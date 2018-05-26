First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
IPL | Eliminator May 23, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 3 at Lord's, Full Cricket Score: Buttler, Bess' fifties power hosts' comeback

Catch all the live updates of the third day of the first Test between England and Pakistan.

FirstCricket Staff, May 26, 2018

184/10
Overs
58.2
R/R
3.16
Fours
29
Sixes
1
Extras
9
363/9
Overs
114.3
R/R
3.18
Fours
47
Sixes
1
Extras
16
235/6
Overs
78.0
R/R
3.01
Fours
26
Sixes
0
Extras
15
Mohammad Amir 17 3 35 2

Day 2 Report: Pakistan strengthened its grip on the first Test against England on Friday by reaching 350-8 to take a 166-run lead after the second day at Lord's.

Babar Azam was the top scorer with 68 before retiring hurt after being struck on the arm by a rising delivery by Ben Stokes, while Azhar Ali (50), Asad Shafiq (59) and Shadab Khan (52) also made half-centuries on a day when England dropped five catches.

Mohammad Amir (19) and Mohammad Abbas (0) were there at the close, and it wasn't clear if Babar would be returning to bat on Saturday for the final wicket.

England's Joe Root and Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed pose with England vs Pakistan Test series trophy. Reuters

England's Joe Root and Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed pose with England vs Pakistan Test series trophy. Reuters

James Anderson (3-82) and Stokes (3-73) were the pick of the bowlers as England toiled for a second straight day at the home of cricket.

"Good two days, we will enjoy them," Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said, "but the reality is we've got plenty to do."

After England collapsed to 184 all out soon after tea on Thursday, Pakistan resumed on 50-1 and resisted for an hour before losing two wickets — Haris Sohail (39) and Azhar — in the morning session to reach 136-3 at lunch.

Pakistan was limited to 91 in the afternoon session with Stokes removing Sarfraz Ahmed (9), who top-edged a hook to Mark Wood on the deep square leg boundary, and Shafiq, who edged to slip.

Babar struck 10 fours before going off injured after tea, leaving England to attack Pakistan's tail. Still, Faheem Ashraf (37) and Amir have managed to add crucial runs to allow the tourists to take charge.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: May 26, 2018

Tags : #Babar Azam #Cricket #England #England Vs Pakistan #England Vs Pakistan 2018 #Joe Root #Live Cricket Score #Live Score #Pakistan #Sarfraz Ahmed #Shadab Khan #Test Cricket

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all