England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

England Vs India At Lord's, London, 12 August, 2021

12 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

364/10 (126.1 ov)

181/6 (82.0 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

391/10 (128.0 ov)

India England
364/10 (126.1 ov) - R/R 2.89 391/10 (128.0 ov) - R/R 3.05
181/6 (82.0 ov) - R/R 2.21

Stumps

India lead by 154 runs

Ishant Sharma - 4

Rishabh Pant (W) - 2

Highlights, ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Full Cricket Score: Bad light forces early stumps with visitors reaching 181/6

Highlights, ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Full Cricket Score: Bad light forces early stumps with visitors reaching 181/6

22:47 (IST)

Right. So the penultimate day of the Test has been forced into early stumps due to bad light at Lord's. It's been roller-coaster day as far as the match is concerned. After losing openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, plus skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane stabilised the innings with a 100-run stand. But the hosts fought back with crucial wickets, and the match is evenly poised to setup a thrilling final day. That's all from us tonight. Until tomorrow, it's goodbye and good night!

22:35 (IST)

Ripper of a delivery from Mo

22:29 (IST)

After 81 overs,India 178/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 13 , Ishant Sharma 2)

Root continues. The new ball hasn't been taken. Light may be an issue, so England would want to continue with spinners. Just one run in the over.

22:27 (IST)

After 80 overs,India 177/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 12 , Ishant Sharma 2)

Moeen continues. He gets rid of Jadeja, and it's another blow for the visitors. Jaddu's clean bowled, with Moeen nailing it with the ball hitting top of off-stump. Ishant Sharma joins Pant, with India's lead now 150 runs. The new ball is due now.

22:22 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Bowled 'em! Right on top pf off stump and Moee Ali nails it. Jadeja's gone. Jadeja b Moeen Ali 3

22:21 (IST)

After 79 overs,India 175/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 12 , Ravindra Jadeja 3)

Root continues. Jaddu paddles away to the on-side for a single. That's followed by five dots during the rest of the over. Another decent one from the England spinner, giving no room for improvement to the Indians.

22:19 (IST)

After 78 overs,India 174/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 12 , Ravindra Jadeja 2)

Moeen continues. He concedes just two runs in the over via a single each from Pant and Jadeja. Another decent over from Moeen.

22:16 (IST)

After 77 overs,India 172/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 11 , Ravindra Jadeja 1)

Root continues. Pant and Jaddu with a single each before India get another run via byes. Five runs from the over.

22:13 (IST)

After 76 overs,India 167/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 9 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)

Rahane gets a treatment on his left arm before the over. Moeen continues. He starts off with a tossed up ball which is blocked off the front foot by Rahane. But how the momentum can swing either ways! Rahane's edged and caught by Buttler in the last ball to change fortunes again. Ravindra Jadeja joins Pant.

22:11 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Edged and caught by Buttler as Rahane makes te long walk back to the pavilion. Moeen Ali strikes. 
Rahane c Buttler b Moeen Ali 61

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Moeen continues. There's a bit of delay with the players having a concern with the light. Two slips and a silly point in place. Just three runs in the over, with Ishant finding a couple behind square on the off-side. Kohli is looking perplexed in the dressing room due to the light session, and after a few discussion among players and umpires, it's decided it might as well be declared stumps. So, an early stumps declared due to bad light.

 Day 3 report: England captain Joe Root's commanding 180 not out, his second successive Test hundred and fifth this year, guided the hosts into a slender first-innings lead against India at Lord's on Saturday.

Root hardly erred during a near nine-hour stay at the crease in the second Test that was the cornerstone of England's 391 -- 27 runs ahead of an India first-innings 364 where KL Rahul made 129 and fellow opener Rohit Sharma 83.

The England skipper faced 321 balls, with 18 fours, before James Anderson was bowled by Mohammed Shami off the last ball of the third day's play.

Root, with innings of 64 and 109, had been the only England batsman to pass fifty in last week's rain-marred drawn first Test of this five-match series at Trent Bridge.

On Saturday, however, he was ably assisted in a fourth-wicket partnership of 121 by Jonny Bairstow until his Yorkshire team-mate gave his innings away on 57.

"Obviously, Joe will be feeling pretty good," said Bairstow. "What a day for him. To pass 9,000 (Test) runs and score 180 not out at the 'home of cricket' is an amazing achievement. I've run out of superlatives, to be honest."

- 'Fire in our bellies' -
England great Anderson, who took 5-62 in India's first innings, was repeatedly peppered by short balls before his dismissal and appeared to share some heated words with Virat Kohli, the tourists' captain, when they walked off.

"We can come with fire in our bellies tomorrow," said Bairstow. "When Jimmy Anderson comes to bowl on Sunday, he'll be ready."

England resumed on 119-3, a deficit of 245, and were again left looking to star batsman Root, 48 not out overnight.

At 23-2, Root had walked in to bat with England having lost their second wicket before reaching 50 for the 15th time in 19 Test innings this year.

Mohammed Siraj had done the damage, removing Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed, out for a first-ball nought, with successive deliveries on his way to 4-94 in 30 overs.

Root, however, square-drove Siraj for a stylish four to complete an 82-ball fifty.

Bairstow, six not out overnight, struck commanding straight-driven fours off Shami and Siraj en route to a 90-ball fifty.

England were 216-3 at lunch, having not lost a wicket in the morning session.

But just before the new ball, Bairstow carelessly fell into an obvious hooking trap, gloving an attempted pull off a short ball from Siraj to Kohli in the slips.

Siraj marked all his wickets with a finger to the lips gesture he insisted was not aimed at the departing batsmen.

"The celebration is for the haters who said a lot about me: that I can't do this, I can't do that," said Siraj, 27, playing in just his seventh Test. "So I wanted to show them only with the ball and that is the reason for this celebration."

Root's quick single off Jasprit Bumrah rook him to a 200-ball hundred, his fourth in Tests at Lord's.

This was Root's fifth Test century this year, with scores of 228 and 186 in Sri Lanka and 218 against India in Chennai preceding last week's effort in Nottingham.

His 22nd Test hundred also saw Root equal Walter Hammond, Colin Cowdrey, Geoffrey Boycott and Ian Bell, with only Kevin Pietersen (23) and Alastair Cook (33) having scored more Test centuries for England.

It was an all the more creditable innings given the ongoing strains imposed by Covid-19, with Root having to cope with the absence of all-rounder Ben Stokes, due to mental health issues, and fast bowler Jofra Archer, ruled out for the year with an elbow injury.

Recalled paceman Ishant Sharma checked England's progress with three middle-order wickets, bowling Jos Buttler with an excellent inswinger before Moeen Ali and Sam Curran were caught in the slips off successive deliveries during a return of 3-69 in 24 overs.

No 11 Anderson was hit on the helmet by a Bumrah bouncer during an over featuring four no-balls.

Root then hit two successive fours off Siraj — an audacious reverse ramp over the cordon followed by a slog past deep square leg capping his 11th Test innings of over 150 as the 30-year-old Root became only the second England batsman, after Cook, to pass 9,000 Test runs.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between England and India:

When will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 12 August, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: August 15, 2021 22:50:01 IST

