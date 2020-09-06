Highlights, England vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I Cricket Match at Southampton, Full cricket score: Hosts seal series with a game to spare

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Second T20I preview: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat in the second Twenty20 international against England at Southampton on Sunday.

Both sides were unchanged from Friday's opening fixture at the Ageas Bowl when England beat Australia by just two runs in a last-ball thriller.

Australia, the world's top-ranked T20 side, were cruising to a victory target of 163 at 124-1 but lost four wickets for nine runs in 14 deliveries as England fought back to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.

Before play it was announced the England team had been fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in Friday's thrilling match.

The punishment was imposed by International Cricket Council match referee Chris Broad, the former England batsman.

England were ruled to have been one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Eoin Morgan, the England captain, pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The series concludes at Southampton on Tuesday.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (wkt), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wkt), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

With inputs from AFP