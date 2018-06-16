Highlights, England vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Cardiff: Hosts win by 38 runs to lead 2-0 in five-match series
Catch the live score and updates from the 2nd of the five-match ODI series between England and Australia
FirstCricket Staff,
June 16, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 38 runs
- Afghanistan in India, Only Test, 2018 IND Vs AFG India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5446
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3400
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
England beat Australia by 38 runs
Toggle between tabs for LIVE score and ball-by-ball updates
Toss report: England lost captain Eoin Morgan shortly before the toss in the second one-day international against Australia in Cardiff on Saturday as the Middlesex batsman was ruled out with a back spasm.
England's stand-in captain Jos Buttler and Australaia captain Tim Paine. AP
Morgan's place in the side was taken by Sam Billings, with wicket-keeper Jos Buttler captaining the team as the 2019 World Cup hosts were forced into a late reshuffle after their three-wicket victory in the first of this five-match series at The Oval on Wednesday.
Australia captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paine won the toss and opted to field in overcast conditions that promised to assist swing bowlers.
The world champions also made changes, with fast bowler Billy Stanlake ruled out with a left big toe injury.
Fellow quick Jhye Richardson, playing his second ODI, replaced Stanlake.
Meanwhile Australia opted to play an extra batsman in D'Arcy Short, who was making his ODI debut after appearing in five Twenty20 internationals, with medium-pacer Michael Neser left out.
Regular opener Aaron Finch was listed down the order, with Short set to open alongside Travis Head.
England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia: Travis Head, D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Tim Paine (capt/wkt), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Alex Wharf (ENG)
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jun 17, 2018
Also See
Highlights, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at London, Full cricket score: Hosts win by three wickets
England vs Australia: Tim Paine-led visitors look to begin new era on positive note against arch-rivals
England vs Australia: Eoin Morgan confident that team can learn from Scotland defeat ahead of ODI series