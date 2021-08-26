Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India At Headingley, Leeds, 25 August, 2021

25 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
78/10 (40.4 ov)

3rd Test
423/8 (129.0 ov)

Live Blog
Stumps

England lead by 345 runs

Craig Overton - 5

Ollie Robinson - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Craig Overton Batting 24 31 4 0
Ollie Robinson Batting 0 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ishant Sharma 22 0 92 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 418/8 (127.1)

5 (5) R/R: 2.72

Sam Curran 15(30) S.R (50)

c sub Mayank Agarwal b Mohammed Siraj
Highlights, ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Hosts reach 423/8 at stumps, stretch lead to 345

23:08 (IST)

Burns, Hameed, Malan, Root, all joined in to make Indians work very, very hard for wickets. They made runs in abundance as well. Root, the best of them all, a century for him, third in the series. He just goes on and on and on and there are still some innings to go in this series.

India on back foot. They are behind 345 runs and the lead may only swell tomorrow. They have to bat out of their skins to save this Test. There are still three days to go in this match. 

We will meet again tomorrow at 2.30 pm IST. Don't forget to join us in our coverage of the third Test. 

Thanks for joining in today. Good bye for now. 

23:06 (IST)

Still a few optimistic fans out there despite everything that's happened so far

23:03 (IST)

After 129 overs,England 423/8 ( Craig Overton 24 , Ollie Robinson 0)

STUMPS, Day 2!

Ishant finishes the last over, got hit for a boundary. LBW appeal on the last ball but a clear inside edge on to the pads. India reviewed and lost it. 

Was a tough, tough day for Ishant and India. Siraj, Shami, Bumrah and Jadeja still got wickets but Ishant went wicketless. 

England go back a happy side with a lead of 345 runs, placed at 423/8. India have bowled 129 overs. Those are tired Indian legs. They need rest.  

22:59 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short and wide from Ishant and Overton cuts it away for four runs through cover point

22:58 (IST)

After 128 overs,England 418/8 (Craig Overton 19, Robinson 0)

Siraj comes back on and gets a wicket. Removes Curran. Then gets a look in by the physio for cramps. Ollie Robinson, right handed bat, has come to the crease. He is able to negate Siraj in this over. A wicket maiden for Siraj.

22:52 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Siraj gets a wicket. Curran gone. Short ball from him and Curran goes for a pull. Top edges it to man at deep backward square leg where Mayank (substitute) takes it safely. England lose eighth wicket. Sam Curran c (sub)Mayank b Siraj 15(30) 

22:50 (IST)

After 127 overs,England 418/7 ( Sam Curran 15 , Craig Overton 19)

Ishant continues. Kohli gives him a go again to maybe pick a wicket and finish well. He has had a terrible day. Never found his length. Has been all over the place. Yet again he goes down leg and is punished. Tried a leg cutter but it did not come off as expected, Overton made full use of it and fetched a four for himself. England lead by 340 runs.

22:47 (IST)
four

FOUR! Ishant strays down the leg stump line and Overton clips it away for four to deep mid-wicket

22:44 (IST)

After 126 overs,England 411/7 ( Sam Curran 13 , Craig Overton 14)

Siraj continues. Curran tries to smack one out of the park but miscues it and ball goes high up in the air and lands safely. Jadeja gives a chase and keeps it to two. A risky single on the last ball with Jadeja fielding and throwing it, Curran dived to save himself. Luckily, the ball did not the stumps. England lead by 333 runs.

22:40 (IST)

After 125 overs,England 408/7 ( Sam Curran 10 , Craig Overton 14)

Jadeja continues. Overton goes big down the ground for a maximum. Jadeja went full on that occasion and then after getting hit pulled the length back. Four off the over. England lead by 330 runs.

Highlights

22:52 (IST)

OUT! Siraj gets a wicket. Curran gone. Short ball from him and Curran goes for a pull. Top edges it to man at deep backward square leg where Mayank (substitute) takes it safely. England lose eighth wicket. Sam Curran c (sub)Mayank b Siraj 15(30) 
22:16 (IST)

OUT! England losing wickets quickly now. Flight from Jadeja and Moeen fells for it, tries to clear the mid on but fails, gets caught by substitute Axar Patel placed there at mid on. Moeen Ali c (sub)Axar b Jadeja 8(18) 
22:10 (IST)

OUT! Root gone, Bumrah has cleaned him up with a beauty. Sharp inswinger that finds the gap between bat and pad and castles the stump. The crowd stands and applauses Root for this brilliant knock. A captain's knock. Root b Bumrah 121(165) 
21:43 (IST)

OUT! Buttler is gone, he was looking unsure in the middle and played a flick shot to square leg and the fielder placed there caught it safely. England lose their fifth wicket. Shami with the wicket. Buttler c Ishant b Shami 7(12) 
21:26 (IST)

