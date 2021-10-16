Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE

Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 15 October, 2021

15 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

192/3 (20.0 ov)

Final
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

165/9 (20.0 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs

Live Blog
Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders
192/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.6 165/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.25

Match Ended

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs

Lockie Ferguson - 1

Varun Chakravarthy - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Lockie Ferguson not out 18 11 1 1
Varun Chakravarthy not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shardul Thakur 4 0 38 3
Dwayne Bravo 4 0 29 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 164/9 (19.5)

1 (1) R/R: 6

Shivam Mavi 20(13) S.R (153.84)

c Deepak Chahar b Dwayne Bravo
Highlights, CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final, Super Kings vs Knight Riders Full Cricket Score: CSK win fourth title

Highlights, CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final, Super Kings vs Knight Riders Full Cricket Score: CSK win fourth title

00:49 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

What a tournament this has been, filled with highs and lows, as well as a large degree of uncertainty, but at the end of a journey that lasted over half a year, Chennai Super Kings have won the title! However, that's not the end of cricketing action, not by a long shot! We're already building up to the T20 World Cup, a massive tournament that is now just days away, so do make sure to tune back in, because we'll be right here, bring you all the latest updates as always! Until then, goodbye and goodnight.

00:43 (IST)

'Great turnaround', Cricket Twitter celebrates CSK's fourth IPL title after 27-run win over KKR

A super all-round display on Friday helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hand Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a 27-run defeat in the final of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Friday.

Click here to see how Twitter reacted to CSK's fourth title win!

00:41 (IST)

Faf du Plessis powers Chennai Super Kings to fourth title with victory over KKR

Chennai Super Kings on Friday clinched their fourth Indian Premier League title after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the summit clash on Friday.

The in-form Faf du Plessis hit a magnificent 86 off 59 balls, laced with seven fours and three sixes, to help CSK post 192 for 3 after they were invited to bat.

Chasing an imposing target of 193, KKR could manage 165 for 9 in their 20 overs with Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer hitting 51 and 50 respectively.

From 91 for no loss in the 11th over, KKR slumped to 125 for 8 in the 17th over in a dramatic batting collapse to lose the final.

Click here to read the report of tonight's match!

00:35 (IST)

MS Dhoni: Before I start talking about CSK, I feel like it's important to talk about KKR. The position they were in during the first half of the IPL, it's very difficult to come back from that and be where they are now. If any team deserved to win tonight, I feel it was them. Credit to their support staff and players.

We shuffled a few players this season, used them in different ways. We had match-winners coming in game after game. There were some big players, but everyone chipped in. 

Every final is special, but if you look at the stats, you could say that we have lost finals more consistently than anyone else! There have been a few finals we've lost due to someone's brilliant performance, or in a span of just 15 minutes where something went wrong. So it's important to put in performances where you don't let the opposition creep into the game, which is something we made a conscious attempt to do. I hope in the coming seasons CSK will be known for that. 

Frankly, I've had no special conversations with any of the players before the final. It's a relaxed environment. I think talking about strategies and all too much leads to unnecessary pressure.

I want to thank the fans. Wherever we've played, even in South Africa, we've always had good numbers of CSK fans. That is what you want. Thanks to all of them, it feels like we're playing in Chennai. Hopefully we'll be back in Chennai soon.

Me being at CSK depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top three or four. It's about building a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. We have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years."

00:27 (IST)

Stephen Fleming: We have had a number of finals but getting across the line is one of the challenges you want to conquer. There is little criticism about the age but it's rewarding to finish the four-year cycle with the trophy. We still value youth but experience is really important. We don't get too deep into analytics and numbers, more of gut feel and developing relationships with players. It is old school but works for us in this group. We just keep working hard. The years tick by we were doing some work on the years gone by and there are some wonderful memories. I am proud of being with one franchise and have success.

00:25 (IST)

Eoin Morgan: I'm extremely proud of the fight we've shown throughout the tournament. Obviously we didn't start as well as I would have liked, but the way we fought epitomized the values of Kolkata. The support we've had from our owners has been outstanding, and we have to thank our fans for their support. They've been behind us since the beginning. Today it was unfortunately one game too many.

Iyer and Gill have been outstanding in the second phase. Gill is a classy cricketer. Iyer is new to this level, but he's got a good head on his shoulder.

00:21 (IST)

Brendon McCullum: Super proud of our boys. Just an amazing journey and things that we can remember for a long time even though we fell short. The way the guys stepped up and performed - particularly the young Indian boys, they were brilliant at the top of the order. Just super proud of what's been an amazing campaign. 

00:16 (IST)

Harshal Patel gets the Most Valuable Player of the Season award

00:16 (IST)

Ruturaj Gaikwad gets the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs - 635 - in this season

 

00:13 (IST)

Harshal Patel gets the Purple Cap for his 32 wickets in the season

Highlights

00:49 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

What a tournament this has been, filled with highs and lows, as well as a large degree of uncertainty, but at the end of a journey that lasted over half a year, Chennai Super Kings have won the title! However, that's not the end of cricketing action, not by a long shot! We're already building up to the T20 World Cup, a massive tournament that is now just days away, so do make sure to tune back in, because we'll be right here, bring you all the latest updates as always! Until then, goodbye and goodnight.
23:41 (IST)

Moeen Ali: I don't think I can describe how I'm feeling. To do it with CSK is great. He's got no weakness (on Ruturaj Gaikwad who's next to him). He's so calm, he has every shot. Hopefully in he will play for India. Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni are so calm and clear in what they want to do. No changes. I could've been dropped a couple of games ago, but there's belief in this team. It's such a grounded and humble team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: I'm on top of the moon, to win the IPL and have the Orange Cap as well. It's great, especially after the last season. Honestly, it feels great to win the title. Last year we didn't reach the playoffs, but everyone believed and we made it. I've never thought of changing my orthodox shots. When you're performing well, why would you?
23:31 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings win IPL 2021!

