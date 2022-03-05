Highlights, Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women, Women's World Cup 2022: South Africa Women win by 32 runs

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Bangladesh take on South Africa in the second match of the Women's World Cup 2022 at University Oval, Dunedin.

It's a big day for Bangladesh. It's their maiden appearance in the Women's World Cup and it will be a special occassion and feeling when they step on to the field at the University Oval. Nigar Sultana will lead the side in the tournament and there is no doubt they will face stern challenge. However, it will be a huge learning curve as well for all the players.

They will face an uphill task against South Africa. They haven't played much cricket in the last three years. They have played only 6 ODIs. It hasn't been an ideal start in New Zealand as well. They lost both their warm-up games, against England and Pakistan. Against England, they allowed them to pile on 310 and then could garner just 201 runs. Against Pakistan, and the dark horses of the World Cup. However their performance against Pakistan would have given them a lot of confidence. They restricted Pakistan to 199/7 in the rain-hit match which was reduced to 42 overs. And chasing 202, they nearly got there only to fall tantalisingly short by 7 runs.

They would look to step up a gear and give their all in the group stage.

South Africa, on the other hand, are the dark horses going into the competition. They have been an improved side in the last few years. In the last four years, since that 2017 World Cup, they have won 28 matches and lost just 10, possessing a win/loss ratio of 2.8, second-best to Australia who have a staggering W/L ratio of 15.5.

They haven't had the best of starts in New Zealand though, losing both their warm-up games. The lost convincingly to England in their first match. Their batters faltered and could post just 138/9 which England chased down with six wickets to spare. But SA provided much better fight against India where they nearly chased down 245 only to fall short by 2 runs.

However, against Bangladesh, they will go in as favourites.