OUT! Bairstow gone. Brilliant catch from Kohli. It was low and keeper dived right ahead of him to catch it. But he kept his eyes at it till the end. Shami produces an edge and gets a wicket. Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 29(43) 
21:09 (IST)

FOUR and HUNDRED for ROOT! Ishant bowls a little straight and Root clips it for  four to deep mid-wicket boundary to bring up his 23rd Test ton, second at Leeds. What a player and what a form he is in.
20:14 (IST)

OUT! Superb review by Kohli as Siraj manages to remove Dawid Malan at the stroke of tea! Fuller delivery from Siraj going down leg, with Malan appearing to miss an attempted on-drive, which elicits a faint appeal from the slip cordon. Kohli takes this upstairs, and UltraEdge confirms a faint tickle, meaning no hundred on Test comeback for Malan. And that's tea on Day 2, with England 298/3 with a lead of 220

Malan c Pant b Siraj 70(128)
19:30 (IST)

And now the Root-Malan pair complete the century stand for the third wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single in the penultimate delivery of the 86th over. The duo have consumed 138 balls for the stand. ENG 259/2
19:28 (IST)

Fifty for Dawid Malan on Test comeback, and looks like he has made the No 3 spot in the side his own at the expense of Dom Sibley. Plays the ball late to run it down to third man, collecting an easy single. This is his seventh Test fifty as well as his first against India. ENG 257/2
19:05 (IST)

FOUR! What a way for Joe Root to bring up his half-century, punching a short, wide ball from Shami through point to cross the 50-run mark for the fourth time in the series, consuming 57 deliveries to do so. His 51st Test half-century and 11th against India. ENG 236/2
18:38 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Joe Root and Dawid Malan for the third wicket, the latter collecting a quick single in the 75th over to bring up the milestone. The pair have consumed 70 deliveries for the partnership. ENG 209/2
17:11 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja is in and he delivers in just the first over. Great move by Kohli. Hameed played inside the line but the ball did not turn as much as he expected and hit the top of off. Hameed has to go. England lose their second wicket. Haseeb Hameed b Jadeja 68(195)  
16:09 (IST)

OUT! This is brilliant from Shami. Terrific length from him. On good length and sharp inswinger, that done in even a well-settled Burns. He was playing for a particular line and that's why missed it completely. Rory Burns b Shami 61(153)

ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Live Score Updates: STUMPS, Day 2! Ishant finishes the last over, got hit for a boundary. LBW appeal on the last ball but a clear inside edge on to the pads. India reviewed and lost it. Was a tough, tough day for Ishant and India. Siraj, Shami, Bumrah and Jadeja still got wickets but Ishant went wicketless. England go back a happy side with a lead of 345 runs, placed at 423/8. India have bowled 129 overs. Those are tired Indian legs. They need rest.

Day 1 report: England great James Anderson ripped through the top order as India collapsed to 78 all out in the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday before openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed capped a near-perfect first day for Joe Root's men with an unbroken stand of 120.

Anderson took 3-6 in eight overs, including the prize wicket of India captain Virat Kohli, who won the toss.

Both Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3-14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.

Even so there was still the worry for England, beset by top-order problems during a run of seven Tests without a win, might collapse in similar fashion.

England skipper Joe Root and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at the toss. AFP

But Burns and Hameed - England's 22nd Test-opening partnership since Andrew Strauss retired nine years ago -- posted only England's second century first-wicket stand in five years at this level.

At stumps, Burns was 52 not out and Hameed, promoted to open after Dom Sibley was dropped, 60 not out.

This was England's best first day in a Test since the 2015 Ashes clash at Trent Bridge where they dismissed Australia for just 60, with Stuart Broad taking 8-15, before reaching stumps on 274-4 -- with Root unbeaten on 124.

India, 56-4 at lunch on Wednesday, lost their last six wickets for 22 runs in an innings that was finished inside 41 overs.

Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only India batsmen to make it into double figures, with extras providing 16 runs.

An unchanged India came into this match 1-0 up in the five-Test series following a superb 151-run win at Lord's last week.

England, by contrast, recalled Overton after Wood joined fellow quicks Broad, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone on the sidelines.

Kohli won the toss and despite the overcast conditions that promised to aid Anderson, decided to bat.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third England-India Test match:

When will the third India vs England Test be played?

The third England vs India Test will be played from Wednesday, 25 August, 2021.

Where will the third India vs England Test be played?

The third Test between England and India will be played at Headingley in Leeds.

What time will the third India vs England Test begin?

The third Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the third England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads

England: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.

India: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: August 26, 2021 23:09:50 IST

Tags:

