Highlights, CSK vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 12, Full Cricket Score: Moeen, Jadeja guide Chennai to massive 45-run win

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni: I know it's unusual to give two bowlers three overs each in the powerplay, but I always try to see what's the best thing I can do at any given point in time, and both the bowlers then knew the conditions better than the ones coming in. A lot of times, when you keep doing something, they get quite used to the pressure of bowling in the first few over. Sam bowled very well, Deepak miscalculated a bit with the knuckle deliveries. Other than that, I'm very happy. I felt a good start was important.

Even before the ball was changed, the wet ball was spinning a bit. I wanted Jadeja to keep bowling the way he was, even though Jos was hitting the reverse sweep really well. I don't mind a reverse sweep on a wicket where it's turning and stopping a bit. I wanted him to keep bowling up. When the wet ball turns, the chances of a dry ball turning are even higher.

It's important to have that sixth bowler in Moeen Ali. It's not something you need to have, but it always helps. It was good to have him, it was turning and stopping, but there was less dew than usual and the wicket became a bit sticky.

I felt like we should have scored a little more, so that's something we need to keep in mind.

A lot has changed since last year. The way we prepared, the way we turned up. Right from the start, it felt like a good dressing room, something we've always put an emphasis on. The bowlers have been under the pump, so they're used to the conditions a bit.

I'm getting old, so I don't know how fit I am. When you're playing, you don't want anyone to say 'oh he's unfit.' I can't guarantee performances, but as long as people don't point fingers at my level of fitness, I'll take it as a positive. I'll try to keep up with the younger guys.