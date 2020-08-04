Highlights, England vs Ireland 2020, 3rd ODI Cricket Match at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Visitors chase down 329-run target for famous win

|England
|Ireland
|328/10 (49.5 ov) - R/R 6.58
|329/3 (49.5 ov) - R/R 6.60
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Harry Tector
|not out
|29
|26
|3
|0
|Kevin O'Brien
|not out
|21
|15
|1
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|David Willey
|10
|1
|70
|1
|Saqib Mahmood
|9.5
|0
|58
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 279/3 (44.3)
|
50 (50) R/R: 8.82
Harry Tector 24(19)
Kevin O'Brien 21(15)
|
Andy Balbirnie (C) 113(112) S.R (100.89)
c Sam Billings b Adil Rashid
Preview: Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the third one-day international at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.
Ireland batted first in the two previous ODIs on the same ground and failed to make big enough totals. England won the series.
The third and last ODI is still meaningful in that Ireland has yet to beat England in England, and can pick up World Cup Super League points.
England showed its seriousness by making only one change, with bowling allrounder Tom Curran back for the injured Reece Topley.
Ireland also made one change, with all-rounder Mark Adair in for Simi Singh.
Teams:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little.
With inputs from AP
Ireland have voiced concerns over the visibility of the white-ball against the backdrop of empty cream-coloured seats at the Ageas Bowl Stadium ahead of their three-match ODI series against England.
Billings has scored unbeaten 67 and 46 in the first two ODIs against Ireland after being drafted into the team following a back injury to Joe Denly.
Willey said, 'Circumstances have given me this opportunity. I didn't get a look in over the winter, I missed out there. The extended break has been really good for me.'