First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 2 Jun 13, 2018
NED Vs IRE
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
PAK in SCO | 2nd T20I Jun 13, 2018
SCO Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs
SAW in ENG Jun 15, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
SAW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at London, Full cricket score: Hosts win by three wickets

Catch the live score and updates from the 1st of the five-match ODI series between England and Australia

FirstCricket Staff, June 13, 2018

England beat Australia by 3 wickets

214/10
Overs
47.0
R/R
4.55
Fours
17
Sixes
4
Extras
4
218/7
Overs
44.0
R/R
4.95
Fours
32
Sixes
1
Extras
2

Click here for the scorecard

Toggle between tabs for LIVE score and ball-by-ball updates

Preview: Australia captain Tim Paine says his players will shake hands with their England rivals before Wednesday's clash at The Oval as the tourists aim to heal the wounds of their recent ball-tampering scandal.

Paine is on a charm offensive following the revelations of Australian cheating on their tour of South Africa in March.

Ahead of Australia's one-day international meeting with England, their first competitive match since the scandal-ridden tour, Paine asked Eoin Morgan if the teams could have a pre-match handshake on the field.

File image of England skipper Eoin Morgan, Australia captain Tim Paine. AFP

File image of England skipper Eoin Morgan, Australia captain Tim Paine. AFP

England one-day captain Morgan has agreed to the request, but only for the opening game of the five-match series.

"They don't have to do it but it's something we want to bring in at the start of a series, not before every game," Paine said on Tuesday.

Australia skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned for a year over the ball-tampering incident in the third Test against South Africa, paving the way for Paine to take over the captaincy.

Cameron Bancroft, who doctored a ball with sandpaper during South Africa's win in Cape Town, was also banned for nine months by Cricket Australia.

Australia head coach Darren Lehmann lost his job after the shocking incident that rocked the sport.

Morgan confirmed England will agree to Australia's request, with the hosts ready to help advance a positive view of the game after such a torrid period.

"I'm absolutely happy with that, it doesn't bother me," Morgan said.

"They are trying to turn around the image of the game in their country, and we're all for that.

"We want cricket to be as popular as ever."

Australia know they must build bridges across the cricketing world in order to repair reputations and trust.

New Australia coach Justin Langer has vowed his team will respect the line between banter and abuse in the series against England.

Australian values 

Former captain Adam Gilchrist has insisted it would be "business as usual" for Australia on the sledging front as soon as they come under pressure.

But Paine concedes Australia must prove they are reformed characters.

"I can't talk about it any more to be honest, we've talked about what's acceptable from our team and what people are saying from outside our team doesn't really matter," Paine said.

"Internally we know what's right and what's wrong, and that's what counts.

"Again we've spoken about this a lot in the last few months; we are aware that words are just words. We'll be judged solely on our actions going forward.

"It's now about living our actions, we've spoken about internally about our values as a team and how we want to be perceived by the Australian public and by the cricket public in general.

"Words are words, come Wednesday, it's time for us to act on those words and show it by actions."

Maintaining the theme of a new era of harmony between old rivals notorious for their bitter battles on the field, Morgan insisted England wouldn't use the ball tampering as an excuse to bait the Australians.

Asked if England would use the incident in sledging, Morgan said, "No. If you look at it in that, it probably could be ammunition.

"We play our cricket pretty hard, positively, aggressively, so we'll continue to do that.

"Every time we've played against Australia, the side we've come up against has played hard, tough cricket, so we'll expect that as well."

Jos Buttler will return to an England team still recovering from Sunday's shock six-run defeat to Scotland.

Morgan said his players must learn from that embarrassing result in Edinburgh when they face Australia.

"It's no good losing the lesson and the game, you've got to take something from it," he added.

Paine expects a strong response from England, saying: "I'm sure they'll come back better for what happened in Scotland.

"We know we're going to have to be at our absolute best."

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018

Tags : #Adam Gilchrist #Ball-Tampering Scandal #Cricket Live Scorecard #England Vs Australia 2018 #Eoin Morgan #Justin Langer #Live Scorecard #Live Scorecard And Updates #Tim Paine

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5292 123
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3130 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all