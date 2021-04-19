Highlights, CSK vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 12, Full Cricket Score: Moeen, Jadeja guide Chennai to massive 45-run win

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 19 April, 2021

19 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
188/9 (20.0 ov)

Match 12
143/9 (20.0 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs

188/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.4 143/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.15

Chetan Sakariya - 0

Mustafizur Rahman - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chetan Sakariya not out 0 0 0 0
Mustafizur Rahman not out 0 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sam Curran 4 0 24 2
Shardul Thakur 3 0 20 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 143/9 (19.2)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Jaydev Unadkat 24(17) S.R (141.17)

c Ravindra Jadeja b Shardul Thakur
23:51 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

It was an excellent all-around display from Chennai Super Kings as they managed to get an impressive 45-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals. The likes of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja were particularly good, and CSK will look to turn this winning momentum into a good run for the playoffs. Do make sure to tune back in tomorrow, as we bring you all the latest updates from Mumbai Indians' match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad! Until then, goodbye and goodnight!

23:45 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni: I know it's unusual to give two bowlers three overs each in the powerplay, but I always try to see what's the best thing I can do at any given point in time, and both the bowlers then knew the conditions better than the ones coming in. A lot of times, when you keep doing something, they get quite used to the pressure of bowling in the first few over. Sam bowled very well, Deepak miscalculated a bit with the knuckle deliveries. Other than that, I'm very happy. I felt a good start was important.

Even before the ball was changed, the wet ball was spinning a bit. I wanted Jadeja to keep bowling the way he was, even though Jos was hitting the reverse sweep really well. I don't mind a reverse sweep on a wicket where it's turning and stopping a bit. I wanted him to keep bowling up. When the wet ball turns, the chances of a dry ball turning are even higher.

It's important to have that sixth bowler in Moeen Ali. It's not something you need to have, but it always helps. It was good to have him, it was turning and stopping, but there was less dew than usual and the wicket became a bit sticky.

I felt like we should have scored a little more, so that's something we need to keep in mind.

A lot has changed since last year. The way we prepared, the way we turned up. Right from the start, it felt like a good dressing room, something we've always put an emphasis on. The bowlers have been under the pump, so they're used to the conditions a bit. 

I'm getting old, so I don't know how fit I am. When you're playing, you don't want anyone to say 'oh he's unfit.' I can't guarantee performances, but as long as people don't point fingers at my level of fitness, I'll take it as a positive. I'll try to keep up with the younger guys.

23:42 (IST)

Moeen Ali: The No 3 currently is the No 1 player in the world (Dawid Malan, in the England T20I side). My job here is try and score as many runs and get the team off to good starts. It’s just the way I play. I try my way around the ball. It wasn’t an easy wicket to score on. (Batting or bowling, the more pleasing?) Bit of both. The three wickets at the end, it was a fantastic time for me to come out and bowl. As a team, we played very well today. Once the left-hander came in, I thought I had a good chance. Of course, the ball that got changed was drier. It was a good wicket for both of us to bowl.

23:41 (IST)

Moeen Ali is the Player of the Match for his all-round performance!

23:31 (IST)

A first for Chennai

23:21 (IST)

Sanju Samson, RR skipper: I thought it was a good score to chase down, but we lost too many wickets in the middle. (Conceded too many in the end?) You can say that. Our bowlers bowled well, but their batters were batting deep. We may have given 15-20 runs extra. We never expected that. The dew didn’t come, and the ball was turning, so it was a bit shocking to see. I think it’s very important to maintain a good composure throughout the tournament. Very normal to get out often, but at the same time I keep on working on my basics. (Sakariya) He’s been doing really well. We lost the match, but there are positives.

23:17 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings win by 45 runs!

Shardul Thakur gets to bowl the final over and Unadkat's thick edge flies over short third for a boundary on the first ball! A couple of wides follow, before Jadeja somehow takes yet another catch at sweeper. He's been just about everywhere tonight. Rajasthan Royals will need to reevaluate their batting lineup following tonight's display. Manan Vohra and Sanju Samson in particular were poor. Chennai ease to a win, and much of that is down to one Ravindra Jadeja. 

23:13 (IST)
four

4! Unadkat's thick edge flies over short third!

23:12 (IST)

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 137/8 ( Jaydev Unadkat 20 , )

Bravo's back, and he begins by giving away a single. Tewatia then tries to score a boundary with a lofted drive, and there isn't enough on it. It's just a double. Tewatia then hits a shot straight to deep midwicket, but the fielder can't help crossing the boundary rope in the midst of taking the catch, and it's a six. Tewatia hits another six in the same area, and then at his third try for a maximum, he sends it straight down Ruturaj Gaikwad's gullet at extra cover.

23:10 (IST)
wkt

OUT! One shot too many from Tewatia, and it's held by Gaikwad! Rahul Tewatia c Gaikwad b Bravo 20 (15)

19:05 (IST)

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings:  Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and skipper Sanju Samson opts to bowl

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR): Shardul Thakur gets to bowl the final over and Unadkat's thick edge flies over short third for a boundary on the first ball! A couple of wides follow, before Jadeja somehow takes yet another catch at sweeper. He's been just about everywhere tonight. Rajasthan Royals will need to reevaluate their batting lineup following tonight's display. Manan Vohra and Sanju Samson in particular were poor. Chennai ease to a win, and much of that is down to some excellent bowling.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) enter the 12th game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in an upbeat frame of mind, both sides having won their previous encounters.

The two teams had occupied the last two slots in the points table last season, with CSK (7th) failing to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the first time in the history of the league. This season, the start has been a mixed one for both camps with a victory and a defeat each.

Rajasthan began the season with a heart-breaking loss to Punjab Kings, in which newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson nearly guided the team home with a magnificent 119 in a difficult 222-run chase, almost pulling off an encore of their famous triumph at Sharjah against the same opponents last year. Their next game however, saw several more members making winning contributions, as Jaydev Unadkat's superb figures of 4/13 along with the batting contributions of David Miller (62) and Chris Morris (36 not out) helped them win a thriller against Delhi Capitals.

Like Rajasthan, Chennai began the campaign with a defeat as they barely had any answer to the combined brilliance of Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan (85*) and Prithvi Shaw (72) — who made the 189-run chase appear a walk in the park. It was their bowling unit however, that was at its clinical best in their next game against Punjab, restricting KL Rahul's side to a modest 106/8 that was easily overhauled by the three-time champions.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Updated Date: April 19, 2021 23:49:02 IST

