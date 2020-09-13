Highlights, England vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI Cricket Match at Manchester, Full cricket score: Hosts level series with 24-run win

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd ODI Toss report: England won the toss and opted to bat first first in the second one-day international against Australia in Manchester on Sunday.

Australia will look to wrap up a series victory after beating England in the first ODI on Friday when the touring side put up 294 after first faltering to 123-5.

In response, England struggled despite the heroics of Sam Billings, who crushed a memorable maiden international hundred, and fell well short in reaching just 275-9 in 50 overs.

The home side will also attempt to avoid its first ODI home series defeat since 2015.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

With inputs from AP