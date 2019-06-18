-
upcomingNZSA
venueEdgbaston, BirminghamJun 19th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingAUSBAN
venueTrent Bridge, NottinghamJun 20th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingENGSL
venueHeadingley, LeedsJun 21st, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
resultsENG397/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 7.94AFG247/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.94England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs
-
resultsWI321/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.42BAN322/3 (41.3 ovr) R/R: 7.80Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
resultsIND336/5 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.72PAK212/6 (40.0 ovr) R/R: 5.30India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsAFG125/10 (34.1 ovr) R/R: 3.67SA131/1 (28.4 ovr) R/R: 4.61South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets (D/L method)
Live Updates
Highlights, England vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Full Cricket Score: Eoin Morgan's men clinch 150-run victory
Date: Tuesday, 18 June, 2019 23:07 IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Match Ended
England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs
England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs
This over 50.0
- 0
- 0
- 1(1LB)
- 0(W)
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 3 (10)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
- 0 (0)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 41 (9)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 52 (10)
- M X 1
- W X 3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
0 ( 0.2 ) R/R: 0
Ikram Ali Khil 0(2)
Dawlat Zadran 0(0)
|
247/8 (49.4 over)
Rashid Khan 8 (13) SR: S.R (61.54)
c Jonny Bairstow b Jofra Archer
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 24 Match Result England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs
Highlights
-
22:43 (IST)
After 50 overs,Afghanistan 247/8 ( Ikram Ali Khil (W) 3 , Dawlat Zadran 0)
ENGLAND WIN BY 150 RUNS. They go to top of the points table.
Afghanistan batted all the overs, which is a moral victory for them. It was the day of batters as Morgan, Root, Bairstow had fun in the middle. Then Shahidi and Asghar gave a little to cheer to the Afghan fans in the middle. It was never a contest from the start, to be honest.
-
22:42 (IST)
OUT! And Bairstow catches another one. He was waiting for it. Rashid heaved it blindly, top edge went to Bairstow at deep cover and he took it safely, turned to the crowd behind as they cheered for him. A smile on his face. He has dropped a couple of catches and taken a couple now. Rashid Khan c Bairstow b Jofra Archer 8(13)
-
22:26 (IST)
OUT! Wood rattles the stumps. Najib slogs without watching the ball, made room and exposed the stumps, Wood saw the opportunity and castled the timber. Najibullah b Mark Wood 15(13)
-
22:22 (IST)
OUT! Oh and the star of Afghan's batting line-up today departs for 76. Tried to be cheeky against Archer, shuffled across and exposed his stumps, Archer hit the middle and leg stumps to dismiss him. 100 was not possible for the brave man. Shahidi b Jofra Archer 76(100)
-
22:06 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Nabi. Flight from Rashid, conventional leg spin, Nabi swung the bat hard, could not connect and the ball went high up in the air, came down to Stokes at long on who took a good catch with a reverse cup. Nabi c Stokes b Adil Rashid 9(7)
-
21:57 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Asghar Afghan. Perfect leg-spinner wicket. Ball turning away from Afghan fro middle-off stump line and takes the edge off the bat, goes to left of first slip where Root takes a safe catch. Asghar Afghan c Root b Adil Rashid 44(48)
-
21:24 (IST)
After 33 overs,Afghanistan 153/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 45 , Asghar Afghan 22)
Wait, what was told in that short injury break to Shahidi and Asghar or did the batsmen took the blow on the helmet seriously and on their egos because since then they have been just hitting sixes and fours. Wow. Afghanistan showing their spirit. Afghanistan need 245 runs. 150 up for them.
-
21:08 (IST)
Shahidi is down on ground. Wood's nasty bouncer hit him right on the back of the head. Helmet was there but the impact was so hard that it would have hurt him. 1 minute later, he rises up and crowd applauds.
