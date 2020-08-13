Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (test)

England Vs Pakistan At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 August, 2020

13 August, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
126/5 (45.4 ov)

2nd Test
Yet To Bat

126/5 (45.4 ov) - R/R 2.76

Stumps

Babar Azam - 2

Mohammad Rizwan (W) - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Babar Azam Batting 25 51 1 0
Mohammad Rizwan (W) Batting 4 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Stuart Broad 13 4 31 1
Chris Woakes 7.4 1 26 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 120/5 (43.5)

6 (6) R/R: 3.27

Babar Azam 2(6)

Fawad Alam 0(4) S.R (0)

lbw b Chris Woakes

Highlights, England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Visitors reach 126/5 at stumps

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 13th, 2020
  • 23:55:49 IST

Preview: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the second Test at a muggy Southampton on Thursday.

Paceman Jofra Archer was dropped by England, with Sam Curran chosen ahead of Mark Wood as the replacement in a selection that gives more length to the batting department.

In England's other change, batsman Zak Crawley replaced all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has returned to New Zealand for family reasons and will also miss the third Test.

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali and his England counterpart Joe Root at the toss. AP

Pakistan's only change saw Fawad Alam come in — for his first Test appearance for 11 years — as an extra batsman at the expense of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who was utilised for only 11.3 overs across the two innings in the three-wicket loss in Manchester last week.

Lineups:

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: August 13, 2020 23:55:49 IST

