in the test, the idea of using pink balls when artificial light takes over has been suggested, with former England captain Michael Vaughan offering cautious support for the idea.

England batsman Zak Crawley said “it’s an entertainment business and we’re playing for the fans back home” but also warned of potential danger.

“It’s a difficult one. If someone cops one (gets hit) on the head because they didn’t see the ball in the field or a batsman cops one on the arm and misses the rest of the series, that’s life-changing differences in their career or their lives."

With inputs from AP

