Ankit Rajpoot has recovered from his Eden battering.... superb start for him this... has removed two wickets including the dangerous Maxwell. You can only throw your bat around so much. Holes out down square leg, couldn't cross the boundary even at this short ground. Huge wicket for the game, could turn things for Punjab with spin to come yet.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Gautam Gambhir looks to glance this to fine leg but it takes the leading edge. Finch runs in from mid off and takes an easy catch. Gambhir c Finch b Andrew Tye 4(13)

And Gambhir is gone too... heck of a powerplay for Punjab this... pacers have done the job and now its upto the spinners to get things moving. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have been given another mountain to climb. Intriguing game situation, and Punjab will feel they are the favourites from here on.

After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 48/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 5 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1) It could've been a two-run over had it not been for a terrible back-up effort from Aaron Finch. Six come in the over. And Punjab have completely bossed in the first six overs. Delhi's hopes pinned on the young duo of Shreyas and Pant.

KXIP manage to peg DD back with three wickets after a quickfire start by Prithvi Shaw. At the end of powerplay, it is still anybody’s game.

FOUR! A nothing ball from Rajpoot. Bangs it short, when there was big gap near midwicket, and Shreyas pulls it through midwicket.

FOUR! Horrible fielding this. Rajpoot is not a happy man. Shreyas Iyer opens the face of the bat and guides it through point. Mujeeb gives it a chase, stops it but then parries it to the fence.

After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 56/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 13 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1) Rajpoot ends his quota. He leaked two boundaries off the last balls but still this has been a top spell. His figures: 4-0-23-2.

After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 61/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 15 , Rishabh Pant (W) 4) Ravi Ashwin comes into the attack. Shreyas and Pant happily milk fives singles off the over.

OUT! Gone through his defence. Jaffa from Mujeeb ur Rahman. Bowls the carrom ball and Pant had no clue about it. Tries to defend it from the crease and misses it completely. The white object disturbs the furniture. Pant b Mujeeb 4(7)

Spin and Mujeeb removed Pant in that first over... things have just gotten difficult for Delhi even further. Yet somehow the asking rate is still under control.

After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 63/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 16 , Daniel Christian 1) A brilliant start from Mujeeb ur Rahman. He absolutely bamboozled Pant with a carrom ball and then allowed only two singles off the over.

After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 65/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 17 , Daniel Christian 2) A huge LBW shout on the fourth ball. Ashwin thinks he has got Shreyas Iyer but the umpire thinks otherwise. He appeals and appeals and appeals. Tiwary joins him too but the umpire remains firm. And rightly so, the replays show that it would've missed leg. Two runs come in the over.

After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 68/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 18 , Daniel Christian 4) Delhi are making this 144-run chase terribly hard for themselves. Mujeeb bowls another three-run over.

FOUR! Ashwin bowls it short and wide and Shreyas Iyer lofts it over cover.

Delhi have lost half their side now, with Christian the latest to walk back after falling short of his crease. Lot of pressure on the shoulders of Iyer — who has looked composed so far, but needs to boost his strike rate. Going at about six-and-a-half an over is going to get Delhi nowhere, especially with the lack of recognised batsmen.

OUT! Delhi Daredevils have lost one of their last recognised batsmen. Horror running from the hosts. Shreyas drives it to wide long on and Christian pushed Shreyas for the second. Mayank though responded quickly and threw it sharply towards Ashwin, who whipped the bails off. Christian run out (Mayank Agarwal/Ashwin) 6(11)

After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 76/5 ( Shreyas Iyer 24 , ) Just when you thought that Shreyas and Christian are stitching a promising stand, Christian got out. Delhi have a long tail and Shreyas Iyer has a big job to do now.

After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 84/5 ( Shreyas Iyer 26 , Rahul Tewatia 3) A couple of attempted slower balls gone, two singles and a single. An eventful over. Even Shreyas Iyer was caught behind off the last ball but he reviewed it immediately. And replays showed he hadn't edged it.

Things unraveling quickly for Delhi now. Punjab's spinners have put them in further control. Delhi's big hope is in Iyer to bat through while Tewatia can hit a few big shots. Two overs remaining for Mujeeb though. It is not going to be easy, if at all that stage comes about.

After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 88/5 ( Shreyas Iyer 28 , Rahul Tewatia 5) Ashwin to bowl his last over. And he finishes it beautifully. Four off the over.

FOUR! Shot! Mujeeb errs and pitches it up and Shreyas Iyer slaps it down the ground.

