England Vs India At Lord's, London, 12 August, 2021

12 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

364/10 (126.1 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

119/3 (45.0 ov)

Live Blog
India England
364/10 (126.1 ov) - R/R 2.89 119/3 (45.0 ov) - R/R 2.64

Stumps

England trail by 245 runs

Jonny Bairstow - 6

Joe Root (C) - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Joe Root (C) Batting 48 75 6 0
Jonny Bairstow Batting 6 17 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 8 2 22 1
Mohammed Siraj 13 4 34 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 108/3 (41.2)

11 (11) R/R: 3

Rory Burns 49(136) S.R (36.02)

lbw b Mohammed Shami
Highlights, ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Full Cricket Score: Root stranded on 49 as hosts reach 119/3 at stumps

Highlights, ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Full Cricket Score: Root stranded on 49 as hosts reach 119/3 at stumps

23:07 (IST)

So, it was a day where both teams shared fortunes for the large part. Jimmy Anderson picked five wickets to see off India for 264, and England, despite losing Sibley and Hameed early, fought back with Rory Burns (49) and Joe Root (48*) playing a pivotal part. Day three promises to be an exciting one as an action-packed weekend is in store for cricket fans. England still trail by 245 runs. Till then, it's goodbye and good night! 

Full Scorecard
23:07 (IST)

As we wrap up our coverage for the day, here's a look at Siraj's shush celebration against Bairstow that ultimately went in vain

Full Scorecard
23:03 (IST)

After 45 overs,England 119/3 ( Joe Root (C) 48 , Jonny Bairstow 6)

Siraj is into attack for the final over of the day. He consistently bowls the first four balls in a good length variation. Root with the only single of the over in the first ball. So, India broke through with a crucial wicket of Burns (49) just minutes before close of play, and will need to find quick answers early on Saturday. England's score reads 119/3, trailing by 245 runs.

Full Scorecard
22:57 (IST)

After 44 overs,England 118/3 ( Joe Root (C) 47 , Jonny Bairstow 6)

Shami resumes. Just the three singles off the first three balls of the over. India would hope for at least one more wicket as close of play is nearing.

Full Scorecard
22:52 (IST)

After 43 overs,England 115/3 ( Joe Root (C) 45 , Jonny Bairstow 5)

Siraj continues. There's a huge appeal for caught behind against Bairstow but umpire's not interested. There was certainly a noise, but Kohli's not interested in a review. Just one run from the over.

Full Scorecard
22:50 (IST)

Good day in office for the umpires today

Full Scorecard
22:47 (IST)

After 42 overs,England 114/3 ( Joe Root (C) 44 , Jonny Bairstow 5)

Shami returns, and gets rid of Rory Burns for 49. The breakthrough India needed is a wicket, and more importantly, they have broken this partnership. He's struck LBW, but Burns decides to review. Ball-tracking shows the ball was crashing into the top of middle and leg stump. Jonny Bairstow joins Joe Root. A wicket and six runs from the over.

Full Scorecard
22:41 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Breakthrough for India as Rory Burns departs for 49! He's struck LBW which he decides to review, but there's no bat involved and the ball's making clear contact with the wickets. Rory Burns lbw b Shami 49

Full Scorecard
22:39 (IST)

After 41 overs,England 108/2 ( Rory Burns 49 , Joe Root (C) 43)

Siraj continues. Just four singles off the over, as Root and Burns continue to frustrate the Indians.

Full Scorecard
22:34 (IST)

After 40 overs,England 104/2 ( Rory Burns 47 , Joe Root (C) 41)

Jadeja continues. Root works the ball through midwicket for a single. Three singles off the over.

Full Scorecard
ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Siraj is into attack for the final over of the day. He consistently bowls the first four balls in a good length variation. Root with the only single of the over in the first ball. So, India broke through with a crucial wicket of Burns (49) just minutes before close of play, and will need to find quick answers early on Saturday. England's score reads 119/3, trailing by 245 runs.

 Day 1 report: Rohit Sharma said he had never seen KL Rahul bat better after his opening partner's unbeaten century left India well-placed on 276-3 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

Rahul was initially outshone by Rohit, who made 83 in their fine stand of 126 -- the first century partnership by an overseas opening pair in a Test in England since 2016, when Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva also achieved the feat at Lord's.

It was also India's first century opening partnership in a Test outside Asia since 2010.

But, while patient in defence, Rahul was still 127 not out at the close, having batted for more than six-and-a-half hours.

"It was probably the best I have seen KL bat," Rahul told reporters.

"He was very much in control from ball one. He was very clear with his plans. I thought today was his day and he really made it count."

Together with India captain Virat Kohli, Rahul also shared a third wicket stand of 117 before the star batsman was undone by the new ball, falling for 42 after edging Ollie Robinson to opposing captain Joe Root at first slip.

"To be fair, they played well so to get the wicket of Kohli at the end was huge and gives us a bit of momentum for the morning," said Robinson.

Earlier, Rahul drove Mark Wood through the covers for four to go to 98 before a late cut boundary off the fast bowler – the ninth four of his innings – saw him to a 212-ball hundred that also included a six against recalled spinner Moeen Ali, one of three changes to England's XI.

His sixth century in 38 Tests, and third against England, came after Rahul's 84 in last week's rain-marred drawn opener in Nottingham.

The first of a five-match series saw the 29-year-old Rahul make his return to Test cricket following a near two-year absence after Mayank Agarwal was hit in the head batting in the Trent Bridge nets.

Once again, Rahul demonstrated resolute skill beneath overcast skies and on a green-tinged pitch that appeared to favour England's, albeit the hosts were without all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, as well as fast bowler Jofra Archer.

It was no surprise when Root, the only England batsman to pass fifty at Trent Bridge with innings of 64 and 109, decided to field first after winning the toss.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between India and England:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Updated Date: August 13, 2021 23:09:01 IST