-
20:48 (IST)
OUT! This is unbelievable but hey, this is also cricket, right. All the good deliveries from Rashid played well by Rahmat. He gets a gift, a full-toss and he hits it straight to Bairstow at cow corner region. He falls four short of a fifty. Rahmat c Bairstow b Adil Rashid 46(74)
-
20:40 (IST)
After 23 overs,Afghanistan 100/2 ( Rahmat Shah 44 , Hashmatullah Shahidi 16)
And Moeen continues. 100 comes up for Afghanistan in the 23rd over. Afghanistan fans clap, not in huge excitement though. Some wave the country's flags. Just 2 off the over. England being made to work hard for the two points. Required run-rate is over 11 now.
-
19:56 (IST)
OUT! JOS BUTTLER, you beauty! Wood bounces out Naib, ball rising from back of the length at 147 kph, the Afghanistan captain could not control the pull, ended up top-edging it to short fine leg, Buttler covered the distance from the keeper's position to short fine leg and dived to take a stunning catch. Second wicket for England. Naib c Buttler b Mark Wood 37(28)
-
19:48 (IST)
After 10 overs,Afghanistan 48/1 ( Gulbadin Naib (C) 36 , Rahmat Shah 10)
Archer comes racing in, spitting fire with the ball. Trying to bounce out the batters. Just 4 off the over. This is a good start by Afghanistan, when not considering the fact that they are chasing 398. End of first powerplay. Afghanistan 48/1.
-
19:10 (IST)
OUT! JOFRA Archer is up and running, good length, coming in to Noor Ali, he swings the bat, bottom edge and he chops it on to the stump. First wicket gone. Afghanistan's misery continues. Noor Ali b Jofra Archer 0(7)
-
18:35 (IST)
After 50 overs,England 397/6 ( Moeen Ali 31 , Chris Woakes 1)
England stroke 397/6 at the end of 50 overs. This is England's highest score in World Cup. This match is done and dusted to be honest. Morgan came in and changed the game on its head. England had the start and all he needed was to start hitting from the word go, he did that. Moeen Ali finished it well. Bairstow, Root played good knocks. Against Archer and Co, this Afghanistan batting line-up don't stand a chance. We will meet after 30 minutes to see how they fare.
-
18:28 (IST)
OUT! Yorker by Zadran, right on the base of the leg stump, as Stokes shuffled to the off stump region, coming into a position to whack the ball over mid-wicket, failed to connect but the ball hit the timber. Stokes goes for 2 off 6. Stokes b Dawlat Zadran 2(6)
-
18:19 (IST)
OUT! Wickets continue to fall, another slower one coming handy for Afghanistan. Buttler could not spot it, he was looking to go after the bowler, attempted a pull but ended up giving a easy catch to the mid-off fielder. Buttler c Mohammad Nabi b Dawlat Zadran (2)
-
18:15 (IST)
OUT! That's it. Morgan breaks the record for most number of sixes in the format and departs. Slower one again from Naib and Morgan went after him, but ended up hitting it directly to the long-off fielder. Morgan c Rahmat b Naib 148(71)
-
18:12 (IST)
OUT! We had almost forgotten that wicket also falls in a cricket match. The slower one from Naib got better of Root, who could not bring power into his shot and hit is right in the hands of fielder at long-on. He has gone for 88. Root c Rahmat b Naib 88(82)
-
17:58 (IST)
After 44 overs,England 302/2 ( Joe Root 76 , Eoin Morgan (C) 104)
300 up for England in the 44th over. Root hits one four and after that struggles to connect. Thanks to that, Afghanistan finally manage to give away just one boundary in the over.
-
17:54 (IST)
After 43 overs,England 293/2 ( Joe Root 70 , Eoin Morgan (C) 101)
HUNDRED for England captain and what a knock already this is from him. A World Cup hundred. Back spasm is a thing of past. He is hitting sixes and fours and has made Root look a guest at the crease. We better say less about Afghanistan's bowling today.