After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 96/5 ( Shreyas Iyer 35 , Rahul Tewatia 6) Shreyas Iyer is fighting a lone battle. The thing about this chase is that the required run rate is still not gone out of hand. Delhi need 48 off 30 .

Pretty close this game. Both teams have shown accuracy with the ball

After 16 overs,Delhi Daredevils 101/5 ( Shreyas Iyer 37 , Rahul Tewatia 8) Andrew Tye returns. Delhi need to take this game as deep as possible. A wicket here could possibly be curtains for them. They pick four runs and a leg bye off the over.

SIX! Barinder Sran bowls it full, Tewataia backs away and smokes it over the bowler's head.

28 off 18 needed... Tewatia starting to go. If these two can stay on till the end, this will be all about slam bang. Tight finish in the offing here.

After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 116/5 ( Shreyas Iyer 38 , Rahul Tewatia 22) Will this over turn the momentum of the match? 15 come in the over. Tewatia is playing the aggressor's role now. 28 off 18

OUT! Delhi have lost their sixth wicket. Tye finishes his quota with a wicket. Tewatia looks to slog one across the line and edges it to Rahul. Rahul Tewatia c Rahul b Andrew Tye 24(21)

After 18 overs,Delhi Daredevils 123/6 ( Shreyas Iyer 42 , Liam Plunkett 0) Well, well. A seven-run over and a wicket. This match is going down to the wire. 21 off 12.

Tye finally ends what turned out to be a life-saving partnership for Delhi. Due to the modest target, both Iyer and Tewatia got enough time to settle themselves at the crease, before bringing out the power-hitting. Iyer’s presence keeps the hosts very much in the chase, and some sensible batting in the last two overs should see them through.

OUT! A great debut with the ball but not so with the ball. Golden duck for Liam Plunkett. He holes out one to backward square leg. Plunkett c Nair b Barinder 0(1)

Plunkett done first ball... holes out down in the deep. Call to bowl Sran in the penultimate over has paid off so far. All down to Iyer now. Mind you, he is very capable of pulling this off.

After 19 overs,Delhi Daredevils 127/7 ( Shreyas Iyer 45 , Amit Mishra 1) The over starts with a single and then a wicket fell. Shreyas tries to find the gap between midwicket and long on but doesn't get the connection. Gets a single though. Mishra too rotates the strike with a ramp towards short fine leg. Shreyas tries to find the boundary on the fifth but doesn't time it well. Single taken. Mishra comes down the ground to tonk it down the ground but connects thin air. Four off the over. 17 needed off 6.

Ball one: Tosses it around middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer looks to send it over short fine leg but doesn't connect. Dot ball.

Ball two: SIX! Short and around off, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and hammers it over long off. Completes the fifty as well. 11 off 4.

Ball three: Tries to go down the ground again but mistimes it to long off. Doesn't take a single though. 11 off 3.

Ball four: Shreyas Iyer pulls it towards midwicket and a misfield allows him to return for the second.

Ball five: FOUR! What a splendid finish are we having! Shreyas Iyer comes down the ground and tickles it past the diving fine leg fielder.

Kings XI Punjab defeat Delhi Daredevils by four runs. He loses his wicket on the final ball while trying to go over long off. Aaron Finch hared across and reverse cupped it. A disappointing end to Shreyas' innings but it was a great effort nonetheless. Gautam Gambhir cannot believe. The Delhi camp is also in disbelief. The Punjab is overjoyed. They are in a huddle and are celebrating.

What an innings from young Shreyas Iyer... Mujeeb may be a mystery spinner but he can take punishment as well. Punjab sneak through despite a low score and this is down to Ashwin's captaincy. He used his bowlers very cleverly as he did against RCB earlier too. Missed out on a win that day, but went the distance today. Top of the table.. five wins out of six!

Delhi’s rotten luck I tell you!! What a game that turned out to be! KXIP, who had quite a bit of support at Kotla, once again back at the top of the table. Got to fee for Iyer, stuck still the very end with a quality knock, but failed in the last second. Nearly half of their campaign is done, and Delhi continue to languish at the bottom

Gautam Gambhir, Delhi Daredevils captain: I thought in the first six overs when you lose three wickets, you let the opposition back in the game. Our bowlers did really well to restrict them but we lost too many wickets in the first six and it's always difficult when that happens. (On the positives) Absolutely and Avesh as well who bowled well. Prithvi is a player for the future. Shreyas is in good form as well. (On the next of the season) Don't know, we have got eight games and we need to win seven out of eight.

