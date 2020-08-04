Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs Ireland LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Ireland At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 04 August, 2020

04 August, 2020
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England

England

328/10 (49.5 ov)

3rd ODI
Ireland

Ireland

329/3 (49.5 ov)

Ireland beat England by 7 wickets

England Ireland
328/10 (49.5 ov) - R/R 6.58 329/3 (49.5 ov) - R/R 6.60

Match Ended

Ireland beat England by 7 wickets

Harry Tector - 24

Kevin O'Brien - 21

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Harry Tector not out 29 26 3 0
Kevin O'Brien not out 21 15 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
David Willey 10 1 70 1
Saqib Mahmood 9.5 0 58 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 279/3 (44.3)

50 (50) R/R: 8.82

Harry Tector 24(19)
Kevin O'Brien 21(15)

Andy Balbirnie (C) 113(112) S.R (100.89)

c Sam Billings b Adil Rashid

Highlights, England vs Ireland 2020, 3rd ODI Cricket Match at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Visitors chase down 329-run target for famous win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 5th, 2020
  • 8:09:23 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the third one-day international at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

Ireland batted first in the two previous ODIs on the same ground and failed to make big enough totals. England won the series.

File image of Andy Balbirnie and Eoin Morgan, captain of Ireland and England respectively. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket

File image of Andy Balbirnie and Eoin Morgan, captain of Ireland and England respectively. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket

The third and last ODI is still meaningful in that Ireland has yet to beat England in England, and can pick up World Cup Super League points.

England showed its seriousness by making only one change, with bowling allrounder Tom Curran back for the injured Reece Topley.

Ireland also made one change, with all-rounder Mark Adair in for Simi Singh.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: August 05, 2020 08:09:23 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ireland raise white-ball visibility concerns against light coloured seats at Ageas Bowl
First Cricket News

Ireland raise white-ball visibility concerns against light coloured seats at Ageas Bowl

Ireland have voiced concerns over the visibility of the white-ball against the backdrop of empty cream-coloured seats at the Ageas Bowl Stadium ahead of their three-match ODI series against England.

England vs Ireland: Sam Billings should be an automatic selection in hosts' top six, says Monty Panesar
First Cricket News

England vs Ireland: Sam Billings should be an automatic selection in hosts' top six, says Monty Panesar

Billings has scored unbeaten 67 and 46 in the first two ODIs against Ireland after being drafted into the team following a back injury to Joe Denly.

England vs Ireland: After helping hosts win first ODI, rejuvenated David Willey says his best is still to come
First Cricket News

England vs Ireland: After helping hosts win first ODI, rejuvenated David Willey says his best is still to come

Willey said, 'Circumstances have given me this opportunity. I didn't get a look in over the winter, I missed out there. The extended break has been really good for me.'