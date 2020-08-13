Highlights, England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Visitors reach 126/5 at stumps

|Pakistan
|England
|126/5 (45.4 ov) - R/R 2.76
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Babar Azam
|Batting
|25
|51
|1
|0
|Mohammad Rizwan (W)
|Batting
|4
|5
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Stuart Broad
|13
|4
|31
|1
|Chris Woakes
|7.4
|1
|26
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 120/5 (43.5)
|
6 (6) R/R: 3.27
Babar Azam 2(6)
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 4(5)
|
Fawad Alam 0(4) S.R (0)
lbw b Chris Woakes
Preview: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the second Test at a muggy Southampton on Thursday.
Paceman Jofra Archer was dropped by England, with Sam Curran chosen ahead of Mark Wood as the replacement in a selection that gives more length to the batting department.
In England's other change, batsman Zak Crawley replaced all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has returned to New Zealand for family reasons and will also miss the third Test.
Pakistan's only change saw Fawad Alam come in — for his first Test appearance for 11 years — as an extra batsman at the expense of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who was utilised for only 11.3 overs across the two innings in the three-wicket loss in Manchester last week.
Lineups:
England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.
With inputs from AP
Left-hander Masood's first-innings knock of 156 had helped Pakistan take a 107-run first innings lead, while all-rounder Woakes' 84 helped England chase down the 277-run target.
England's Test series against Pakistan will be just as congested as the West Indies one: Three tests in 21 days, not much time for a breather, keeping the players mentally fresh will be crucial for both sides.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), however, did not specify the exact reasons for Stokes' pullout.