-
16:57 (IST)
OUT! Wait, this is a bizarre dismissal for Bairstow. Three consecutive dots and then came this delivery, which sort of stopped after pitching but he continued with the shot, presenting the full face of the bat and hit it directly to Naib who grabbed it perfectly in his follow through. He is gone for 90. Bairstow c and b Naib 90(99)
-
16:23 (IST)
After 20 overs,England 106/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 52 , Joe Root 26)
Naib continues. 100 up for England. Fifty up for Bairstow. England placed well here and Rashid Khan needs to now deliver, pick up a wicket and bring the Afghans back into the game.
-
15:40 (IST)
After 10 overs,England 46/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 17 , Joe Root 1)
Short ball from Zadran again and Vince tried to pull, ball took the under edge and almost ran past the keeper, but new man in behind the stumps dived on his right quickly to save a certain four. Don't think Shahzad would have been able to collect that. Two balls later, Zadran's dream comes true, he pitches it short and manages to produce the leading edge off Vince's bat and eventually removes him. Root joins Bairtstow and has been welcomed by a short ball. Given as wide by umpire. Root off the mark on the next ball. End of first powerplay. England 46/1.
-
15:36 (IST)
OUT! Vince is gone and Zadran has struck. Short ball, directed at Vince's right shoulder, was not so threatening but the right-handed batsman could not deal with it well and ended up giving a catch to short fine leg fielder. James Vince c Mujeeb b Dawlat Zadran 26(31)
-
14:39 (IST)
Afghanistan XI: Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran
-
14:38 (IST)
England XI: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
-
14:33 (IST)
Toss News: England have won the toss and they have opted to bat first.
That's brings us to the end of the match. Tired fingers really, courtesy of a man called Eoin Morgan, who hit 17 sixes himself and there were plenty more hit after that. Credit to Afghanistan for showing the fight and playing out 50 overs.
We meet you tomorrow again with New Zealand taking on South Africa at Edgbaston. Remember what happened when the two sides met last in a World Cup? Do you remember what happened when South Africa last played in a World Cup encounter at Edgbaston? Well, think hard. On that note, we say you good bye and good night. Don't forget to come tomorrow again at 3 pm IST.
Morgan, England captain: Next two or three games are crucial for us. We don't want to slack off. Intensity can still be there. We spilled some catches and it can happen. You cannot fault the guys.
Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib: Obviously how they played after 30 overs was very special. Credit goes to Morgan. It was one of the best innings I have ever seen. The pitch was different so we chose Mujeeb and he did really well. Unfortunately, Rashid didn't deliver today. We did a lot of good things in the field but we dropped one chance of Morgan. We work hard in every department but we still have a lot of work to do. It was a big target. The message to the boys was to play their natural game and bat for 50 overs.
Eoin Morgan, Man of the Match for 71-ball 148
Morgan: Fantastic day for us. The wicket was very good. Afghanistan bowled well with both bat and ball at the start. Good day all around. Did not think I could produce an innings like that. It makes it more special when I compete with youngsters in the side. It was a special day. It started off as a tough game. With their spinners, it is a completely different challenge.
Pitch invaders ahoy... Afghan fans happy with their team playing out 50 overs. Small victories for their cricket team, you wonder. Even so, England have done what they set out to do. Full points, healthier run-rate and sending out a message that they mean business, even without Jason Roy. Afghanistan play India next - that isn't going to be easy either.
After 50 overs,Afghanistan 247/8 ( Ikram Ali Khil (W) 3 , Dawlat Zadran 0)
ENGLAND WIN BY 150 RUNS. They go to top of the points table.
Afghanistan batted all the overs, which is a moral victory for them. It was the day of batters as Morgan, Root, Bairstow had fun in the middle. Then Shahidi and Asghar gave a little to cheer to the Afghan fans in the middle. It was never a contest from the start, to be honest.
OUT! And Bairstow catches another one. He was waiting for it. Rashid heaved it blindly, top edge went to Bairstow at deep cover and he took it safely, turned to the crowd behind as they cheered for him. A smile on his face. He has dropped a couple of catches and taken a couple now. Rashid Khan c Bairstow b Jofra Archer 8(13)
After 49 overs,Afghanistan 246/7 ( Rashid Khan 8 , Ikram Ali Khil (W) 3)
Mark Wood was very good today. Finishes with figures of 2/40. A round of applause for him as he takes his cap from umpire and walks to his fielding position. Last over to go.
