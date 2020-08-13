Highlights, England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Visitors reach 126/5 at stumps

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the second Test at a muggy Southampton on Thursday.

Paceman Jofra Archer was dropped by England, with Sam Curran chosen ahead of Mark Wood as the replacement in a selection that gives more length to the batting department.

In England's other change, batsman Zak Crawley replaced all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has returned to New Zealand for family reasons and will also miss the third Test.

Pakistan's only change saw Fawad Alam come in — for his first Test appearance for 11 years — as an extra batsman at the expense of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who was utilised for only 11.3 overs across the two innings in the three-wicket loss in Manchester last week.

Lineups:

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

With inputs from AP