How immaculate was Mujeeb! Everybody thought it would be Afghanistan's Rashid Khan that would have the batsmen in a tangle and here is another teenage sensation making headlines, making the best of the batsmen in the world look like novices and here today delivered the final over for his team, defending 17 runs off the final over.

R Ashwin, KXIP captain: We were discussing what to be bowling rather than who will be bowling because I had decided Mujeeb will bowl the 20th. AJ (Andrew Tye) was my best bowler of the day, so bowled him early because if he got Shreyas Iyer, then then we would have had the game beyond them. Coach really says nothing. One such game where you defend a low score. If we were serious about winning, this is a game we needed to win. Teammates responded beautifully. The ball was,skidding and was remaining low initially. Taking it slow, taking one game at a time cannot think too far away.

Ankit Rajpoot is the Man of the Match. Rajpoot: I am very happy because this is my second match for Kings XI Punjab. I thought if the captain gives me responsibility then I had to do well and the captain believed in me as well. I wanted to bowl wicket-to-wicket. I wanted to bowl length balls without trying too many variations and take pace off when possible.

Time for us to wrap up. We witnessed another nail-biter that saw Chris Gayle-less Kings XI Punjab prevail by four runs. A first low-scoring thriller in this IPL that comprised of some accurate bowling from Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb Ur Rahman even Avesh Khan and Liam Plunkett were wonderful for Delhi Daredevils stemming the runs in the first innings. Mumbai Indians will look to pick themselves up against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they play their return fixture at Wankhede. If you are in Mumbai head over to Wankhede and join the 30,000 crowd singing 'Happy Birthday' or chanting 'Sachin Sachin', who will be celebrating his 45th birthday. As usual you can follow our live coverage right here at FirstCricket . Until then see ya!

Ball two: SIX! Short and around off, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and hammers it over long off. Completes the fifty as well. 11 off 4.

Preview: Following a string of defeats, Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be desperate for a win against table-toppers Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when they meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday.

After four defeats in their first five games of the tournament, the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side is languishing at the bottom of the league table with just two points in their kitty.

They have suffered back to back defeats in their last two matches and will be desperate to win their first game at home.

Once again in this year's edition of the cash-rich league, Delhi are having a bad time. They started their IPL 2018 campaign after losing their first two games against KXIP and Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi clinched their first win against Mumbai, thanks to a fine knock by foreign buy Jason Roy and Rishabh Pant.

While Jason slammed an unbeaten 53-ball 91, Pant chipped in with a valuable 47 to help Delhi chase down a challenging 195-run target.

They however, failed to repeat the story against Kolkata Knight Riders as they faltered in chasing 201 runs and lost by 71 runs.

On Saturday, Delhi was again at the receiving end as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outclassed them by six wickets. Gambhir's team would have suffered one of the worst defeats against Bangalore if Shreyas Iyer (52) and Pant (85) had not shown some resistance.

For Delhi, only Pant has looked good so far with the bat while Ray, who played a match winning knock against Mumbai, failed to keep the momentum going. The other batters, including skipper Gambhir, have struggled to gather runs.

In the bowling unit, young leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia has lived up to the expectations of the franchise after scalping six wickets in five games. The 24-year-old has also been economical with 7.38 runs per over (rpo).

Pacer Trent Boult has seven wickets to his name but has been slightly expensive after 8.54 rpo.

Punjab meanwhile, are flying high with four wins in five games.

In their last face-off with Delhi in the league, which was also their campaign opener, the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side had thrashed Delhi by six wickets.

They later lost to RCB in their second match but came back strongly to register a hat-trick of wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Punjab's in-form openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul have handed a desired start to their side and will again look to keep the momentum going. While Gayle has amassed 229 runs from three outings, Rahul has accumulated 213 runs from five games, averaging 42.60.

Also, Ashwin has proved handy with the bat. However, Yuvraj Singh's lacklustre show could be a cause of concern for Punjab.

The veteran left-hander has managed to gather just 36 runs from three outings.

KXIP bowling will once again rely on Ashwin and Andrew Tye. While the Punjab skipper has taken five wickets, Tye has led from the front bagging seven wickets from five games, averaging 23.57.

Despite the home advantage for Delhi, Punjab will be the favourites for Monday's game in the wake of their fantastic form.

With inputs from IANS