Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs Ireland LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Ireland At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 30 July, 2020

30 July, 2020
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Ireland

Ireland

172/10 (44.4 ov)

1st ODI
England

England

174/4 (27.5 ov)

England beat Ireland by 6 wickets

Ireland England
172/10 (44.4 ov) - R/R 3.85 174/4 (27.5 ov) - R/R 6.25

Match Ended

England beat Ireland by 6 wickets

Eoin Morgan - 36

Sam Billings - 57

This Over
2
1
0
0
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sam Billings not out 67 54 11 0
Eoin Morgan (C) not out 36 40 4 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Simi Singh 3.5 0 23 0
Gareth Delany 2 0 12 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 78/4 (13.4)

96 (96) R/R: 6.77

Eoin Morgan 36(40)
Sam Billings 57(45)

Tom Banton 11(24) S.R (45.83)

c Lorcan Tucker b Curtis Campher

Highlights, England vs Ireland 2020, 1st ODI Cricket Match at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Hosts cruise to six-wicket win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 31st, 2020
  • 0:10:10 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and live commentary

Preview: England won the toss and opted to field in the first ODI against Ireland, with the series marking the return of white-ball cricket after the three-month shutdown of the sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To maintain bio-security precautions, England is operating separate test and ODI teams, so World Cup winners Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler were not available after playing in the test series win over the West Indies.

After the three Test matches against the West Indies, in which Joe Root's men overcame the defeat in the first Test at Southampton to win the next two and lift the Wisden Trophy, England host Ireland in a three-match one-day international series with the matches being the first limited-overs international fixtures to take place after the coronavirus lockdown. All matches will take place at Southampton's Ageas Bowl, which is also scheduled to host matches during Pakistan's tour of England.

Players take the knee at the start of the first ODI between England and Ireland at Southampton. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket

Players take the knee at the start of the first ODI between England and Ireland at Southampton. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket

Ireland, on the other hand, haven't had much success in the year so far. While tying the three-match T20I series against the West Indies in the Caribbean can be seen as something of a positive, they suffered a 3-0 hiding in the one-dayers in the same tour, as well as a 2-0 loss against Afghanistan in a limited-overs series played in Greater Noida, India.

England's squad still featured eight World Cup winners, including captain Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince and Adil Rashid.

Morgan said Joe Denly was injured in training on Wednesday and unavailable.

The pandemic has cost Ireland fixtures against Zimbabwe, New Zealand and Pakistan. Its first international of the year featured debuts for middle-order batsman Harry Tector and bowling allrounder Curtis Campher.

Lineups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: July 31, 2020 00:10:10 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Peter Handscomb hurt after omission from Australia's limited-overs squad, eyes spot in 2023 World Cup
First Cricket News

Peter Handscomb hurt after omission from Australia's limited-overs squad, eyes spot in 2023 World Cup

Peter Handscomb was earlier this month left out of Australia’s preliminary 26-man squad for their provisional white ball tour of England in September.

England's James Vince hopes to make an impression during ODI series against Ireland
First Cricket News

England's James Vince hopes to make an impression during ODI series against Ireland

Vince has not been able to make an impact in the 13 ODIs that he has played so far, scoring at an average of 24.09 with just one fifty.

Ben Stokes is in a league of his own, no cricketer in world is even close to him, says Gautam Gambhir
First Cricket News

Ben Stokes is in a league of his own, no cricketer in world is even close to him, says Gautam Gambhir

Nobody in world cricket is even close to England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is in his own league, reckons former India opener Gautam Gambhir.