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 165/9 ( Lockie Ferguson 18 , Varun Chakravarthy 0)

Bravo to bowl, starts with a dot. Oh, nice yorker, just the single. A KKR win is now no longer possible, should Bravo not give away any extras. Another single. Dot and then Mavi is out, he's hit to Deepak Chahar at the deep midwicket. Single off the last, CSK win the IPL 2021 final by 27 runs, and MS Dhoni will once again lift the trophy! CHENNAI SUPERS KINGS HAVE THEIR FOURTH IPL TITLE! What a comeback this has been for Chennai, who finished in seventh place after the league stage in 2020, and were written off by many ahead of this season's campaign. 
23:09 (IST)

OUT! Eoin Morgan finds the fielder at fine leg, who pulls off a lovely catch! Eoin Morgan c Chahar b Hazlewood 4 (8 balls)
22:57 (IST)

OUT! Silly swipe from Shakib al Hasan, and it's LBW! Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Jadeja 0 (1 balls)
22:52 (IST)

OUT! Karthik pulls into the hands of Rayudu! Dinesh Karthik c Rayudu b Jadeja 9 (7 balls)
22:45 (IST)

OUT! Gill tries a ramp shot, but leaves his trailing leg right in front of the wicket, and Chahar hits the pads. Shubman Gill lbw b Chahar 51 (43 balls)
22:42 (IST)

FIFTY! Gill pumps it over the infield for a boundary and thus bring up his half-century. It's a bit slower than he would have liked, so he'll hope to move up through the gears now.
22:31 (IST)

OUT! Another wicket! Nitish Rana ends up holing out to Faf du Plessis! Nitish Rana c du Plessis b Thakur 0 (1 ball) 
22:28 (IST)

OUT! What a catch Ravindra Jadeja! Iyer's a goner! Venkatesh Iyer c Jadeja b Thakur 50 (32 balls)
22:20 (IST)

FIFTY! Half-century for Venkatesh Iyer, excellently done! He's been explosive as required, and he's keeping KKR alive.
21:15 (IST)

OUT! Faf holes out off the last ball. 86 OFF 59! A brilliant knock. It's full from Mavi, Du Plessis lofts it, doesn't get it off the middle and hands it straight into the hands of the long on fielder.
20:38 (IST)

OUT! Six and out! Narine provides the breakthrough again. Good length delivery outside off, spinning back in. Uthappa goes for a reverse sweep but misses. Gets hit on the pads and the umpire lifts his finger. Uthappa opts for a review but replays show it was hitting middle. Three reds. Uthappa has to walk back. But he's done his job. A very good innings.
20:10 (IST)

OUT! A wicket falls straight after the timeout. Narine provides the break through. It's a touch full outside off, Ruturaj charges down and looks to clear long off, doesn't get it off the middle and helps it straight into the hands of Mavi at long off. 
19:01 (IST)

TOSS - Eoin Morgan has won the toss and KKR WILL BOWL FIRST.
17:49 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the IPL 2021 final!

This thrilling season, which has been played across two separate legs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is almost concluded, and we have just one more match left to be played! Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will take on 2012 and 2014 winners Kolkata Knight Riders for a shot at another IPL trophy! Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, the live score and more!

IPL 2021 Final, Live Cricket Streaming CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates: 

Bravo to bowl, starts with a dot. Oh, nice yorker, just the single. A KKR win is now no longer possible, should Bravo not give away any extras. Another single. Dot and then Mavi is out, he's hit to Deepak Chahar at the deep midwicket. Single off the last, CSK win the IPL 2021 final by 27 runs, and MS Dhoni will once again lift the trophy! CHENNAI SUPERS KINGS HAVE THEIR FOURTH IPL TITLE! What a comeback this has been for Chennai, who finished in seventh place after the league stage in 2020, and were written off by many ahead of this season's campaign.

Here's all you need to know about the final of IPL 2021 between CSK and KKR:

When and where will the IPL Final CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 match be played?

The final of IPL 2021 between CSK and KKR will take place on 15 October, 2021 in Dubai.

Where will the IPL 2021 final match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time is the IPL final live timing?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Where can I watch the IPL Final CSK vs KKR clash LIVE?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

It's the finale. It seems pretty long. A tournament that has stretched over two legs will finally come to an end in Dubai. We have a consistent side in the competition, CSK, who finished second in the table and beat the table topper DC in Qualifier 1 up against a team that bounced back hard after a difficult first leg and managed to qualify with five wins from seven games in the second leg.

It will be CSK's fearless batsmen versus KKR's bowling variety. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have provided brilliant starts in the tournament and time and again laid the platform for the others. Gaikwad has scored over 600 runs in the tournament and KKR will need to find a way to get him out. Dhoni's finishing heroics against DC would have instilled a lot of motivation among the bunch. A lot will come down to how they tackle the KKR spinners.

KKR got out of jail in their last match. They were on the verge of snatching defeat from the hands of victory as the middle order faltered. The penultimate ball six from Rahul Tripathi brought a lot a relief. The middle-order will need to step up big time.

Lockie Ferguson's performance has gone under the radar a bit but he will be vital cog for KKR along with Varun Chakaravarthy.

CSK have won the second-most titles after MI – three, while KKR have won it two times. They have never lost after reaching the final. CSK have had an upper hand over KKR, having won 16 of the 24 matches they have played. They have lost eight.

Both teams have been there and done that. It's going to be a cracking finale. So fasten your seatbelts and get ready for another exhilarating ride.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table 

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021

Updated Date: October 16, 2021 00:49:02 IST

Tags:

