Highlights, England vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI Cricket Match at Manchester, Full cricket score: Hosts level series with 24-run win

2nd ODI Toss report: England won the toss and opted to bat first first in the second one-day international against Australia in Manchester on Sunday.
Australia will look to wrap up a series victory after beating England in the first ODI on Friday when the touring side put up 294 after first faltering to 123-5.
In response, England struggled despite the heroics of Sam Billings, who crushed a memorable maiden international hundred, and fell well short in reaching just 275-9 in 50 overs.
The home side will also attempt to avoid its first ODI home series defeat since 2015.
Teams:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Having featured in all six Test matches during the English summer before rejoining the white-ball side for the ongoing series, Buttler has been inside the team bubble for the past 10 weeks.
Billings made an impressive 118 against a top-class attack during England's 19-run defeat by Australia in the first ODI on Friday.
Wood was dropped after the first Test against the West Indies in early July, didn’t play in the rest of that three-match series, and also failed to earn a recall for any of England’s three Tests against Pakistan last month.