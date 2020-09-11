Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Australia At Old Trafford, Manchester, 11 September, 2020

11 September, 2020
Starts 17:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

294/9 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
England

England

275/9 (50.0 ov)

Australia beat England by 19 runs

Australia England
294/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 0.0 275/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match Ended

Australia beat England by 19 runs

Sam Billings - 31

Jofra Archer - 8

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jofra Archer not out 8 10 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 10 0 74 1
Mitchell Marsh 5 1 29 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 275/9 (50)

41 (41) R/R: 7.68

Sam Billings 31(22)
Jofra Archer 8(10)

Sam Billings 118(110) S.R (107.27)

c David Warner b Mitchell Marsh

Highlights, England vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 19 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 12th, 2020
  • 8:20:44 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday as star batsman Steve Smith was absent for the tourists.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said Smith had suffered a head knock batting in the nets, with a team spokesman saying the injury had been cause by a throw-down from a member of the coaching staff.

This was the first time the teams had met in the 50-over format since eventual champions England beat Australia by eight wickets in a World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston last year.

England's team featured nine survivors from that victory.

Only all-rounder Ben Stokes, absent on compassionate leave while he spends time with his ill father in New Zealand, and fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who hasn't played international cricket since the World Cup final, are missing.

Australia captain Aaron Finch with his English counterpart Eoin Morgan. AP

Australia captain Aaron Finch with his English counterpart Eoin Morgan. AP

Their places were taken by batsman Sam Billings and off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali.

World Cup-winning captain Morgan was passed fit after a dislocated finger meant he missed Australia's five-wicket win in the third Twenty20 international at Southampton on Tuesday -- although England still won a three-match series 2-1. Jos Buttler also returned after missing the last match to spend time with his family.

Test skipper Joe Root returned for his first white-ball international of the season

It was also a first ODI appearance for fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, as well as wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler, since England's Super Over win against New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord's.

For Australia, seven of the side that lost the World Cup semi-final were in their side, with Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa in for Smith, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon.

This is the first of a three-match ODI series that marks the end of England's home international season, with all 18 scheduled fixtures set to be played, albeit behind closed doors, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), David Millns (ENG)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: September 12, 2020 08:20:44 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

England vs Australia: We are still searching for best ODI formula, says visiting captain Aaron Finch
First Cricket News

England vs Australia: We are still searching for best ODI formula, says visiting captain Aaron Finch

Finch, Australia's white-ball captain, said his team had made progress in ODI cricket in recent years but there was still room for improvement.

England vs Australia: Longer run in team could see Marcus Stoinis evolve into finisher like MS Dhoni, says Pat Cummins
First Cricket News

England vs Australia: Longer run in team could see Marcus Stoinis evolve into finisher like MS Dhoni, says Pat Cummins

Stoinis' unbeaten 23 off 18 balls was not enough as Australia slipped from 124-2 to 148-6 to lose the opening T20I against hosts England by two runs on Friday.

England vs Australia: Jos Buttler to miss final T20I to spend time with family, likely to return for ODIs
First Cricket News

England vs Australia: Jos Buttler to miss final T20I to spend time with family, likely to return for ODIs

Having featured in all six Test matches during the English summer before rejoining the white-ball side for the ongoing series, Buttler has been inside the team bubble for the past 10 weeks.