England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

England Vs India At Lord's, London, 12 August, 2021

12 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

364/10 (126.1 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

391/10 (128.0 ov)

India England
364/10 (126.1 ov) - R/R 2.89 391/10 (128.0 ov) - R/R 3.05

Stumps

England lead by 27 runs

James Anderson - 0

Joe Root (C) - 14

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Joe Root (C) not out 180 321 18 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 26 6 79 0
Mohammed Shami 26 3 95 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 391/10 (128)

20 (20) R/R: 4.61

Joe Root (C) 14(10)

James Anderson 0(16) S.R (0)

b Mohammed Shami
Highlights, ENG vs IND, 2nd Test, Full Cricket Score: Siraj, Ishant shine as hosts fold for 391 at stumps

Highlights, ENG vs IND, 2nd Test, Full Cricket Score: Siraj, Ishant shine as hosts fold for 391 at stumps

23:08 (IST)

With two full days of play left in the second Test, all three results are still possible, and it promises to be every bit of a cracker of a finish. Full credit to Joe Root for producing another masterclass as he remains unbeaten on 180. Expect another tough morning for Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul tomorrow, especially with James Anderson likely to be a lot more fired up after receiving some rough treatment from Bumrah.

Additionally, another chance for Virat Kohli to try and end his century drought and perhaps a final chance for either Pujara and Rahane or both as another failure might mean someone from the bench taking their place for the next Test.

Do join us tomorrow in our coverage of Day 4 of the second Test. For now, it’s time for us to bid you all good night!

23:04 (IST)

After 128 overs,England 391/10 ( Joe Root (C) 180 , )

Shami replaces Bumrah for the last over of the day’s play, hoping to bring the English innings to an end. Single off the fourth delivery as Root sets off after tapping the ball towards mid on. Anderson’s charged with seeing off the last two balls of the day. Yet another no-ball as Shami oversteps in the fifth ball. Anderson’s then clean bowled off the last delivery of the day as England are bowled out for 391 with a lead of 27. Joe Root remains unbeaten on 180, a knock that can be described as one of the best of his career. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be facing the James Anderson-led attack first thing tomorrow morning.

23:02 (IST)
wkt

BOWLED EM! Anderson's dismissed off the last delivery of the day, Shami once again hitting the off stump as the tailender misses a drive, as England are bowled out for 391 at the stroke of stumps with Joe Root unbeaten on 180.

Anderson b Shami 0(16)

22:58 (IST)

After 127 overs,England 389/9 ( Joe Root (C) 179 , James Anderson 0)

Root decides to take the attack to Siraj, the pick of the Indian bowlers so far, with a boundary off each of the first two balls of the over. Anderson’s on strike after Root nicks a single off the fourth delivery, and the No 11 batsman sees off the remaining deliveries.

22:55 (IST)
four

FOUR! Back-to-back fours for the English captain, as he heaves towards the deep square leg region where Jadeja puts in a dive and nearly pulls off a stunner. ENG 389/9

22:54 (IST)
four

FOUR! Reverse lapped by Root off Siraj, the ball sailing towards the third man fence for a four! ENG 388/9

22:53 (IST)

After 126 overs,England 380/9 ( Joe Root (C) 170 , James Anderson 0)

Bit of delay after the first ball as Anderson’s struck on the helmet, and he’s being assessed for safety reasons. Bumrah pings him with another short ball next up, this time Anderson copping one on the abdomen. Anderson lobs the short ball towards the vacant short leg region off the third delivery. Bumrah oversteps four times later in the over even if he continues to keep Anderson dancing on his toes. The 10-ball battle between Bumrah and Anderson may very well have been the most entertaining over in the Test so far.

22:38 (IST)

After 125 overs,England 376/9 ( Joe Root (C) 170 , James Anderson 0)

England lose their ninth wicket as a mix-up between Root and Wood results in both batsmen getting stranded at the non-striker’s end, the latter ultimately sacrificing himself after responding to a call for a second run. Root’s still around for England, and he collects his 16th boundary with a well-timed flick through square leg off the last delivery.

22:36 (IST)
four

FOUR! Flicked through the square leg region by Root off Siraj. ENG 376/9

22:33 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Mark Wood sacrifices himself after a big mix-up with Root as England lose their ninth. The umpires go upstairs to check which batsman's out, and sure enough it's the England captain who stays back at the centre. ENG 371/9

Wood run out (Jadeja/Pant) 5(23)

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Shami replaces Bumrah for the last over of the day’s play, hoping to bring the English innings to an end. Single off the fourth delivery as Root sets off after tapping the ball towards mid on. Anderson’s charged with seeing off the last two balls of the day. Yet another no-ball as Shami oversteps in the fifth ball. Anderson’s then clean bowled off the last delivery of the day as England are bowled out for 391 with a lead of 27. Joe Root remains unbeaten on 180, a knock that can be described as one of the best of his career. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be facing the James Anderson-led attack first thing tomorrow morning.

Day 2 report: England captain Joe Root's latest rescue mission with the bat could not prevent India maintaining their grip on the second Test at Lord's on Friday.

The hosts were 119-3 at stumps on the second day, still 245 runs adrift of India's first-innings 364.

But amid yet another top-order collapse, star batsman Root was 48 not out.

England's position could have been worse after India resumed on 276-3 but pace-bowling great James Anderson kept the tourists in check with 5-62.

"India probably still have the edge but if we can get a couple of big partnerships that gets us right back in the game," said Anderson.

Root had come in with England struggling at 23-2 after paceman Mohammed Siraj took two wickets in successive deliveries -- with the recalled Haseeb Hameed out for a golden duck.

Rory Burns and Root repaired some of that damage in a third-wicket partnership of 85 before the left-handed opener was lbw for 49 to Mohammed Shami.

"Joe's been amazing throughout his career and the stats in the last 12 months, with the pandemic and everything, it's been superhuman," said Anderson.

The second ball after tea saw Dom Sibley, on 11, tamely chip Siraj to midwicket -- a repeat of the struggling opener's careless first-innings dismissal during last week's rain-marred drawn first Test in Nottingham.

His exit brought in Hameed, playing his first Test since the last of his three previous caps, all in India five years ago.

But 24-year-old Hameed's long wait for a home debut Test innings ended first ball, bowled playing down the wrong line to Siraj.

England were 23-2 -- the 15th time in their 19 Test innings this year they had lost their second wicket before reaching 50.

That left Root, the lone England batsman to pass fifty at Trent Bridge with scores of 64 and 109, facing a familiar repair job.

Root blocked the hat-trick ball and a square-cut four off Ishant Sharma that took him to 14 saw him surpass Graham Gooch's tally of 8,900 Test runs to go second behind Alastair Cook (12,472) in England's all-time list.

Earlier, Anderson took his 31st five-wicket haul in 164 Tests and seventh at Lord's.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between England and India:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: August 14, 2021 23:11:04 IST

