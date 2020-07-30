Highlights, England vs Ireland 2020, 1st ODI Cricket Match at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Hosts cruise to six-wicket win

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and live commentary

Preview: England won the toss and opted to field in the first ODI against Ireland, with the series marking the return of white-ball cricket after the three-month shutdown of the sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To maintain bio-security precautions, England is operating separate test and ODI teams, so World Cup winners Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler were not available after playing in the test series win over the West Indies.

After the three Test matches against the West Indies, in which Joe Root's men overcame the defeat in the first Test at Southampton to win the next two and lift the Wisden Trophy, England host Ireland in a three-match one-day international series with the matches being the first limited-overs international fixtures to take place after the coronavirus lockdown. All matches will take place at Southampton's Ageas Bowl, which is also scheduled to host matches during Pakistan's tour of England.

Ireland, on the other hand, haven't had much success in the year so far. While tying the three-match T20I series against the West Indies in the Caribbean can be seen as something of a positive, they suffered a 3-0 hiding in the one-dayers in the same tour, as well as a 2-0 loss against Afghanistan in a limited-overs series played in Greater Noida, India.

England's squad still featured eight World Cup winners, including captain Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince and Adil Rashid.

Morgan said Joe Denly was injured in training on Wednesday and unavailable.

The pandemic has cost Ireland fixtures against Zimbabwe, New Zealand and Pakistan. Its first international of the year featured debuts for middle-order batsman Harry Tector and bowling allrounder Curtis Campher.

Lineups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