FOUR! Rashid clears the front leg, smashes it to mid-off where a misfield means he will get four straight down the ground.
After 48 overs,Afghanistan 239/7 ( Rashid Khan 2 , Ikram Ali Khil (W) 2)
Archer using variations to good effect. Bouncing out the batsman on one occasion and then using slower one to great effect. Rashid has been trying to get out but he is unlucky on that front. Seems like Afghanistan will play the full 50 overs.
After 47 overs,Afghanistan 235/7 ( Rashid Khan 0 , Ikram Ali Khil (W) 1)
A single line of thought does not travel across the Afghanistan batting line-up for sure. Till Asghar came to bat, they were looking to play the full overs. Asghar and Shahidi began playing shots and then they continued to play risky shots and lost wickets. Rashid in 47th over, slogging blindly.
Afghanistan have lost four wickets for 36 runs in this last stage of the game. Only point of interest left now is if they can play out 50 overs, which they have been trying to do since the beginning of this innings. Three wickets. 21 balls (at the time of writing). Intriguing stuff, if one could say so.
OUT! Wood rattles the stumps. Najib slogs without watching the ball, made room and exposed the stumps, Wood saw the opportunity and castled the timber. Najibullah b Mark Wood 15(13)
After 46 overs,Afghanistan 234/6 ( Najibullah Zadran 15 , Rashid Khan 0)
Archer comes back on. And we see a knuckle ball from the new England pacer. Such a young age and he has so many deliveries up his sleeve. Shahidi smashes him for four on the fourth ball and then Archer returns to clean him up. Shahidi scored 76 off 100. The dream comes to an end for him. Now Afghanistan inching closer to the big loss.
OUT! Oh and the star of Afghan's batting line-up today departs for 76. Tried to be cheeky against Archer, shuffled across and exposed his stumps, Archer hit the middle and leg stumps to dismiss him. 100 was not possible for the brave man. Shahidi b Jofra Archer 76(100)
FOUR! Afghan fans will cherish this. Shahid gets a fuller length delivey and he nails it straight down the ground for four runs.
After 45 overs,Afghanistan 227/5 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 71 , Najibullah Zadran 13)
Shahidi moves into 90s. And now this match is all about him and the potential 100 within his reach. Five off the over. Afghanistan need 171 runs in 30 balls. Shahidi needs 29 for his 100.
After 44 overs,Afghanistan 222/5 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 69 , Najibullah Zadran 10)
Now another way to get a little excited about this match is to see if Shahidi can get a hundred here. He is playing his shots. 36 balls remaining and he needs 31 runs. Would be a great day for him even if his team ends up as the losing side. Afghanistan need 176 runs in 36 balls
SIX! Shahidi is living his dream, short ball, he was expecting it and he pulled Woakes away for a big six over deep mid-wicket. 33rd of this match.
After 43 overs,Afghanistan 212/5 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 67 , Najibullah Zadran 2)
Nabi has gone. He was just looking to hit every ball out of the park. The idea should have been to spend some time there and get some match practice. Najibullah Zadran joins Shahidi in the middle and he starts his innings with a reverse sweep. Next ball he tries it again bt misses it completely. England appeal for catch behind the stumps. Umpire turns it down. Morgan goes upstairs but decision is not overturned. Afghanistan need 186 runs in 42 balls.
OUT! That's the end of Nabi. Flight from Rashid, conventional leg spin, Nabi swung the bat hard, could not connect and the ball went high up in the air, came down to Stokes at long on who took a good catch with a reverse cup. Nabi c Stokes b Adil Rashid 9(7)
After 42 overs,Afghanistan 208/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 66 , Mohammad Nabi 8)
Shahidi is somehow still there, managing to place the ball right in front of the fielders. This time it just bounced ahead of Wood at mid-off. Afghanistan need 190 runs in 48 balls.
