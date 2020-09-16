Highlights, England vs Australia 2020, 3rd ODI Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Aussies clinch series with 3-wicket win

|England
|Australia
|302/7 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.04
|305/7 (49.4 ov) - R/R 6.14
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Pat Cummins
|not out
|4
|5
|0
|0
|Mitchell Starc
|not out
|11
|3
|1
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jofra Archer
|9
|0
|60
|1
|Adil Rashid
|7.4
|0
|68
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 293/7 (49)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
|
Alex Carey (W) 106(114) S.R (92.98)
c Mark Wood b Jofra Archer
3rd ODI Toss report: Steve Smith was again missing for Australia for the deciding match of its one-day international series against England, which won the toss and chose to bat first at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Smith has not fully recovered after being hit on the head from a throwdown in the nets before the first match of the series.
Australia captain Aaron Finch said Smith had a hit in the nets on Tuesday but “just did not pull up well.”
“He was a bit groggy,” Finch said.
Australia selected an unchanged team, while paceman Mark Wood came in for Sam Curran in England's only change.
The series is tied at 1-1.
It is Australia's final match of its white-ball tour, with the team having already lost the Twenty20 series 2-1. England is looking to finish its international summer — during which all of its games have been played without fans — unbeaten in all formats against the West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia.
Teams:
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
With inputs from AP
Billings made an impressive 118 against a top-class attack during England's 19-run defeat by Australia in the first ODI on Friday.
Wood was dropped after the first Test against the West Indies in early July, didn’t play in the rest of that three-match series, and also failed to earn a recall for any of England’s three Tests against Pakistan last month.
England, set a modest target of 158 after a fine performance by their attack, saw opener Buttler end the match in style with seven balls to spare when he drove leg-spinner Adam Zampa for a huge straight six.