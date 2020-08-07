Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs Pakistan At Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 August, 2020

Stumps
Pakistan

326/10 (109.3 ov)

137/8 (44.0 ov)

1st Test
England

219/10 (70.3 ov)

137/8 (44.0 ov) - R/R 3.11

Stumps

Pakistan lead by 244 runs with 2 wickets remaining

Yasir Shah - 0

Mohammad Abbas - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Yasir Shah Batting 12 15 2 0
Mohammad Abbas Batting 0 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dom Bess 12 2 40 1
Ben Stokes 4 1 11 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 137/8 (43.3)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Yasir Shah 0(0)

Shaheen Afridi 2(11) S.R (18.18)

c Rory Burns b Ben Stokes

Highlights, England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test, Day 3 Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Visitors reach 137/8 at stumps

  • FirstCricket Staff
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: England suffered a dramatic top-order collapse that saw Ben Stokes out for a duck after Shan Masood's brilliant century established a strong position for Pakistan in the first Test at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The hosts were 92-4 at stumps on the second day, after slumping to 12-3, in reply to Pakistan's first innings 326 that featured opener Masood's Test-best 156.

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates the wicket of Ben Stokes. AP

Ollie Pope defied Pakistan to remain unbeaten on 46 with his partner Jos Buttler on 15. But England were still 234 runs behind with no more specialist batsmen left.

It took towering left-armer Shaheen Afridi just four balls to have Rory Burns lbw before Mohammad Abbas struck twice in quick succession.

Dom Sibley was plumb lbw before the accurate Abbas bowled Stokes, standing well out of his ground, with a superb ball that clipped the top of off-stump.

With inputs from AFP

