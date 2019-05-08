First Cricket
Highlights, England vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Full Cricket Score: Rain plays spoilsport as match called off after 19 overs

Check out the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the first ODI between England and Pakistan being plated at Kennington Oval in London

FirstCricket Staff, May 08, 2019 17:25:08 IST

Match Abandoned

80/2
Overs
19.0
R/R
4.21
Fours
10
Sixes
0
Extras
5

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Preview: After suffering defeat in first T20I by seven wickets, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co would aim to start the one-day series on a positive note at Kennington Oval in London. One of the key factors in the loss was the batting display, where apart from Babar Azam (60) and Haris Sohail (50), none of the batsmen were able to post a big score on the board, resulting in visitors being restricted to 173/6 at the end of the twenty overs. England chased down the target in 19.2 overs with seven wickets remaining.

England captain Eoin Morgan and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. AFP

England captain Eoin Morgan and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. AFP

But Pakistan now return to Kennington Oval, a ground which changed fortunes for them at 2017 Champions Trophy. This is the same ground where they beat India in the finals by 180 runs, to lift the trophy. History is a great motivator and the heroics of that day will surely lift their spirits.

Pakistan had an average year in 50-over cricket in 2018, losing 12 of the 23 matches but the uncertainty in their game is what makes them dangerous and not the past record. They can be a dull team one day and  a dangerous unit the next day. These five matches is their last attempt at fine tuning the team balance before the World Cup and they would be giving their all for sure.

 

