Highlights, England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test, Day 3 Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Visitors reach 137/8 at stumps

|Pakistan
|England
|326/10 (109.3 ov) - R/R 2.97
|219/10 (70.3 ov) - R/R 3.10
|137/8 (44.0 ov) - R/R 3.11
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Yasir Shah
|Batting
|12
|15
|2
|0
|Mohammad Abbas
|Batting
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Dom Bess
|12
|2
|40
|1
|Ben Stokes
|4
|1
|11
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 137/8 (43.3)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Yasir Shah 0(0)
Mohammad Abbas 0(3)
|
Shaheen Afridi 2(11) S.R (18.18)
c Rory Burns b Ben Stokes
Day 2 report: England suffered a dramatic top-order collapse that saw Ben Stokes out for a duck after Shan Masood's brilliant century established a strong position for Pakistan in the first Test at Old Trafford on Thursday.
The hosts were 92-4 at stumps on the second day, after slumping to 12-3, in reply to Pakistan's first innings 326 that featured opener Masood's Test-best 156.
Ollie Pope defied Pakistan to remain unbeaten on 46 with his partner Jos Buttler on 15. But England were still 234 runs behind with no more specialist batsmen left.
It took towering left-armer Shaheen Afridi just four balls to have Rory Burns lbw before Mohammad Abbas struck twice in quick succession.
Dom Sibley was plumb lbw before the accurate Abbas bowled Stokes, standing well out of his ground, with a superb ball that clipped the top of off-stump.
Masood reached 156 after almost eight hours at the crease to lift the tourists to 326, and the bowlers then tore through England's top order.
According to latest rankings, Azhar, presently 27th among batsmen, will be hoping to regain the form that lifted him to a career-best sixth in December 2016, while Babar will be hoping to progress from a career-best aggregate of 800 rating points.
England's Test series against Pakistan will be just as congested as the West Indies one: Three tests in 21 days, not much time for a breather, keeping the players mentally fresh will be crucial for both sides.