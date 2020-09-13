Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Australia At Old Trafford, Manchester, 13 September, 2020

13 September, 2020
Starts 17:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England

England

231/9 (50.0 ov)

2nd ODI
Australia

Australia

207/10 (48.4 ov)

England beat Australia by 24 runs

England Australia
231/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 0.0 207/10 (48.4 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match Ended

England beat Australia by 24 runs

Josh Hazlewood - 7

Alex Carey (W) - 22

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Josh Hazlewood not out 7 10 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Adil Rashid 9.4 0 67 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 207/10 (48.4)

31 (31) R/R: 6.41

Alex Carey (W) 36(41) S.R (87.8)

st Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid

Highlights, England vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI Cricket Match at Manchester, Full cricket score: Hosts level series with 24-run win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 14th, 2020
  • 8:10:04 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd ODI Toss report: England won the toss and opted to bat first first in the second one-day international against Australia in Manchester on Sunday.

Australia captain Aaron Finch with his English counterpart Eoin Morgan. AP

Australia captain Aaron Finch with his English counterpart Eoin Morgan. AP

Australia will look to wrap up a series victory after beating England in the first ODI on Friday when the touring side put up 294 after first faltering to 123-5.

In response, England struggled despite the heroics of Sam Billings, who crushed a memorable maiden international hundred, and fell well short in reaching just 275-9 in 50 overs.

The home side will also attempt to avoid its first ODI home series defeat since 2015.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: September 14, 2020 08:10:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

England vs Australia: Jos Buttler to miss final T20I to spend time with family, likely to return for ODIs
First Cricket News

England vs Australia: Jos Buttler to miss final T20I to spend time with family, likely to return for ODIs

Having featured in all six Test matches during the English summer before rejoining the white-ball side for the ongoing series, Buttler has been inside the team bubble for the past 10 weeks.

England vs Australia: Sam Billings hopeful of making up for lost time after registering maiden ODI ton
First Cricket News

England vs Australia: Sam Billings hopeful of making up for lost time after registering maiden ODI ton

Billings made an impressive 118 against a top-class attack during England's 19-run defeat by Australia in the first ODI on Friday.

England vs Australia: Frustrated Mark Wood aims to send message to Australia in upcoming limited-overs series
First Cricket News

England vs Australia: Frustrated Mark Wood aims to send message to Australia in upcoming limited-overs series

Wood was dropped after the first Test against the West Indies in early July, didn’t play in the rest of that three-match series, and also failed to earn a recall for any of England’s three Tests against Pakistan last month.