First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in ENG | 4th ODI Jun 21, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 6 wickets
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 6 Jun 20, 2018
NED Vs SCO
Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, England vs Australia, 4th ODI at Chester-le-Street: Hosts win by six wickets

Catch the live score and updates from the 4th ODI match between England and Australia taking place at the Chester-le-Street

FirstCricket Staff, June 21, 2018

England beat Australia by 6 wickets

310/8
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.2
Fours
24
Sixes
7
Extras
7
314/4
Overs
44.4
R/R
7.07
Fours
38
Sixes
4
Extras
4

Preview: Australia were handed a reality check as they suffered their biggest one-day international defeat when they lost to England at Trent Bridge, said coach Justin Langer, who added that his young side were learning the hard way.

Australia's Tim Paine and England's Eoin Morgan pose with the trophy. Reuters

Australia's Tim Paine and England's Eoin Morgan pose with the trophy. Reuters

Justin Langeramassed 481 runs as they thrashed Australia by 242 to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The latest defeat means Australia have now lost their last four ODI series and have dropped to sixth in the rankings but Langer said they can only improve from here.

“It’s no fluke that they (England) are number one in the world. I’ve never seen anything like that,” the 47-year-old former Australia batsman told reporters.

“Hopefully, our young guys can learn from it. It doesn’t get harder than that... their top three are brutal.”

Langer said it was not the right time to make wholesale changes but he was open to the idea of off-spinner Nathan Lyon getting his first match on the tour.

“I don’t like to chop and change; you’ve got to build something,” he said.

“You’re not going to learn anything in the changing rooms. Nathan Lyon has played a lot of international cricket - he might play at some point.”

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018

Tags : #Australia Cricket Team #Cricket #England Cricket Team #England Vs Australia #Justin Langer #Nathan Lyon

Also See

I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all