After 41 overs,Afghanistan 204/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 64 , Mohammad Nabi 6)
Rashid has taken the second wicket and he is clearly the better Rashid today already. Afghan's effort has been curtailed. He made 44 off 48. Nabi comes in to bat, starts off with a six. Afghanistan need 194 runs in 54 balls.
SIX! First ball faced by Nabi. He slog sweeps the first ball for a six over the deep mid-wicket boundary
OUT! That's the end of Asghar Afghan. Perfect leg-spinner wicket. Ball turning away from Afghan fro middle-off stump line and takes the edge off the bat, goes to left of first slip where Root takes a safe catch. Asghar Afghan c Root b Adil Rashid 44(48)
After 40 overs,Afghanistan 196/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 63 , Asghar Afghan 43)
Woakes continues. Clearly, Morgan wants to try his best bowlers to get the wickets. Woakes tries a slower one upfront. Beat Shahidi all ends with that. Four short of 200 Afghanistan. The final powerplay will begin from next over. Afghanistan need 202 runs in 60 balls.
After 39 overs,Afghanistan 194/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 62 , Asghar Afghan 42)
Morgan may try Root here if his back is fine. He does not come with great reputation as a spinner and Afghanistan batters may try to go after them. Less pace means more power needed to play big shots. For now Afghan and Shahidi having no trouble. Afghanistan need 204 runs in 66 balls.
After 38 overs,Afghanistan 188/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 57 , Asghar Afghan 41)
Alright, so Morgan brings his another pacer into the attack, Chris Woakes. Afghan approaching a fine fifty as well. Afghanistan need 210. Just 3 off the over.
After 37 overs,Afghanistan 185/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 56 , Asghar Afghan 39)
Afghanistan continues to have fun. No other way to describe this stint by Shahidi and Asghar. Their effort is showing England that any better side than them can make a match out of it on this batting track, creating doubts about his team's bowling in Morgan's mind. Afghanistan need 213 runs in 78 balls.
FOUR! Terrific, Asghar sweeps and sweeps well, the ball races away to square leg boundary where Woakes attempts to stop it but the ball manages to touch the ropes.
Fifty for Shahidi and that's been a gutsy knock. The cheer that reverberated around the ground at that celebration reminded me of the India-Pakistan game here on Sunday. More than that, it represents the fight in this Afghanistan team. For quite a while during the English innings, that fight seemed extinguished. He is fighting for his team now, albeit there is little chance of a miraculous chase here.
After 36 overs,Afghanistan 180/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 56 , Asghar Afghan 34)
Morgan and England's frustration coming to the fore now. Morgan is still at short leg, Archer bowling bouncer, Shahidi clearing his front leg on one occasion to hit it to leg side. The ball was too high and was called wide. Archer bowled another one at Shahidi's hips and he guided it for four, adding more to the frustration. Afghanistan need 218 runs in 84 balls.
FOUR! On the hips, the ball was rising but Shahidi used it to glance it down the leg side for four runs
After 35 overs,Afghanistan 172/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 52 , Asghar Afghan 31)
A stumping chance of Asghar, umpires goes up tairs. The camera shows Asghar softly punching Shahidi's chest as the stumping is being checked as if he is telling Shahidi to keep doing what he is doing and not be perturbed. Shahidi completes a fifty. Second half-century in the tournament. Afghanistan need 226 runs in 90 balls.
FOUR! Fullish in length, Shahidi sweeps and sweeps well. Gets a boundary at square leg region and reaches a fifty. A WORLD CUP FIFTY.
After 34 overs,Afghanistan 160/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 45 , Asghar Afghan 29)
This might still not be any contest but we can sense battle of egos here. Morgan brings Archer back. Afghan still not holding back, heaves him away for four runs and then again attempts a pull shot. He is batting as if he is giving an answer for that short ball to Shahidi, his younger teammate. Afghanistan need 238 runs in 96 balls.
DROPPED! Jonny Bairstow has spilled another one. Top-edge off Asghar's bat flies to fine leg, Bairstow comes running in, could have caught it but at the end moment the ball spilled out.
FOUR! Four more, boy o boy! Asghar, gets a short ball and he pulls it to deep mid-wicket boundary for four runs.
After 33 overs,Afghanistan 153/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 45 , Asghar Afghan 22)
Wait, what was told in that short injury break to Shahidi and Asghar or did the batsmen took the blow on the helmet seriously and on their egos because since then they have been just hitting sixes and fours. Wow. Afghanistan showing their spirit. Afghanistan need 245 runs. 150 up for them.
SIX! Here comes one more, Shahidi dances out this time and hammers one over the long off region for a six
SIX! Bring it on, says Afghanistan. Flight from Rashid, Asghar, the veteran, dances out and hits it over cow corner for a maximum.
After 32 overs,Afghanistan 140/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 39 , Asghar Afghan 15)
Alright, there is drama out in the middle suddenly. Mind games now from Morgan as Wood continues, Morgan has placed himself at short leg with helmet on. Wood tries to bounce him out but Shahidi shows courage and flicks the rising ball off his hips for four runs. Penultimate ball against banged short and Shahidi heaved, the top-edg went for a six. He dealt the attack from England aggressively. Afghanistan need 258 runs.
SIX! And now Shahidi goes down town. Bouncer again and Shahidi heaves it to leg side for a maximum
FOUR! Wood runs in, aims rib cage of Shahidi, could get it rise up to the hip only, and Shahidi flicked it off his hip for four runs to fine leg.
After 31 overs,Afghanistan 126/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 26 , Asghar Afghan 14)
Rashid continues. Shahidi won't mind facing a spinner after what happened in the last over. He has batted well so far and Afghanistan need him to carry on. If they play out all the overs, it will be a some sort of victory for the new entrants. Afghanistan need 272 runs.
Well, well, he continues. This is a surprise. Change of helmets and on we go. I thought the MCC had brought stringent rulings against concussion. Or, maybe he passed the test. Still surprising and more so that Wood dug in another short one first up. Intense!
Scary moment there. Hashmatullah Shahidi hit on the back of head by a Mark Wood bouncer. Took his eyes off the ball and it rammed straight into him. Not much he could have done there. Lots of concern but it's good to see him back on the feet. He could go off for concussion. Checks are pretty stringent now. Hashim Amla had to go off, albeit he came back to bat which was a questionable decision. There is no way Shahidi is continuing here. I will be surprised if he does.
England vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: ENGLAND WIN BY 150 RUNS. They go to top of the points table. Afghanistan batted all the overs, which is a moral victory for them. It was the day of batters as Morgan, Root, Bairstow had fun in the middle. Then Shahidi and Asghar gave a little to cheer to the Afghan fans in the middle. It was never a contest from the start, to be honest.
Struck by a series of injury setbacks, England will look to get the combination right when they take on the low-ranked but spirited Afghanistan in their bid get closer to a semi-final berth, in Manchester on Tuesday.
The hosts are struggling with fitness issues, the latest being captain Eoin Morgan having to leave the field with a back spasm during the game against the West Indies.
Opening batsman Jason Roy was also forced off the field during the same match due to a tight hamstring.
Skipper Morgan insisted there is no need to hit the panic button just yet.
"It is sore. I have had back spasms before and it normally takes a few days to settle down. It is unclear, we will know more in the next 24 hours. You normally get a good indication the following day," Morgan said after the victory against West Indies.
"Jason had a tight hamstring and will go for a scan. I think when any two players go down it is a bit of a worry but it is not panic stations yet."
In case Morgan isn't fully fit, vice-captain Jos Buttler is likely to lead the team which boasts of a strong bench strength that includes the likes of Tom Curran and Moeen Ali.
After suffering a shock loss to Pakistan, England have got their act together, excelling in all three departments and the hosts will want to continue riding on the winning momentum.
On the other hand, Afghanistan will be eager to post their first win in the ongoing 50-over showpiece.
Playing in their second World Cup, bottom-placed Afghanistan lost all four of their matches till now to South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand respectively.
Full Squads:
England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Afghanistan Team Players: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
With Agency inputs
Updated Date: